ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fundselectorasia.com

Morgan Stanley IM to acquire full ownership of China mutual fund JV

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) announced that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has given the green light for it to take full ownership of Morgan Stanley Huaxin Fund Management. Upon completion, MSIM will increase its share in the company to 100% from 49% now. “Wholly-owning our China mutual funds...
fundselectorasia.com

Endowus forms pact with Amundi for alternatives offering

Digital wealth platform Endowus has formed a new partnership with Amundi’s alternatives business to provide its private clients with access to the strategies of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates. The partnership will expand Endowus’ alternative investment offerings for accredited investors in Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as deepen its...
fundselectorasia.com

Invesco bets on Korea equities recovery

Invesco’s product director for the Asian and emerging market equities team favours Korean equities as part of an overall contrarian approach. “We are contrarian at the point of purchase and like to buy companies that are trading below fair value,” said John Pellegry, product director for the Asian and emerging market equities team at Invesco.

Comments / 0

Community Policy