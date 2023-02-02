Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Intruder at Montville High School ArrestedMorristown MinuteMontville, NJ
Related
tapinto.net
Ali Cornell Selected as Salerno Duane Summit Girls Ice Hockey Player of The Week
SUMMIT, NJ - Ali Cornell has been named the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Girls Ice Hockey Player of The Week' for her performance in the week ending February. 4. Known for her strong defensive play, the junior tickled the twine twice in Summit's win over Chatham / Millburn. She had an assist in the win over Trinity Hall earlier in the week, and added an assist to go with her pair of tallies versus Chatham / Millburn for a four-point week. Winners of three straight, the Maroon and White is 7-5-2 heading into today's game against Kent Place.
tapinto.net
Camden Eastside Boys Edge Egg Harbor in Battle by the Bay basketball
Camden Eastside High School defeated Egg Harbor Township 63-60 in the final minutes of their boys basketball game in the Battle By the Bay showcase at Atlantic City High on February 4. In a matchup in which the lead changed hands often, Jeremiah Bright led with 22 points to help...
HS BOYS BASKETBALL: North Hunterdon Stuns the Stateliners
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The Phillipsburg High School boy’s basketball team had a nice spurt in the first quarter of its surprising 49-37 defeat to North Hunterdon in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament quarterfinal contest on Saturday afternoon at Thomas Fisher Court. But that would be it for the Stateliners (12-8), who came into the game as the top-seeded team in the tournament. James DeSantos scored 18 points and Ryan Gilhooly 14, including for 3-pointers, for North Hunterdon (10-10), which entered the game as the No. 9 seed. The Lions made six 3-pointers while the Stateliners went 1-for-16 from 3-point land. “Right from jump street we...
tapinto.net
Madison Wrestling Defeated Indian Hills 57-20
MADISON, NJ – The Madison High School wrestling team defeated Indian Hills, 57-20, on Friday, Feb. 3.The Dodgers (7-6) had a number of victories. At 120 pounds, John Aristizabel pinned in 3:16, Carlos Dominguez pinned in 1:50 at 132, 138-pounder Anthony Collins won by forfeit, Jayson Candelario pinned in 3:32 at 150, 157-pounder Collin Mulcahy pinned in 3:33, Jeremy Ortiz won by forfeit at 165, Jack McCaffrey took a 3-1 decision at 175.
tapinto.net
Sparta Boys Basketballs Defeats Newton on 2023 Senior Night
SPARTA, NJ - After honoring the team’s senior players and statisticians and student singing group Shacapella presenting the National Anthem, the Spartans when on to beat the Newton Braves 61-33. Sparta started the game hot with the first seven goal coming from three-point range with the first quarter ending 21-7. Eleven Spartans put points on the board with John Cristillo leading the effort with 11 including three 3’s.
Nine Hilltopper Student-Athletes Declare Collegiate Destinations
SUMMIT, NJ - Nine Summit High School Class of 2023 student-athletes have declared their collegiate destinations, where each will continue their academic and sporting endeavors. The nine Hilltopper seniors include: Wes Hellings, Baseball - Roanoke College Jack Holmes, Lacrosse - Skidmore College Kealon Knight, Soccer - Houghton University Jake Lowry, Football - University of Chicago Tim McKeever, Football - Hobart College Isis Ovares, Soccer - Seton Hall University Jake Rainero, Lacrosse - Drew University Stephanie Sexton, Basketball - Franklin & Marshall College Devin Tapia, Swimming - University of Lynchburg
tapinto.net
Boys Basketball: Livingston Wins Over Mt. Olive, 46-35
LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston High School boys basketball team rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to come back for a 46-35 victory over Mt. Olive on Saturday. The Lancers (13-7) trailed, 24-16, after Mt. Olive ran off a 15-2 spurt in the second quarter. Dylan Perlstein scored 16...
WATCH: Nation’s No. 1 Blair beats N.J.’s No. 1 Delbarton on final bout pin
The ‘Battle of No. 1s’ delivered. NJ.com’s No. 1 in Delbarton hosted the country’s No. 1 team in Blair on Friday and it came down to the final bout. Junior 285-pounder Carter Neves pinned Connor Martin to give the Bucs a 26-24 instant classic win in Morristown.
