sanilacbroadcasting.com
Huron Sheriff: Port Austin teen lands on head after snowmobile accident sends him flying
A 17-year-old Port Austin boy requires out of county medical treatment following a Thursday snowmobile accident that sent him and the vehicle airborne. According to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson, it was shortly before 4:00 p.m. on February 2 when the boy was riding around his family’s Hume Township property when he drove over a “plowed snow pile at a high rate of speed,” which ejected and sent him flying, and then falling.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Two-vehicle collision in Lexington Twp. injures one driver
An early morning crash on Wednesday in Lexington Township between two vehicles left one of the drivers injured and requiring medical transport. On Wednesday, February 1, around 2:25 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting a two-vehicle crash near Old 51 and County Farm Road. Deputies along...
abc12.com
36-year-old dies after head-on crash in Huron County
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 36-year-old woman died at an area hospital after a head-on crash in Huron County on Thursday morning. Michigan State Police say the woman from Kinde was driving a Toyota RAV4 west on Richardson Road near Gagetown Road in Oliver Township around 7:40 a.m. Investigators...
East Tawas councilman no longer charged with solicitation of murder after witness’ death
EAST TAWAS, MI — Following the death of a key witness, an East Tawas councilman is no longer facing charges that he tried having two people killed for money. An Iosco County judge on Feb. 1 signed an order dismissing the case against Michael A. Mooney, 65, who had been charged with two counts of solicitation of murder since his Oct. 5 arrest and arraignment.
kisswtlz.com
Barn Destroyed in Frankenmuth Fire
The Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to a barn fire Saturday morning. Fire officials say a 20×50 outbuilding was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 9:45 A.M. An adjacent barn had some minor exterior damage, but was able to be saved. Contents inside the building were destroyed and limited to an older tractor and lawn and garden equipment.
kisswtlz.com
Missing Teen Found Safe
A 17-year-old girl reported missing after disappearing January 25 from Mt. Pleasant has been found safe. Jade Lee Sackett was believed to have been in the Saginaw or Lansing areas. Police say the girl’s father was able to locate her, although they did not specify where she was found.
95.3 MNC
Woman found dead after house fire in Lincoln Township
A woman was found dead after a fire in Lincoln Township. Fire crews were called, early Thursday morning, Feb. 2, to the 4100 block of Ridge Road to find a two-story home fully engulfed. They tried to enter the home but discovered the floors and roof had already collapsed. Police...
WNEM
MSP: Bay City man killed in crash
MONITOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 32-year-old man. Investigators said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. The man was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre northbound and ran off...
abc12.com
32-year-old dies after crashing into ditch near Bay City
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police believe a 32-year-old man was traveling too fast for road conditions when he crashed into a ditch and died near Bay City on Tuesday night. Investigators say the Bay City resident was driving a Buick LeSabre north on 2 Mile Road near...
fox2detroit.com
Victims of deadly head-on crash identified as men from Macomb, Bay City
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two drivers who both died in a head-on crash Monday in Macomb Township were identified as men in their 30s. Gregory Michael Schmidt, 33, of Bay City was driving a GMC van owned by a company where he worked, while Rollin Robertson, 39 of Macomb, was driving his Dodge Ram.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Caseville woman convicted of malicious use of a telecommunication device from 2022 incident
A Caseville woman faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine after she was found guilty of one count of Malicious Use of a Telecommunication Service by a Huron County jury on January 31, 2023. Erica Konke, age 29, was before the 73B District Court on Tuesday...
wsgw.com
Midland Police Department Challenges Bay City Public Safety in Polar Plunge Fundraising
The Midland Police Department issued a bone-chilling challenge, and the Bay City Department of Public Safety accepted. The Polar Plunge is an annual event where participants take a dip in frigid water to raise money for the Special Olympics. In a January Facebook post, the Midland Police Department laid down the gauntlet, challenging the Bay City Department of Public Safety to beat them in raising funds.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Vassar coach will not face jail or probation for home invasion, domestic violence charges
A former Vassar High School coach – Lawrence McGrandy who pleaded guilty last November to second-degree home invasion and domestic violence will not have to face any jail or probation time, as decided by Tuscola County Judge Amy Gierhart on Tuesday, January 24. Letters were sent on his behalf...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Caro man takes plea agreement after December’s manhunt
Taking a plea agreement and pleading guilty to only four counts of assaulting, resisting, and/or obstructing police, the 19-year-old Caro man at the center of an early December manhunt was released on Monday, January 23. With his original $150,000 bond lowered to a $10,000 personal recognizance bond that same Monday,...
10 Hidden Gem Tuscola County Michigan Restaurants To Try Now
Driving north along M-15 from Genesee County crossing into Tuscola County the scenery is a little more rural. Among the small towns and farmland, you'll find hidden gem restaurants, bars & grills to "fill your tank" along your route. (See Lapeer County's Bucket List Restaurants and Genesee County's, too.) What...
WNEM
School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools. The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur...
tourcounsel.com
Bay City Town Center | Shopping mall in Michigan
Bay City Town Center (formerly Bay City Mall until 2017) is an enclosed shopping mall in Bangor Township, Bay County, Michigan, just outside the city of Bay City, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1991, the mall features Dunham's Sports, Marshalls, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, and PetSmart, with vacancies previously occupied by Younkers, JCPenney, and Target.
mycitymag.com
Evening News Anchor WNEM TV5
Regular viewers of WNEM TV5’s evening newscasts are familiar with this lovely lady they invite into their homes Monday through Friday at 5, 6 and 11pm. We thought you’d like to know a little bit more about her!. Originally from the Northeast, Meg came to mid-Michigan in 2014...
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Vintage Vrbo In Michigan And It’s Just Like Spending The Night In The 1950s
Would you like to escape the modern hustle and bustle of everyday life and return to a simpler time? Then you’ll love this vintage 1950s-themed Vrbo in Frankenmuth, Michigan. The property is located right on Main Street and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time staying the night at this retro dream home.
OnlyInYourState
Stevie Wonder Once Called This Town In Michigan Home And You’ll Want To Explore Yourself
Many Michiganders will be surprised to learn that one of the greatest best-selling musical artists in the world was born in the Great Lake State. The hometown of musical prodigy Stevie Wonder is Saginaw, Michigan, and it’s a town worth exploring. Wonder lived in Saginaw until age four when...
