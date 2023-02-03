ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ithaca.com

Newfield Town Board Passes Two Local Laws

On Thursday, Jan 26, the Town of Newfield held hearings for and passed the first two local laws of the year 2023 - one to repeal the override of the tax levy limit and another to authorize a property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers. The law...
NEWFIELD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton City Court Judge Announces Campaign for Full Term

A Binghamton City Court judge has announced her campaign for a complete term. Sophie Bergman announced she will be running for a full 10-year term of City Court Judge. Bergman was appointed by Mayor Jared Kraham after former judge Carol Cocciola became a County Court Judge on New Year's Day.
BINGHAMTON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Photos: A community that remembers

The community recently gathered to remember Matt Porcari, who died in the line of duty while fighting a fire in Newark Valley on Jan. 21, 2013. The community will always remember. Pictured, family members and members from the Owego Fire Department and the community gathered at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in...
OWEGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

‘He was kindness personified’

VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Frank Sofia was much more than a good teacher. For more than a half century at Liverpool High School, he was an icon. He was an inspiration. “Frank was all about school spirit,” said his former LHS colleague Joe Riposo who taught music there for three decades. “The classroom was only one aspect, and he taught social studies.”
LIVERPOOL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

JCPD Issue Retraction Regarding Wegmans Protest

The Johnson City Police Department issued a statement Friday afternoon in which they claimed they wished to issue a retraction to statements regarding former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan. According to the release from police, Ryan initially claimed he was at the store buying groceries and police accused him of lying.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
ITHACA, NY

