Read full article on original website
Related
World’s richest man Bernard Arnault wary of succession fight among 5 kids: report
Bernard Arnault, the richest man in the world, is laying the groundwork for a succession plan that would head off any potential fighting amongst his five children for his $196 billion fortune, according to a report. Arnault, the 73-year-old CEO of LVMH — the French luxury conglomerate which makes Louis Vuitton handbags and Dom Perignon champagne — has created a new holding company that splits his fortune equally among his kids, according to Bloomberg News. The new company is key to Arnault’s vision of LVMH remaining under family control, though observers do not know which of his five children — all...
e.l.f. Beauty: Value-Oriented Products Grow Alongside Prestige Offerings
Offering the right value proposition is drawing consumers to beauty products, according to e.l.f. Beauty. The brand reported in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) earnings release that it recorded 49% net sales growth and completed its 16th consecutive quarter of net sales growth during the three months ended Dec. 31. “We’re...
Nordstrom Stock Rockets, Adding $1 Billion in Value, On Ryan Cohen Stake Reports
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen, who has scored big on activist stakes in GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond, now has his sights set on struggling retailer Nordstrom.
Activist investor Ryan Cohen is building a big stake in Nordstrom, report says. The retailer's stock has surged 34% on the news.
The Chewy cofounder and GameStop chairman is one of the department-store chain's largest non-family shareholders already, The Wall Street Journal reported.
voguebusiness.com
Lacoste names Pelagia Kolotouros as creative design director
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Lacoste has a newly created position: creative design director. On Monday, the brand said Pelagia Kolotouros will oversee the creative studio of the French brand in the new role and bring her vision to all collections. This comes a month after the French heritage sportswear brand announced the departure of its creative director Louise Trotter and said it would shift to a new collective model.
Hoka Is Stealing More Running Market Share as Brand Hits $1B in Sales During Last 9 Months
Deckers Brands is showing no signs of letting its foot off the gas when it comes to its two super star footwear brands, Hoka and Ugg. On Thursday, the Goleta, Calif.-based company reported net sales in the third quarter of 2023 of $1.346 billion, an increase of 13.3% compared to the $1.188 billion seen the same quarter last year. The gains were due in large part to Hoka, which saw net sales jumping 90.8% to $352.1 million in Q3 compared to $184.6 million in same time last year, another quarterly record for the brand. Just two quarters ago, Hoka achieved $1 billion...
Billionaire Cohen builds stake in Nordstrom, urges board shakeup
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen is building a large stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) and plans to push the upscale retailer to shake up its board as its performance has lagged behind rivals, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Transatlantic Talent and Production Firm 42 Acquires Commercials Outfit OB (EXCLUSIVE)
Los Angeles and London-based management and production company 42 has acquired OB Management, an integrated director management and production firm for commercials and music videos. OB founder Otis Bell will stay on to helm the company alongside COO Frida Nilsson. The company will be rebranded as “OB/42” and continue to operate as a distinct entity within the 42 group. 42 bosses Marc Allen, Josh Varney and Ben Pugh will sit on the board of OB/42 going forward. The acquisition includes Probation — which Bell co-founded in 2011 with Matt Davey — a photo agency representing top photographers working in advertising, music and...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.07MM shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (ULTA). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 4.23MM shares and 7.80% of the company, a decrease...
Comments / 1