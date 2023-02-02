Read full article on original website
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain residents rally to support daughter of Rosemary Santiago
LORAIN – Community members organized a charity dinner to raise money for Anjelina Rodriguez, the 18-year-old daughter of Rosemary Santiago. The 60-year-old Santiago was struck and killed by a pickup truck while crossing a four lane road on Jan. 19 and Rodriguez was left to begin building her life on her own.
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
13abc.com
TFRD responds to warehouse fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation Saturday around 6:30 p.m. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in the interior of the roof. Workers that were inside the building at the time of the fire made it out...
US 20 reopens in Lorain County
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m., U.S. 20 in Lorain County has been reopened. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Ohio Department of Transportation was warning travelers that they may need...
Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area
LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
crawfordcountynow.com
Area Agency on Aging 2023 Scholarship Program Announced
ONTARIO—The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced its 2023 Scholarship Program. The Area Agency on Aging Board of Trustees elected to provide three (3) scholarship awards this year to individuals for higher education or certification programs benefiting the field of aging network. Scholarship award amounts for the academic year 2023/2024 are as follows: One (1) $2,000.00 for a student attending a 4-year university; One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending a 2-year college or technical school, center of education, or is pursuing a certification; and One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or certification and is a child, grandchild, or stepchild of an actively employed (full time or part-time) Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. staff member. Applicants must be a high school graduate (graduated in 2022 or earlier or hold a GED) and reside in one of the following nine counties: Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, or Wyandot.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
Chronicle-Telegram
County AFL-CIO asks commissioners to back Harris radio system
Community leaders are continuing to pressure two Lorain County commissioners to move forward with a multimillion-dollar contract to provide new radios to their sheriff's deputies and other interested fire and police agencies. In a letter dated Thursday and addressed to commissioners David Moore and Jeff Riddell, Lorain County AFL-CIO Federation...
David Trinko: What you say vs. what you do
Sometimes what someone says he wants doesn’t necessarily match up with his actions. For instance, I keep saying I want to lose a little bit of weight. My clothes are a little snugger than they ought to be, and I don’t have the energy I want to have. Yet whenever I’m offered a bowl of ice cream at the end of a long day, I seldom say no.
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain County schools get $758K for school safety
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that several Lorain County schools will receive $758,395 in grants for physical safety and security upgrades. Speaking at Lakewood High School, DeWine announced the grants as part of a $68 million package providing funding for 945 schools through Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program as part of the fourth round of the program.
13abc.com
TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred on North Detroit Avenue and Berdan Avenue. Occupants of the car told 13abc that the driver of the other car hit them and took off. The occupants added that they...
Morning Journal
Elyria: Fire destroys mobile home
Lorain County Dispatch alerted the Elyria Fire Department to a reported fire at 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 on Larkstone Place in the West Ridge Green Mobile Home Park off of West Ridge. According to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti, when crews arrived they found heavy fire conditions coming from...
crawfordcountynow.com
Buckeye Chuck makes his yearly prediction
MARION―Today is February 2nd, Ground Hog Day, and in Marion, Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s Official Weather Reporting Groundhog, made his prediction at 7:41 AM. Buckeye Chuck refused to come out of his burrow, indicating that he is hunkering down for six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck was proclaimed...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
13abc.com
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
tourcounsel.com
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
crawfordcountynow.com
Two arrested on drug charges
BUCYRUS—On February 3, 2023, Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a narcotic search warrant at 912 Sherman St. Bucyrus. The search warrant came at the conclusion of an investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from this property. Arrested were...
