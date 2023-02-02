ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Related
dallasexpress.com

TX Bill Would Kill Gas-Powered Equipment Ban

Following a week of icy weather, Dallas’ Environment and Sustainability Committee met at City Hall to hear updates on various programs and initiatives. The committee, chaired by Councilmember Paula Blackmon (District 9), is responsible for workshopping the controversial proposal that would forbid the sale and use of gas-powered landscape equipment by public, commercial, and private entities.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker files for reelection

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker made it official: She is running again. So far, she faces three challengers: Ken Bowens, Jr., Alyson Kennedy and Jennifer Castillo. Parker was elected in 2021 following longtime mayor Betsy Price’s decision to not run for re-election that year. “I’ve really loved being mayor,”...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Macy Hill, philanthropic adviser, files to run in District 7

Macy Hill, an philanthropic adviser, filed to run in District 7 on Fort Worth’s City Council. Three people so far — Hill, Jason Ellis and Caleb Backholm — are officially running for the seat being vacated by Leonard Firestone. Hill is president of Tailwind Philanthropic Advisors, a...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

H-E-B breaks ground for new Mansfield location, hopes to add 750 employees

H-E-B is expanding its footprint in Tarrant County, with the latest coming in the slush and mud in Mansfield. Tarrant County is already home to two Central Markets — H-E-B’s upscale grocery stores in Fort Worth and Southlake — and a regular grocery store is under construction in the Alliance area of far north Fort Worth.
MANSFIELD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Former Local Attorney Jailed

A former Denton attorney has been jailed due to alleged crimes of theft and misappropriation. Rodney William Haire, a former personal injury attorney, was sent to Denton County Jail on January 12. Haire is charged with one count of alleged theft of property over $300,000 and one count of misappropriating over $300,000 in client funds, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. Each of the charges is a first-degree felony.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Fort Worth Man Stopped for Reckless Driving Now in Jail

February 6, 2023 – Officer Talley with the Cumby Police Department was dispatched to a reckless driver report on I-30. The report identified a white Honda Civic traveling westbound near the 120 mile marker. Talley located the reported vehicle near the 109 mile marker and initiated a traffic stop.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

A Dallas Lawyer’s Jump from Courtroom to Green Room

Yodit Tewolde’s family is from Eritrea and immigrated to Dallas when she was an infant. She went on to graduate from W.T. White High School, earn a law degree, and prosecute cases for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. She made the jump from the courtroom to the greenroom and got her own show on Court TV before serving as a legal analyst for the reboot of America’s Most Wanted.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Texas Rangers investigating deputies’ fatal shooting of woman near Denton

The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident near Denton over the weekend in which Denton County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman who pointed a weapon at them. On Saturday morning, the Arlington Police Department notified other departments about an armed woman making suicidal comments at an Arlington hospital. Shortly after noon, DCSO deputies located a vehicle involved in that incident in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Corridor Park east of Denton, according to a DCSO news release.
DENTON, TX
fortworthreport.org

When is spring break for Fort Worth-area schools and colleges?

Classes have been back in session for more than a month, and students are surely asking themselves one important question: When is spring break?. Days off are around the corner. Unsure of when spring break is? The Fort Worth Report gathered the schedules for the 12 school districts in the city and area colleges.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MBAGWUH, VICTORIA; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD;...
KELLER, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Stunning Photos Of A $6 Million Dollar Home In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey has a home somewhere here in our great state. I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Fuel spill shuts down U.S. 75 in Plano

PLANO, Texas — A fuel spill shut down U.S. 75 in Plano and backed up traffic for miles as crews worked to clean it up Tuesday morning. Plano Fire-Rescue crews shut down the highway around 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway. Crews allowed the HOV lane to get by, but the main lanes remained closed for about two hours, reopening around noon.
PLANO, TX

