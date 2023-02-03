Deckers Brands is showing no signs of letting its foot off the gas when it comes to its two super star footwear brands, Hoka and Ugg. On Thursday, the Goleta, Calif.-based company reported net sales in the third quarter of 2023 of $1.346 billion, an increase of 13.3% compared to the $1.188 billion seen the same quarter last year. The gains were due in large part to Hoka, which saw net sales jumping 90.8% to $352.1 million in Q3 compared to $184.6 million in same time last year, another quarterly record for the brand. Just two quarters ago, Hoka achieved $1 billion...

