Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
fundselectorasia.com
Morgan Stanley IM to acquire full ownership of China mutual fund JV
Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) announced that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has given the green light for it to take full ownership of Morgan Stanley Huaxin Fund Management. Upon completion, MSIM will increase its share in the company to 100% from 49% now. “Wholly-owning our China mutual funds...
fundselectorasia.com
Endowus forms pact with Amundi for alternatives offering
Digital wealth platform Endowus has formed a new partnership with Amundi’s alternatives business to provide its private clients with access to the strategies of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates. The partnership will expand Endowus’ alternative investment offerings for accredited investors in Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as deepen its...
fundselectorasia.com
Invesco bets on Korea equities recovery
Invesco’s product director for the Asian and emerging market equities team favours Korean equities as part of an overall contrarian approach. “We are contrarian at the point of purchase and like to buy companies that are trading below fair value,” said John Pellegry, product director for the Asian and emerging market equities team at Invesco.
