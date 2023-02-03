ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota officials addressed the growing ‘Sextortion’ issue at a press conference this morning. “I just want to say that as a grandparent of children this age, I cannot stress enough that while we can in our investigating these crimes that are working to hold criminals accountable. We need parents to help us prevent this crime from happening in the first place,” said Bob Jacobson, Commissioner, MN Department of Public Safety.

