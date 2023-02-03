ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Google unveils its ChatGPT rival

Google-parent Alphabet on Monday unveiled a new chatbot tool dubbed "Bard" in an apparent bid to compete with the viral success of ChatGPT. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that Bard will be opened up to "trusted testers" starting Monday, with plans to make it available to the public "in the coming weeks."

Comments / 0

Community Policy