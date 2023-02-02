PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The Phillipsburg High School boy’s basketball team had a nice spurt in the first quarter of its surprising 49-37 defeat to North Hunterdon in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament quarterfinal contest on Saturday afternoon at Thomas Fisher Court. But that would be it for the Stateliners (12-8), who came into the game as the top-seeded team in the tournament. James DeSantos scored 18 points and Ryan Gilhooly 14, including for 3-pointers, for North Hunterdon (10-10), which entered the game as the No. 9 seed. The Lions made six 3-pointers while the Stateliners went 1-for-16 from 3-point land. “Right from jump street we...

