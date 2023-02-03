Read full article on original website
Shidduch House to Host Farbrengen for Single Girls
A farbrengen will be held at the Shidduch House in Crown Heights for single girls, featuring Mrs. Toby Lieder, shadchan and shidduch coach from Sydney, Australia. The Shidduch House of Crown Heights will be holding a farbrengen for single girls this week. Leading the farbrengen will be Mrs. Toby Lieder,...
Replica of 770’s Aron Kodesh Put Up for Sale
A striking replica of 770’s iconic Aron Kodesh was commissioned by Eliyahu Ezagui in India, and is available for purchase for any shul or Chabad House. A striking replica of 770’s iconic Aron Kodesh, custom made for use for a shul or Chabad House, is available for sale in Crown Heights.
