Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?East Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Burrell falls short in WPIAL 2A final; Hempfield Area takes third in 3A
Burrell came up short in its pursuit of a 16th WPIAL team wrestling title in the past 17 years on Saturday, as the Buccaneers fell to Burgettstown in the title match. The top-seeded Blue Devils edged the Bucs 31-24 in the WPIAL Class 2A final at Chartiers-Houston High School. The...
Plum’s Moore-Watkins, Thomas sign on to continue football careers
Needing 151 yards to become Plum’s all-time leader in career rushing yards, senior tailback Eryck Moore-Watkins exploded in the 2022 season finale against Indiana. In his final varsity game, he rushed 22 times for a career-best 356 yards and six touchdowns as the Mustangs scored a 46-27 victory. Moore-Watkins...
Laurel Highlands torches reeling Belle Vernon
What could have been a rebirth and momentum builder for the Belle Vernon boys basketball team was anything but that Friday night. Laurel Highlands went into the Belle Vernon gymnasium and embarrassed the out-of-sorts Leopards, 78-59, in front of a capacity crowd. The bread and butter of a Joe Salvino-coached...
Burgettstown wrestlers get vengeance, win WPIAL team title
Burrell had gotten the better of Burgettstown four times in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs over the past decade. That included wins in the 2020 and 2021 championship matches. But Saturday at Chartiers-Houston, Burgettstown turned the tables and captured its first WPIAL Class 2A team-tournament title 31-24. “That was a...
High school roundup for Feb. 3, 2023: Upper St. Clair claws past rival Mt. Lebanon
Devin Hall scored a game-high 14 points as Upper St. Clair split the season series and moved into a tie for first place in Section 2-61 with a 37-36 victory over rival Mt. Lebanon on Friday night. The Blue Devils (13-6, 7-1) jumped out to a 10-1 lead after one...
WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending February 5, 2023
Out: Washington (13-4, 5) Out: Aquinas Academy (15-4, 4)
Early Win Total Line for Pitt Released
247Sports has already released a win total line for the Pitt Panthers.
Freeport pitcher Rape uses showcase to catch eye of Penn State, commits to Nittany Lions
A showcase in New Jersey in July changed the landscape of Freeport sophomore Dustin Rape’s baseball career. It is where the left-handed pitcher hit 90 mph on a radar gun for the first time, and he caught the eye of some major Division-I baseball coaches, including Penn State assistant Dallas Burke.
Person with gun taken into custody after Mars basketball game
A person with a gun was taken into custody after a basketball game at Mars Area High School Friday night.
Pitt Continues Moving up AP Poll
The Pitt Panthers earned their highest AP Poll vote total of the season.
Mars Area basketball coach describes scene when gunman reported outside school
The high school basketball gym had been packed for a game that took three overtimes to decide. After passing through a handshake line, the visiting South Fayette and the home Mars Area boys varsity teams headed downstairs to their locker rooms. It had been an near-ideal Friday night high school...
Blake Hinson Grateful to Factor in Pitt's Resurgence
Blake Hinson is thankful he could be a major part of the Pitt Panthers' push for an NCAA Tournament berth.
Former Pitt PG Brandin Knight Responds to Jim Boeheim's Accusations
Former Pitt Panther Brandin Knight didn't take kindly to Jim Boeheim's accusations.
WATCH: Penn State’s Carter Starocci, Indiana’s DJ Washington Have Heated Postmatch Exchange
Penn State’s Carter Starocci and Indiana’s DJ Washington have history. In January 2021, Washington beat Starocci in a 10-9 decision. He’s one of only two wrestlers to accomplish that feat in an NCAA match— Iowa’s Michael Kemerer being the other— and the only one to do so in a regular-season dual meet.
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
Wheel of Yinzer Live Game Show – Team PTL vs. Team YaJagoff!
PTL fans, come on down, and let’s make a deal. The password is… charity…. and do we have the gameshow for you! It’s time for the annual PALentine’s Day gameshow between Team PTL and Team YaJagoff. February 10th, Team YaJagoff Podcast and “YaJagoff on Q”...
5 Beautiful Waterfalls near Pittsburgh
While Pennsylvania is not exactly a hotspot for waterfalls, there are a few breathtaking natural wonders across the state. The tallest waterfalls in the state (Dingmans at 130 ft and Raymondskill at 178 ft) are both located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in the Poconos. The most easily accessible waterfalls are found within a quick drive of Pittsburgh. If you find yourself visiting the city and seeking a quick natural break from the urban congestion, there are plenty of beautiful state parks within an easy drive. Take a look at 5 gorgeous waterfalls located within an easy 1 hour drive from Pittsburgh.
