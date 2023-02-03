ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 25

Just Audrey
3d ago

Lies,Lies and more lies! They've been reporting this for a couple of years now, And nothing ever comes through. But that's what the gov does. They lie to the people in every country. They don't want us to know the truth. Trust God - Not the gov. j/s.

Reply
11
Alyce Rancour
2d ago

Sorry they sent 350 on a crappy debit card seriously the bank if needed york omg wonder why they didn’t use a California bank stop advertising 1050… it’s like 350 unless you have a ton of kids stop lying Newsom you’re the worst governor in history

Reply(1)
9
Maryjane Chaloux
3d ago

I’ll believe it when I see cuz u guys have been saying we were gonna get something and still haven’t seen anything and that’s a shame cuz people who are on ssi could really use it and nothing

Reply(1)
7
Related
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits Schedule: Will Californians Receive Food Stamps This Month?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for February are expected to be distributed soon in California. The most significant anti-hunger program in the country, SNAP assists millions of low-income Americans by extending their household’s monthly food budget. Motley Fool explained that millions of low-income families get assistance from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

CalWORKs Program: Will Unemployment Benefits Affect CalWORKs?

CalWORKs provides financial assistance and services to needy families who are eligible in California. However, can a family receive both CalWORKs and unemployment benefits?. The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) is a welfare program that provides needy families with financial and employment assistance. These families include those who have children but whose income and assets are below the U.S.’ maximum limit for a family’s size. CalWORKs is also known as the federal government’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

Gas Bill A Shocker? California Regulators Fast Track Utility Relief Bill, Amid High Inflation.

(Sacramento, CA) — The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to fast track over one-point-three-billion dollars in credits from utilities to consumers. Called the California Climate Credit, the payments aim to offset high energy costs. PG&E customers can expect a total of 76 dollars in credits, while customers in SoCal Edison would get 142 dollars, and San Diego Gas and Electric would get 121 dollars. Officials say people will see the credit automatically show up on their next bill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegofoodbank.org

CalFresh Emergency Allotments Ending

Since March 2020, CalFresh-eligible households have been receiving CalFresh Emergency Allotments on a monthly basis. The CalFresh Emergency Allotment was approved during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency through the federal nutrition program called SNAP (previously known as Food Stamps and now called CalFresh in the State of California). The CalFresh...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
southarkansassun.com

Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA): What It Is, How To Be Eligible

Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a program that provides TANF benefits to needy families. In this article, read and find out more about TEA and how to be eligible for the program. The Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a welfare program of Arkansas under the federal Temporary Assistance to Needy...
ARKANSAS STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
Hanford Sentinel

Going electric: California car mandate would hit mechanics hard | Race to Zero

The pungent odor of motor oil and grease wafts through the air at JR Automotive in San Francisco as Jesus Rojas lifts the hood of a 2014 Honda Civic to inspect its engine. Gasoline-powered vehicles like this one have hundreds of moving parts and other components that keep mechanics like Rojas busy. Rojas, 42, has spent much of his life refining the specialized skills needed to inspect and repair them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

How to Check on Your California Inflation Relief Payment

California has been issuing Middle Class Tax Refunds since October. The onetime payments are designed to ease the bite of inflation and, as of Jan. 13, more than 16 million have been issued, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But more than a million eligible residents may still be waiting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: IRS suggests Californians hold off on filing taxes over gas tax rebate question

SACRAMENTO -- After pressing the IRS for answers for more than a week, the agency says it is working on guidance on whether you owe federal taxes for your California Gas Tax Rebate also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund."The IRS is aware of questions involving special tax refunds or payments made by states in 2022; we are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible to provide additional information and clarity for taxpayers," said an IRS statement.  "There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex....
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Chickens may not fly, but egg prices are soaring. It's all thanks to the combination of a deadly bird flu outbreak and rising feed and labor costs. "We had to raise our prices," says one egg producer at the Santa Barbara Farmer's market. Egg producers on the central coast are feeling The post National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy