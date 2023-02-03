SPONSORED: Get Something Unique for Your Sweetheart this Valentine’s Day at All American Awards & Engraving

Read full article on original website
Audience Decides: Luke Pentz Takes First Place in ‘Celebration of Talent’ Competition
FRANKLIN, Pa (EYT) – The Barrow-Civic Theatre and Franklin Rotary Club presented the Celebration of Talent competition on February 4th, where performers from across Pennsylvania gathered to showcase their talents for a chance to win over $1,000.00 in cash and prizes. In a thrilling final round, it was Emlenton’s...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Anne
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Anne – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Anne is an adult female Labrador Retriever mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Anne is playful, smart, athletic, and funny. She came to the rescue...
FROZEN MASTERPIECES: Fountain Park Showcases Stunning Ice Sculptures
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Fountain Park was transformed into a Winter Wonderland as “Franklin on Ice” displayed a mesmerizing collection of ice sculptures. (Photos by Gavin Fish / EYT Media.) Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pink Velvet Cupcakes
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pink Velvet Cupcakes – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -In a large bowl, cream the butter, sugar, and food coloring until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition.
Martha Jane Shartle
Martha Jane Shartle, 98, of Marienville, formerly of Westford, PA and Greenville, PA, died early Saturday morning, February 4, 2023 at Clarion Hospital. Born in Westford on January 26, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ida Coates Keis,. On March 10, 1944 in Seattle, Washington she...
Eva Jean Plyler
Eva Jean Plyler, age 6, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born on August 5, 2016 the daughter of Tyler (Jocelyn) Plyler of Fairmount City and Susan Bable of New Castle. They survive. Eva loved spending...
Susan E. Bormet
Susan E. Bormet, 71, of Clarington, PA, died early Friday, February 3, 2023 at her home of natural causes. Born on June 11, 1951 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Eleanor Stratton Derer. She was a graduate of Tallmadge High School, Tallmadge, Ohio...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Meringue Hearts
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Meringue Hearts – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Here’s a lovely dessert that your guests will think is almost too pretty to eat!. Ingredients. 3 large egg whites. 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar. Dash salt. 1 cup sugar. 1/3...
Marilyn A. McClelland
Marilyn A. McClelland, 87, of Oil City, passed away on February 2, 2023 at Oakwood Heights, Oil City. She was born on February 10, 1935, in Dauphin County, to the late Ray and Georgia (Smith) Stevenson. She was married to the love of her life, Wilbur McClelland. The couple spent...
Glenn T. Ross, Sr.
Glenn T. Ross, Sr., 93, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Friday evening, February 3, 2023. Born December 1, 1929 in Beaver Dam, Erie County, he was a son of the late Marshall and Dorothy Fischer Ross. Mr. Ross served so passionately in the Korean...
Terry D. Kemmer
Terry D. Kemmer, age 59, of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on September 27, 1963 in Clarion, PA he was the son of the late Forest and Blanche (Fye) Kemmer. Terry was a 1982 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School and graduated...
West Forest School Seniors Learn About Income Tax Preparation
TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – West Forest School is teaching their seniors about income tax preparation. The West Forest seniors in Mrs. Banner’s Consumer Math class are currently learning about income taxes and filling out mock tax forms. The Consumer Math class focuses on math skills that are used...
Forest & Venango County CEC Director Seats Up for Election
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Central Electric Cooperative’s (CEC’s) Board of Directors are elected on a rotating basis for four-year terms. This year, the two director seats up for election are Forest and Venango Counties. All CEC members have a voice in who serves on the eight-member board...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A slight chance of snow showers before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
State Police Calls: Cranberry Twp. Domestic Dispute, Stolen Vehicle in Emlenton Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Domestic Dispute in Cranberry Twp. Franklin-based State Police have released the details of a domestic dispute that occurred last month in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police said the incident happened January 8 around 11:36 a.m. at...
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
Oil City Couple Accused of Locking Their Three Children in Room, Abusing Them Due in Court on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for a local couple who allegedly abused their three children over the course of approximately three years are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents preliminary hearings for 43-year-old Roger Lee Bosley Jr. and 38-year-old Courtnie M. Winters, both of Oil City,...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft at SCI-Forest
FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incident:. State Police in Marienville are investigating a theft at SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, a theft of $130.00 from an inmate’s account was reported. Police say...
Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on I-80 in Scrubgrass Township
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township. According to police, this accident happened around 3:59 p.m. on January 22 on Interstate 80 West, at mile marker 39.7, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, involving 22-year-old Jacob L. Heasley, of York, Pa.
Seneca Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Seneca man who allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, is scheduled...
