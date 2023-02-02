Read full article on original website
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Matches Q4 Earnings Estimates
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this financial services software maker would...
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.54 per share. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Coca-Cola (KO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Coca-Cola (KO) is expected to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $15.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $6.60, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Peabody Energy (BTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Peabody Energy (BTU) closed the most recent trading day at $28.27, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the coal mining...
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed the most recent trading day at $151.47, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto...
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed the most recent trading day at $24.26, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil...
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) closed the most recent trading day at $26.57, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained...
Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) closed the most recent trading day at $31.68, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the medical...
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ANET - 2/6/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ARISTA NETWORKS INC (ANET). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ANET rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
American Assets Trust (AAT) Q4 FFO Surpass Estimates
American Assets Trust (AAT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed the most recent trading day at $19.85, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the business...
Deere (DE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Deere (DE) closed the most recent trading day at $409.52, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer...
Mudrick Capital Management Cuts Stake in Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC)
Fintel reports that Mudrick Capital Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.16MM shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). This represents 9.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 2, 2023 they reported 27.49MM shares and 12.90% of the company, a decrease...
