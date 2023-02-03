ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Southwest Ohio is trying to take off in the flying car business

The state of Ohio and the Dayton Development Coalition are continuing talks to lure flying car manufacturers and suppliers to Southwest Ohio. They hope to make the state a leader in what's being called the third revolution of flight. The National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is nearly fully...
DAYTON, OH
FBI: FirstEnergy paid private investigators to follow anti-bailout petitioners

The investigation into a $61 million bribery scheme revealed that FirstEnergy paid for private investigators to follow petitioners who were trying to gather enough signatures to repeal the company’s nuclear power plant bailout, House Bill 6. The information was made public during the trial of Larry Householder, Republican former...
OHIO STATE
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric

Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Referendum change, abortion rights amendment could both appear on November ballot

Ohio lawmakers didn’t pass a proposal to ask voters to make it harder to pass future constitutional amendments in time for the May ballot. One key legislative leader has suggested it could be on the November ballot. But backers of a possible amendment on reproductive rights are warning against...
Ohio House members to tackle Mike DeWine's proposed $87B budget

The long state budget process begins Tuesday with hearings in the Ohio House Finance Committee on Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed $87 billion two-year spending plan. DeWine's budget includes new initiatives and bolsters existing programs for children, families, and communities. It also includes more funding for safety forces and job development efforts.
DeWine won't say if he'll support across-the-board tax cuts

Some Republicans in the Ohio House want another across-the-board income tax cut in the $87 billion two-year state budget, while Gov. Mike DeWine has opted instead for targeted tax cuts. In recent budgets, Ohio lawmakers have insisted in those cuts as a way to incrementally get to a flat or...
Studio Session: Shannon Clark and the Sugar to bring soulful Americana to Centerville venue

Shannon Clark and the Sugar joined WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope for a live interview and studio session last week, ahead of their February 17 performance in Centerville. The band, which hails from Darke county, features Brittany Clark on drums, Shannon Clark on guitar, Navie Clark (their daughter) on vocals, and Joey Howard on vocals and guitar. They describe their sound as “Midwest Americana Soul,” with three-part harmonies over a steady guitar and percussion rhythm section. On the show, the band performed several songs live on air, including work from their 2021 album Marks on the Wall. They also talked with Juliet about recording that album with producer Mark Howard. In addition, the band premiered an unreleased track from their forthcoming album, and spoke about how they came to record the album in Nashville.
CENTERVILLE, OH

