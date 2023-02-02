ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says

By Joe Jurney
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol received calls that an autistic, nonverbal child had been taken and that the vehicle may be near the rest area on Interstate 95 in Nash County.

Previously: VB Police: 3-year-old abducted child found safe
Roberto Dotson (Photo – Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Virginia Beach police said the child’s father, Roberto Dotson, had assaulted the child’s mother before taking the child. Police said the man had made statements about taking the child to Atlanta.

Deputies and troopers went to the rest area on the southbound side of I-95 and found Roberto Dotson in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata asleep with a gun and the child asleep in the back, the sheriff’s office said. The car was backed into the parking lot.

Authorities were able to take Dotson into custody without incident. The child was reunited with her mother overnight.

Dotson face charges of abduction and domestic assault.

