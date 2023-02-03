ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum’s Moore-Watkins, Thomas sign on to continue football careers

Needing 151 yards to become Plum’s all-time leader in career rushing yards, senior tailback Eryck Moore-Watkins exploded in the 2022 season finale against Indiana. In his final varsity game, he rushed 22 times for a career-best 356 yards and six touchdowns as the Mustangs scored a 46-27 victory. Moore-Watkins...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurel Highlands torches reeling Belle Vernon

What could have been a rebirth and momentum builder for the Belle Vernon boys basketball team was anything but that Friday night. Laurel Highlands went into the Belle Vernon gymnasium and embarrassed the out-of-sorts Leopards, 78-59, in front of a capacity crowd. The bread and butter of a Joe Salvino-coached...
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burgettstown wrestlers get vengeance, win WPIAL team title

Burrell had gotten the better of Burgettstown four times in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs over the past decade. That included wins in the 2020 and 2021 championship matches. But Saturday at Chartiers-Houston, Burgettstown turned the tables and captured its first WPIAL Class 2A team-tournament title 31-24. “That was a...
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghbettertimes.com

Wheel of Yinzer Live Game Show – Team PTL vs. Team YaJagoff!

PTL fans, come on down, and let’s make a deal. The password is… charity…. and do we have the gameshow for you! It’s time for the annual PALentine’s Day gameshow between Team PTL and Team YaJagoff. February 10th, Team YaJagoff Podcast and “YaJagoff on Q”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023

Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

5 Beautiful Waterfalls near Pittsburgh

While Pennsylvania is not exactly a hotspot for waterfalls, there are a few breathtaking natural wonders across the state. The tallest waterfalls in the state (Dingmans at 130 ft and Raymondskill at 178 ft) are both located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in the Poconos. The most easily accessible waterfalls are found within a quick drive of Pittsburgh. If you find yourself visiting the city and seeking a quick natural break from the urban congestion, there are plenty of beautiful state parks within an easy drive. Take a look at 5 gorgeous waterfalls located within an easy 1 hour drive from Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA

