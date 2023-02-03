Read full article on original website
Analysis: Love it or loathe it, you need to get familiar with Ohio's new voter ID law now
Up until January, House Bill 458 — a set of sweeping changes to the way Ohio conducts its elections — was a subject of intense debate in Ohio political circles. Now that Gov. Mike DeWine has signed it, it is still being debated, but it is now the law of the land.
Ohio applies for federal money to study the possibility of expanding passenger rail
The state of Ohio says it will apply for federal funding to study whether expanding passenger rail makes sense. "This is the first step of many in this process," says Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "We have a lot of questions that need to be answered before we make any commitments."
Southwest Ohio is trying to take off in the flying car business
The state of Ohio and the Dayton Development Coalition are continuing talks to lure flying car manufacturers and suppliers to Southwest Ohio. They hope to make the state a leader in what's being called the third revolution of flight. The National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is nearly fully...
DeWine says release of hazardous materials in railroad derailment 'a direct threat to lives'
Residents remain evacuated from their homes a day after a controlled burn of hazardous materials following a train derailment in East Palestine. Gov. Mike DeWine described the situation as "a direct threat to lives" and said he is concerned about the possibility of something like this happening again in the future.
FBI: FirstEnergy paid private investigators to follow anti-bailout petitioners
The investigation into a $61 million bribery scheme revealed that FirstEnergy paid for private investigators to follow petitioners who were trying to gather enough signatures to repeal the company’s nuclear power plant bailout, House Bill 6. The information was made public during the trial of Larry Householder, Republican former...
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric
Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
Ohio AG Dave Yost, Dollar General reach agreement following allegations of deceptive pricing
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Dollar General have reached an agreement that stops a temporary restraining order Yost sought against the retailer over allegations of deceptive pricing. According to a news release from Yost's office, the stipulated order reached this week in Butler County Common Pleas Court outlines the...
Referendum change, abortion rights amendment could both appear on November ballot
Ohio lawmakers didn’t pass a proposal to ask voters to make it harder to pass future constitutional amendments in time for the May ballot. One key legislative leader has suggested it could be on the November ballot. But backers of a possible amendment on reproductive rights are warning against...
Ohio House members to tackle Mike DeWine's proposed $87B budget
The long state budget process begins Tuesday with hearings in the Ohio House Finance Committee on Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed $87 billion two-year spending plan. DeWine's budget includes new initiatives and bolsters existing programs for children, families, and communities. It also includes more funding for safety forces and job development efforts.
Majority of Ohio House Republicans could sue speaker over control of campaign account
The factions behind the speaker of the Ohio House and the Republican who expected to be elected to that job are still at war over who controls the House GOP’s campaign money. A meeting on Wednesday could result in a truce, or a lawsuit. Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Township)...
DeWine won't say if he'll support across-the-board tax cuts
Some Republicans in the Ohio House want another across-the-board income tax cut in the $87 billion two-year state budget, while Gov. Mike DeWine has opted instead for targeted tax cuts. In recent budgets, Ohio lawmakers have insisted in those cuts as a way to incrementally get to a flat or...
Studio Session: Shannon Clark and the Sugar to bring soulful Americana to Centerville venue
Shannon Clark and the Sugar joined WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope for a live interview and studio session last week, ahead of their February 17 performance in Centerville. The band, which hails from Darke county, features Brittany Clark on drums, Shannon Clark on guitar, Navie Clark (their daughter) on vocals, and Joey Howard on vocals and guitar. They describe their sound as “Midwest Americana Soul,” with three-part harmonies over a steady guitar and percussion rhythm section. On the show, the band performed several songs live on air, including work from their 2021 album Marks on the Wall. They also talked with Juliet about recording that album with producer Mark Howard. In addition, the band premiered an unreleased track from their forthcoming album, and spoke about how they came to record the album in Nashville.
