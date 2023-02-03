Read full article on original website
Related
ithaca.com
Newfield Town Board Passes Two Local Laws
On Thursday, Jan 26, the Town of Newfield held hearings for and passed the first two local laws of the year 2023 - one to repeal the override of the tax levy limit and another to authorize a property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers. The law...
Former Binghamton Mayor Discusses His Arrest at Wegmans Protest
Matthew Ryan, a former mayor of Binghamton, was one of 15 people arrested during a protest outside a Wegmans store in Johnson City. Area residents organized the demonstration in response to violent incidents involving police in Binghamton and elsewhere in the United States. Village police were assisted by officers from...
Onondaga County sheriff tells state he can’t merge jail, prison; commission requests information
Jamesville, N.Y. — Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley told a state corrections commission he can’t merge the prison and jail at this time, according to a letter from the commission. The commission, which regulates correctional facilities in New York state, is now requesting more information about the county’s...
Binghamton High School on lockout
Binghamton High School is currently on lockout, says the district.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton City Court Judge Announces Campaign for Full Term
A Binghamton City Court judge has announced her campaign for a complete term. Sophie Bergman announced she will be running for a full 10-year term of City Court Judge. Bergman was appointed by Mayor Jared Kraham after former judge Carol Cocciola became a County Court Judge on New Year's Day.
Most expensive houses in Tompkins County, according to Zillow
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca almost seem to be hidden gems tucked away in the Finger Lakes. With two prestigious colleges, state parks, and the scenic views of Cayuga Lake, Tompkins County has a lot to offer. It comes as no surprise, then, that there is a wide […]
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
owegopennysaver.com
Photos: A community that remembers
The community recently gathered to remember Matt Porcari, who died in the line of duty while fighting a fire in Newark Valley on Jan. 21, 2013. The community will always remember. Pictured, family members and members from the Owego Fire Department and the community gathered at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in...
Binghamton robber threatened Weis employee with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the 2nd Degree.
Update: Most power outages in Onondaga County have been resolved
Update: Most power outages in the county have been resolved, according to National Grid. Only about six remain. Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 2,000 National Grid customers are without power Friday evening in Onondaga County as the region continues to be hit with bitter cold winds and heavy snow.
‘He was kindness personified’
VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Frank Sofia was much more than a good teacher. For more than a half century at Liverpool High School, he was an icon. He was an inspiration. “Frank was all about school spirit,” said his former LHS colleague Joe Riposo who taught music there for three decades. “The classroom was only one aspect, and he taught social studies.”
1st legal pot dispensary in Upstate to open next week in Binghamton
Preparations are underway for the possibility of large crowds as the first legal marijuana dispensary in Upstate New York prepares to open next Friday in Binghamton.
cnycentral.com
Auburn Superintendent breaks down what goes into deciding on schools closing
Syracuse, N.Y. — For students, it's always a good feeling to know there is no need to wake up early for school, and for teachers who get an extra day off of work. The Auburn schools superintendent explained what goes into the decision to close. “My main concern is...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
JCPD Issue Retraction Regarding Wegmans Protest
The Johnson City Police Department issued a statement Friday afternoon in which they claimed they wished to issue a retraction to statements regarding former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan. According to the release from police, Ryan initially claimed he was at the store buying groceries and police accused him of lying.
Widespread power outage in Town of Chenango
According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, there is a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango.
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
NewsChannel 36
Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
Did You Know There Are Heated Streets & Sidewalks in Central New York
Did you know there are heated sidewalks in Central New York? Me either. And it seems there are several. Heated sidewalks can be found in front of Crouse Hospital in Syracuse and the Upstate parking garage. There's also warmth coming from the street in front of the Onondaga Savings Bank...
Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
wskg.org
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
Comments / 0