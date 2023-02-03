Former Golden Bears Safety Contributes One Tackle And One Key Pass Breakup. MOBILE, Ala. – Former Cal safety Daniel Scott helped the National team to a 27-10 win over the American squad at the 2023 Senior Bowl on Saturday. Scott contributed one tackle and a key pass breakup in the contest with the latter coming on the final offensive play of the third quarter on second down and 10 from the National 12-yard line. Scott stepped in front of Princeton's Andrei Iosivas on the play and nearly picked up the interception, catching the ball but just missing on getting his feet in bounds. The American squad's drive ended with a missed field goal and the National team retained its 20-3 advantage.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO