Well the City, County, and State are ALL firmly Democratic held. So racism IS going to be systemic. They’re STILL angry the Republicans freed their slaves!
Let's look at the claims in this article by their "expert" spokesperson and see if they make sense....According to Bogan, the root causes of the crisis are structural and include: economic insecurity -- "I don't have enough money...so that makes me use illegal drugs", social isolation - "I don't have many friends, so that makes me use illegal drugs" criminalization of substance use: "Illegal drugs are illegal, so that makes me use them", housing instability - "I don't have a place without rules where I can live, so that makes me use illegal drugs"and stigma - "Others make fun or shun me, so that makes me use illegal drugs" Yup....those make a lot of sense.........
Why don’t these people start with their democratic principles as the problem. Your policies are destroying lives and cities.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
