MN Dept. of Public Safety: ‘Sextortion’ is a growing issue
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota officials addressed the growing ‘Sextortion’ issue at a press conference this morning. “I just want to say that as a grandparent of children this age, I cannot stress enough that while we can in our investigating these crimes that are working to hold criminals accountable. We need parents to help us prevent this crime from happening in the first place,” said Bob Jacobson, Commissioner, MN Department of Public Safety.
Vine receives grants from Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (MNRAAA) has awarded VINE Faith in Action three grants, totaling $285,287. The awards are funded under Title III of the Older Americans Act (OAA) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). “The MNRAAA grants help make it possible for...
Lane, shoulder restrictions to begin on Hwy 169 in St. Peter
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Lane restrictions on Highway 169 in St. Peter are set to begin next week. MnDOT says daytime lane and shoulder restrictions will be in place on the South end of St. Peter as part of summer construction preparation. Starting next Monday, Feb. 13, alternating north...
MSU wins over Missouri Western State
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State softball team halted a late rally by Missouri Western Saturday night to win 7-6. The Mavericks will travel to Emporia, Kansas next Friday to play in the Emporia State Softball Classic Friday and Saturday.
LCWM wins over St. Clair
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights girls basketball team won 79-37 against St. Clair Monday night. Senior Lauren Cooper finished as the leading scorer with 23 points. Guards Olivia Harazin and Katelin Flack finished with 17 and 15 points. Cooper is 10 points away from her...
