After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed
A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
Former Grand Rapids Radio Personality Aris Hampers has Passed Away
His voice was heard on the Grand Rapids radio airwaves for decades. His deep, iconic voice was silenced by throat cancer about four years ago. Aris Hampers passed away early Sunday morning, February 5th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was 73. Aris' Music Career. Aris' love of...
New Signage Goes Up As Battle Creek Horrocks Prepares For Big Move
Horrocks is my happy place. If you know, you know. than just a grocery store-- it's a destination! It's also a flower shop and garden center, gift shop, live music venue, food truck park, beer garden, bakery, butcher, etc. Whether you plan to restock your fridge or have a couple...
The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan
The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
Paczki Are Popping Up in Michigan. Why Is Prune the Best Flavor?
It's getting to be that special time of the year in Michigan! I was in Grand Rapids at Family Fare recently when I spotted my first fully-stocked pączki display of the season in the bakery. I look forward to seeing those iconic red boxes popping in grocery stores each...
Public Ice Rink in Downtown Otsego Finally Opens For the Season
I don't know about you, but I've been waiting all winter for this news. Despite having grown up in Michigan I'm still not a fan of the cold. I know winters in Michigan are much more tolerable if you enjoy winter sports like skiing or ice fishing-- I don't. However, one sure way of getting me off the couch and into the crisp winter air is to give me a pair of ice skates!
Seams Sewing and Mercantile Opening New Shop On Gull Rd. In Kalamazoo
It SEEMS like we're going to have a new store that will come in clutch for the craft makers and clothes designers in the area, as a very popular sewing store, which is currently in Lansing, will be opening a shop on Gull Rd. in Kalamazoo. Seams Sewing and Mercantile has been a staple of Lansing and they recently announced they'll be making the move this spring:
For Sale: Former Nuns’ Retreat on Saint Mary’s Lake in Battle Creek
What was once the most expensive home for sale in Battle Creek still sits on the market five years later. Located on the shores of Saint Mary's Lake, "White Gates" is an impressive estate that looks like something pulled straight from shows like Downton Abbey or The Crown. But you don't have to travel overseas to find a property as refined as this one!
Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?
Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
These Are Kalamazoo’s Most Dangerous Roads According To You
Seems like every day now, we get news stories about an accident that either hurt somebody, or even killed somebody in and around Kalamazoo. Road conditions aside, drivers around the area have a tendency to push the limits, too, of what safe driving is, and certain roads around town lend themselves to making conditions even worse.
Mancino’s In Kalamazoo on Gull Road Re-Opening In Spring 2023
Some great news was hung on the door outside of Samuel Mancino's Pizza & Grinders at 3833 Gull Road in Kalamazoo, as it's been announced that they plan on re-opening their location sometime this spring in 2023. However, it seems that the former owners may have nothing to do with...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
