South Haven, MI

After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed

A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
OTSEGO, MI
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season

Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan

The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Public Ice Rink in Downtown Otsego Finally Opens For the Season

I don't know about you, but I've been waiting all winter for this news. Despite having grown up in Michigan I'm still not a fan of the cold. I know winters in Michigan are much more tolerable if you enjoy winter sports like skiing or ice fishing-- I don't. However, one sure way of getting me off the couch and into the crisp winter air is to give me a pair of ice skates!
OTSEGO, MI
Seams Sewing and Mercantile Opening New Shop On Gull Rd. In Kalamazoo

It SEEMS like we're going to have a new store that will come in clutch for the craft makers and clothes designers in the area, as a very popular sewing store, which is currently in Lansing, will be opening a shop on Gull Rd. in Kalamazoo. Seams Sewing and Mercantile has been a staple of Lansing and they recently announced they'll be making the move this spring:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?

Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
These Are Kalamazoo’s Most Dangerous Roads According To You

Seems like every day now, we get news stories about an accident that either hurt somebody, or even killed somebody in and around Kalamazoo. Road conditions aside, drivers around the area have a tendency to push the limits, too, of what safe driving is, and certain roads around town lend themselves to making conditions even worse.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Battle Creek, MI
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan.

