SACRAMENTO -- After pressing the IRS for answers for more than a week, the agency says it is working on guidance on whether you owe federal taxes for your California Gas Tax Rebate also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund."The IRS is aware of questions involving special tax refunds or payments made by states in 2022; we are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible to provide additional information and clarity for taxpayers," said an IRS statement. "There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex....

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO