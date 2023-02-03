A 17-year-old Port Austin boy requires out of county medical treatment following a Thursday snowmobile accident that sent him and the vehicle airborne. According to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson, it was shortly before 4:00 p.m. on February 2 when the boy was riding around his family’s Hume Township property when he drove over a “plowed snow pile at a high rate of speed,” which ejected and sent him flying, and then falling.