Four West Orange High School Football Standouts Sign with D-1 and D-2 Colleges and Universities
WEST ORANGE, NJ - Four West Orange High School football standouts have signed with D-1 and D-2 colleges and universities. The athletes were recognized in a signing ceremony held Feb. 1 in the Library Media Center and attended by Principal Oscar Guerrero, Asst. Superintendent Hayden Moore, Head Football Coach Darnell Grant, Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella, friends, families and supporters. Jay Strayker (G, NG) will be attending Stonehill College (D1). He was also recently recognized as a "Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award" nominee. "I'm proud and relieved and excited to play college sports," he noted. He is still undecided about...
tapinto.net
Montville Twp Recreation to Hold Speed and Agility Clinics
MONTVILLE, NJ – The Montville Recreation Department is sponsoring a speed and agility clinic for grades 3-8 — groups will be broken down by males and females and grades depending on numbers. Clinic focuses on: speed/agility training, strength/conditioning training, sports performance training, improve confidence, balance, footwork and endurance.
tapinto.net
Boys Basketball: Columbia Beats Caldwell. 52-49, in Essex County Tournament Quarterfinals
WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- If the boys' basketball teams from Columbia and Caldwell high schools played each other 10 times this season, there's a pretty good chance they'd each win five games. After losing two close regular-season games to Caldwell this winter, Columbia turned the tables with a 52-49 victory...
tapinto.net
Girls Basketball: Scotch Plains-Fanwood Tames South Plainfield Tigers, 61-33
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ -- On Saturday evening, the South Plainfield Tigers girls varsity faced off with the Scotch Plains-Fanwood Raiders. On the road, the Tigers suffered a tough loss to the Raiders, 61-33. The Raiders' size and athleticism proved to be superior to the Tigers. However, the Tigers displayed grit and fight throughout the entire game. The Tigers' key players that stood out were freshman McKenzie Harris (14 points) and junior Lindsay Oller (six points) who both combined for 20 points.
phillylacrosse.com
Lafayette extends contract of men’s coach Myers as it gears for Saturdays opener at Penn State
Lafayette men’s lacrosse head coach Patrick Myers has received a contract extension that will keep him at the helm of the Leopards’ program through the 2026 season. “We are very excited to have signed Pat to a contract extension,” said Lafayette Director of Athletics Sherryta Freeman. “The passion, energy and commitment demonstrated by Pat and his staff are unmatched and we believe our program has the foundation for success.”
QB AJ Surace commits to Rutgers
Rutgers has landed an early quarterback commitment in the class of 2024 from AJ Surace of Notre Dame High School (Trenton, N.J.). Surace announced his decision early this afternoon as it gives Rutgers a big boost to this class. Surace was recruited by Rutgers dating back to last year and maintained a relationship even after a change in offensive coordinators. He becomes the third commit in the class of 2024 for the Scarlet Knights as new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarroccaa has made an early impression.
Rutgers’ Steve Pikiell updates Mawot Mag’s injury status after Michigan State win
NEW YORK — Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said the team “does not really know anything” in regards to the knee injury Mawot Mag suffered in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. “Really feel for...
tapinto.net
Piscataway Resident Named to Seton Hall Dean’s List
PISCATAWAY, NJ – Gabriella Robinson of Piscataway was named to Seton Hall University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Robinson, a student in the School of Diplomacy and International Relations also recently met with Csaba Körösi, the 77th President of the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of the Black Diplomacy Student Organization at the SHU World Leaders Forum in January.
Former Student Sues Rutgers Prep School, Former Coaches & Teachers
Laffey, Bucci & Kent, a personal injury firm based in Philadelphia, filed a lawsuit on January 24 against Rutgers Preparatory School, the school’s former teachers and assistant coaches Matthew J. Rennie and Ranait Griff, and others in connection with the sexual abuse of a former student, who was then a minor.
tapinto.net
Cindy Matute-Brown, Craven & Offensive
Re the Jan. 31, 2023 WO Council meeting. Former council member Cindy Matute-Brown conducted herself in a most craven manner. During public comment Matute-Brown blatantly accused Councilwoman Susan Scarpa of “whitewashing” her approach to the locating of cannabis dispensaries within our township. Matute-Brown has even doubled-down on this ugly conduct in social media platforms.
Rutgers analytics: Here are Rutgers’, Greg Schiano’s latest football recruiting trends
When not hosting top local targets for two junior day events in January, Rutgers’ football staff spent most of the last month in high schools issuing offers while the latest contact period, which spanned from Jan. 13 to Jan. 28, remained opened. Coaches of players from Florida, and other states in the “State of Rutgers,” earned visits from Greg Schiano and staff despite living up to 1,100 miles from Piscataway. Let’s examine who received offers, how far the staff flew to deliver them, and why.
tapinto.net
Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel. First responders are on the scene. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in. Thank you for reading TAPinto...
Comments / 0