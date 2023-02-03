ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard to pay $35 million over U.S. SEC charges

By Susan Heavey and Chris Prentice
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpG9x_0kbO2gyX00

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) has agreed to pay $35 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it failed to have systems in place to properly handle disclosures of employee complaints and violated whistleblower protection rules, the regulator said on Friday.

The SEC said the company knew employee retention issues were "a particularly important risk in its business" but did not have adequate measures in place to manage workplace misconduct complaints across business units between 2018 and 2021.

"Activision Blizzard failed to implement necessary controls to collect and review employee complaints about workplace misconduct, which left it without the means to determine whether larger issues existed that needed to be disclosed to investors,” Jason Burt, who heads the SEC's Denver office, said in a statement.

The video game developer and publishing company, which makes the popular "Call of Duty" game, also required employees between 2016 and 2021 to tell the company if the SEC contacted them for information - a violation of whistleblower protection rules, the agency said in the statement.

Representatives for Activision Blizzard, which did not admit or deny the SEC's charges, said in a statement they were "pleased to have amicably resolved this matter" and had "enhanced" their workplace reporting and contract language.

The company made changes between May 2020 and May 2022 that enhanced the way complaints were collected and communication to senior managers, the SEC said in its order.

The Santa Monica, California-based company previously settled a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit alleging widespread sex discrimination.

The company fired a slew of people to address widespread allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct. Its board has said it found no evidence to suggest senior executives intentionally ignored and sought to downplay the issues.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), which makes Xbox, had made a $69 billion bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, but the Federal Trade Commission asked a judge in December to block the transaction. EU authorities are also examining the deal.

Shares of Activision Blizzard were down 1.8% by 12:35 p.m. EST (1735 GMT) amid a broader sell-off on Wall Street.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain placed another hurdle in the way of Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69-billion mega purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), saying it could harm gamers by weakening the rivalry between Xbox and Sony's PlayStation.
Fortune

A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
378K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy