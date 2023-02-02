White House dodges question on whether it knew about Hunter Biden's aggressive new legal strategy

The White House on Thursday refused to say whether the president's team knew in advance about Hunter Biden 's aggressive new legal strategy – which included having his lawyer fire off letters to the Justice Department and Delaware AG seeking probes.

Hunter Biden's attorneys fired off letters on Wednesday seeking investigations and retractions related to Hunter Biden's infamous laptop, which a Delaware computer shop owner says he provided to Rudy Giuliani .

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn't say whether people at the White House knew in advance about the new strategy, which comes amid GOP probes of Biden family members.

'As far as that piece, I would refer you to the White House counsel office. And again, don't have anything to add. This is something for his personal representatives to speak to,' she said when asked about it by DailyMail.com.

Jean-Pierre, who has repeatedly stressed efforts to avoid commenting on the Justice Department and investigations, was asked whether the lawyer letters from the president's son constituted pressure on investigators.

'I'm going to be pretty consistent, as I have been from this podium when it relates to that. That particular question that you you're asking me we have been for the last two years. And I will say to you that that is something for Hunter Biden's personal representative, their representative to speak to just not going to speak to it from here. I just knew about before it happened,' she said.

She referred the question to the White House counsel's office sand said she doesn't 'have anything to add.'

'And as it relates to the agencies, as you were asking me, look, this is a president and I said this before that believes in the independence of the Department of Justice, or any enforcement investigations, and he's been very clear about that. He believes that it should not be politicized as he had said for the past,' she said.

Her comments came as former chief White House ethics watchdog Richard Painter called for a 'firewall' between the White House and Hunter Biden's growing team of lawyers.

Painter said Hunter Biden is a 'private citizen, so he's going to disclose whatever he has to disclose,' but told Fox News the first son is 'probably going to get away with not disclosing any of it.'

'Just like with these paintings he's selling, and he should be disclosing who's buying the artwork, but he's not,' Painter added. 'And it will probably follow the same approach to the legal defense fund.'

Her comments came after former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani responded to Hunter's new legal strategy of seeking to get probes and retractions of information linked to Hunter's infamous laptop – and accused a top lawyer heading the effort of 'unethical' conduct.

Giuliani, who had his own law license suspended in New York following his efforts to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results, called it an effort to gin up an 'illegal' investigation.

He spoke a day after it was revealed that new Hunter Biden lawyer Abbe Lowell sought government probes of efforts to circulate emails and images from Hunter's laptop, which Hunter Biden reportedly abandoned at a Wilmington computer repair shop.

'This is a completely – I don't know how to describe it. It's unethical on the part of the lawyers, because it's frivolous,' Giuliani during a night-time podcast from West Palm Beach.

'The complaint that we should be investigated is an attempt to get yet one more illegal investigation started by a Democrat inclined public officials,' he fumed, with a reference to the Democratic-driven first impeachment effort over Trump's effort to get a Biden probe.

Giuliani also tweeted an image of the 2019 repair order that shop owner Mac Isaac has said a person resembling Hunter Biden signed when dropping off broken machines. It states that it shall be considered 'abandoned property' 90 days after service is completed.

After keeping distance from the laptop saga since it was first revealed weeks before the 2020 elections, Hunter's legal team, which is taking a more aggressive posture, does not appear satisfied with that fine print. It is going after the repair shop owner as well as Giuliani, his lawyer Robert Costello, and former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon, who received or helped distribute the material.

Letters to the Justice Department as well as the Delaware Attorney General.

Lowell wrote the AG that there is 'considerable reason to believe [they] violated various Delaware laws in accessing, copying, manipulating, and/or disseminating Mr. Biden's personal computer data.

'These unlawful actions caused the widespread publication, manipulation, and exploitation of Mr. Biden's most personal information, wrote Lowell.

The barrage of letters also included a letter to Fox News demanding a retraction for on-air statements about Hunter Biden – and claiming a failure to do so would reveal 'actual malice' – code for grounds for a libel suit.

Referencing the letter to Delaware AG Kathy Jennings, Giuliani said: 'Unless the AG burns it immediately and refers the lawyers for ethical discipline, then he's [stet] just a plaything of the Biden's,' he said.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Lowell for a response.

A three-member panel in Washington, DC also found Giuliani violated rules for lawyers as part of his 2020 election overturn effort, although the matter is not resolved.

'This sure looks like a tailor-made RICO case and that's why they're trying to cover this up,' said Ted Goodman, political and communications advisor to Giuliani.