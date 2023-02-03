Read full article on original website
Travis Anderson
3d ago
Umm, can you stop with this? Lol most of us already received our checks last year so this is unnecessary 😂
Reply
10
Mel_907
3d ago
Figure out how to write new articles instead of all this recycling!
Reply
11
Related
Will you be receiving a $1,200 payment from the state?
The state of Washington has a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit where individuals receive payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements. For the most part, the Working Families Tax Credit program helps low-to-moderate income individuals and families. The amount of money you are eligible to get from the state mostly is dependent on your income level and the number of qualifying children you have.
When will you get your $3,284 payment from the state?
Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
southarkansassun.com
CalWORKs Program: Will Unemployment Benefits Affect CalWORKs?
CalWORKs provides financial assistance and services to needy families who are eligible in California. However, can a family receive both CalWORKs and unemployment benefits?. The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) is a welfare program that provides needy families with financial and employment assistance. These families include those who have children but whose income and assets are below the U.S.’ maximum limit for a family’s size. CalWORKs is also known as the federal government’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best
Readers of the Alaska Beacon know that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s tough remarks about flaring made during his State of the State speech were basically nothing but hot air. This seems to be a pattern. In a recent op-ed Dunleavy promised that Alaska has “some of the toughest environmental standards in the world,” but offered no […] The post Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Who Is The Largest Private Landowner In North Dakota?
Who has gobbled up the most land in the Peace Garden State? (PHOTOS)
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: Baby got (gold)back
I ordered a Manhattan at the bar a few nights ago because spiritually, I’m 63 years old. They’re not great, but I feel a certain kinship with the concoction. My mom tells stories of learning to drive with her dad in the passenger seat drinking Manhattans in bulk out of a plastic cup. It should be acknowledged, before we go any farther, that there is/was a certain piquant strain of alcoholism that ran in the family – hence the cocktails on-the-go.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Here Are the Final 5 States Set to Send Millions of Stimulus Checks
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. For these five states, the work continues.
Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn
The first-ever cancellation of Alaska’s Bering Sea snow crab harvest was unprecedented and a shock to the state’s fishing industry and the communities dependent on it. Unfortunately for that industry and those communities, those conditions are likely to be common in the future, according to several scientists who made presentations at the Alaska Marine Science […] The post Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
KOAT 7
Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations
Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
Tensions over pensions: H.B. 22 is fast-tracked through House committee, but trips on its own schtick
Normally, Alaska’s legislative committees start out the session with general fiscal presentations from agency heads. Legislators hear from the Office of Management and Budget and oil economists, so that before they make big fiscal commitments, they know what the state’s economic outlook is. But not this year’s House...
southarkansassun.com
Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA): What It Is, How To Be Eligible
Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a program that provides TANF benefits to needy families. In this article, read and find out more about TEA and how to be eligible for the program. The Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a welfare program of Arkansas under the federal Temporary Assistance to Needy...
alaskasnewssource.com
Nenana Basin Earthquakes
Two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter crashed at the Talkeetna Airport on Sunday afternoon. There is a high risk of avalanches for all levels of the Chugach Range from Turnagain Arm through Turnagain Pass on Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday. Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy proposes extending Medicaid coverage for new mothers
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers the 2023 State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Behind Dunleavy are Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in Alaska State for Families
Alaska is one of those states in the US that has vibrant and interesting communities. Places to Live in Alaska State: So, if you have decided to settle down with your family here, then there is so much you can look forward to. A state known for its natural beauty; Alaska has many small towns that are unique in their way.
alaskafish.news
AK Mariculture Cluster scores $49m from feds to grow industry
Green energy, marketing, technology , loans among funded projects. The American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March of 2021, was meant to “enable all Americans to respond to and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”. A significant part of that $3 billion investment went to the EDA, or...
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Auto Supplier Announces $50 Million Expansion in South Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global auto supplier will invest...
thecordovatimes.com
NOAA names Alaska Region tribal relations coordinator
Veteran tribal relations coordinator Amilee Wilson has been appointed by NOAA Fisheries to serve as Alaska tribal relations coordinator. Her key responsibility is to improve NOAA Fisheries’ relations with Alaska Native tribal and coastal communities, including providing technical support on tribal consultation, sovereignty, governance and protocols during project and program development.
akbizmag.com
UA System Granted More Land
The University of Alaska is set to gain hundreds of thousands of acres of land as the result of a provision in the recently passed federal spending package. The new law signed by President Joe Biden in late December creates an avenue for the university to gain around 360,000 acres of land.
BEAT OF HAWAII
$65/Night Hawaii Resort Fees Persist But President Says Stop
Resort fees are back in the news today, and Hawaii has some of the most eye-popping ones as far as we know. Yesterday, President Joe Biden attacked egregious hotel resort fees and called on Congress to limit some of these fees being levied on consumers. These add up to unfair...
Comments / 8