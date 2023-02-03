Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
The Once Rich and Famous Who Would Be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Have A Drink, Pet A Rabbit, And Dazzle Your Kids At Lindsay Wildlife For Valentine's DayVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Related
calbears.com
Volleyball Hires Two Assistant Coaches For 2023 Season
BERKELEY – A new season will mean a new look on the sidelines for the California volleyball team in 2023. Head coach Sam Crosson announced Monday the addition of two new assistant coaches, bringing Savannah Rennie and Crissy Jones Schoonderwoerd on board. "I am very excited about the additions...
calbears.com
Cal-Pepperdine Women's Tennis Match Postponed
BERKELEY - Sunday's women's tennis match between No. 20 California and eighth-ranked Pepperdine - originally scheduled to start at 12 p.m. at the Hellman Tennis Complex - has been postponed to a date to be announced due to rain. This marks the second straight day that inclement weather wiped out...
calbears.com
No. 4 Bears Fall to No. 1 Stanford
STANFORD – The No. 4 Cal women's water polo team jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over No. 1 Stanford on Sunday and hung close into the third quarter, but couldn't get over the hump in a 14-8 defeat to close out the Stanford Invitational. Junior Maryn Dempsey...
calbears.com
Lauzon Ties All-Around Record In Win Over ASU
BERKELEY – It was a historic day for the No. 7 California women's gymnastics team as the Bears topped Arizona State Saturday afternoon 197.600-196.800. Cal (9-0, 3-0) took home its ninth-straight win to open up the season marking its second-best start in program history. It is now just one win away from tying a 10-0 mark set back in 2015.
calbears.com
No. 4 Bears Go 2-0 on Day One of Stanford Invitational
STANFORD – The No. 4 Cal women's water polo team took down a pair of top-10 teams on Saturday, defeating No. 6 Michigan 15-12 and No. 10 Arizona State 15-3 on the first day of the Stanford Invitational at Avery Aquatic Center. Junior Reagan Whitney continued to shine for...
calbears.com
Bears Defeat Lopes
BERKELEY – Cal rugby rolled past Grand Canyon 69-7 on a rainy day in Strawberry Canyon. The Bears scored 11 tries by seven different players, including a hat trick from junior lock Tom Dixon. "We appreciate what GCU brought to this match," Cal head coach Jack Clark said. "I...
calbears.com
Daniel Scott And National Team Win Senior Bowl, 27-10
Former Golden Bears Safety Contributes One Tackle And One Key Pass Breakup. MOBILE, Ala. – Former Cal safety Daniel Scott helped the National team to a 27-10 win over the American squad at the 2023 Senior Bowl on Saturday. Scott contributed one tackle and a key pass breakup in the contest with the latter coming on the final offensive play of the third quarter on second down and 10 from the National 12-yard line. Scott stepped in front of Princeton's Andrei Iosivas on the play and nearly picked up the interception, catching the ball but just missing on getting his feet in bounds. The American squad's drive ended with a missed field goal and the National team retained its 20-3 advantage.
Comments / 0