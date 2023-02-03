ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

searchin for Monarchs
3d ago

Just diagnosed with breast cancer,caught early prognosis excellent.BIG PRAYERS NAT.

Under Cover Agent
3d ago

Great lady. Heck of a good personality. She's always a joy to watch. God speed.

clevelandmagazine.com

Cleveland Comedians Create Nomadic Club Concept, Secret Society Comedy

Clocking more than 50 shows in its first year, the showcase brings Cleveland's comics, patrons and venues together for something new. By Anthony Elder. Comedian Gheramy Demery recalls life before the secret. Things felt a bit boring, unfulfilled. He’d quit booze just a couple of years before, and that meant...
CLEVELAND, OH
beltmag.com

A Tale of Two Newspapers

Both cities were even large enough for two daily newspapers – even if only briefly. The dominant newspapers – the Akron Beacon Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator – could punch above their weight. The early 20th century was a boom time for Northeast Ohio. The region’s population...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

2 people shot on West 6th in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Two people were shot following an incident in Cleveland on Monday morning within the 2500 block of West 6th Street. Cleveland police tell 3News both victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Additional details are limited, but police say the victims are as follows:. 26-year-old victim with...
CLEVELAND, OH
akronohiomoms.com

FREE Prom Dresses for Akron, Ohio Girls at Princess Night Project

Hey moms! I want to share a wonderful opportunity for the high school girls in our community. Altrusa International of Akron is hosting their annual Princess Night Project, where girls can choose the prom dress of their dreams for FREE!. This year’s event is taking place on March 11th at...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
CLEVELAND, OH
wakr.net

A Massive Drug Bust in Cleveland Featured

The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force announced a massive drug bust stemming from warrants issued in Cleveland and Painesville earlier this week. Law enforcement seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs. Officials say the net amount of fentanyl seized is valued at $5.2 million and is enough to kill 20 million people.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Melt Bar & Grilled to close Canton, southern Ohio locations

Melt Bar & Grilled owner Matt Fish announced Jan. 31 that two of its locations held its last day of operations Jan. 30. The locations at Belden Village Mall in Canton and Fairfield Commons Mall in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek closed as the restaurant group looks to shrink its footprint, Fish said in a news release.
CANTON, OH
WTOL 11

180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
TOLEDO, OH

