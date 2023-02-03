Read full article on original website
searchin for Monarchs
3d ago
Just diagnosed with breast cancer,caught early prognosis excellent.BIG PRAYERS NAT.
Reply(1)
10
Under Cover Agent
3d ago
Great lady. Heck of a good personality. She's always a joy to watch. God speed.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Related
clevelandmagazine.com
Cleveland Comedians Create Nomadic Club Concept, Secret Society Comedy
Clocking more than 50 shows in its first year, the showcase brings Cleveland's comics, patrons and venues together for something new. By Anthony Elder. Comedian Gheramy Demery recalls life before the secret. Things felt a bit boring, unfulfilled. He’d quit booze just a couple of years before, and that meant...
beltmag.com
A Tale of Two Newspapers
Both cities were even large enough for two daily newspapers – even if only briefly. The dominant newspapers – the Akron Beacon Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator – could punch above their weight. The early 20th century was a boom time for Northeast Ohio. The region’s population...
2 people shot on West 6th in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Two people were shot following an incident in Cleveland on Monday morning within the 2500 block of West 6th Street. Cleveland police tell 3News both victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Additional details are limited, but police say the victims are as follows:. 26-year-old victim with...
Does Cleveland's music scene still rock?
Cleveland is known to many as the “birthplace of Rock and Roll.” Yet, many of music’s biggest stars have been bypassing the city recently.
Final goodbye: Hundreds gather for John Adams funeral
A final goodbye to a true Clevelander, John Adams.
Old news is good news in Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- When the Medina County Historical Society began to restore the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in 2020, members discovered that the attic was a treasure trove of history. They uncovered hundreds of books, pieces of furniture original to the house and family, clothing and artifacts...
JetBlue offers $49 one-way flights from Boston to N.Y., N.J, Baltimore, Cleveland
In celebration of the airline’s 23rd birthday, JetBlue is offering $49 one-way flights out of Boston’s Logan International Airport on Monday only. Potential travelers interested in the one-day travel deal will be able to purchase a $49 one-way flight from Logan to New York, Newark, Baltimore and Cleveland. Flights can be booked between March 1 to April 26.
Guardians drummer John Adams remembered with bagpipes, drums and an oldie but goodie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before John Adams’ casket was wheeled into the Cathedral of St. John the Evanglist on Saturday morning, the organ player briefly played “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” causing more than a few smiles in the large crowd on a cold February morning.
Tony Hawk to donate photo proceeds to Tyre Nichols fund
Skateboard legend Tony Hawk says he will donate half of the proceeds of autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Throne to the memorial fund for Tyre Nichols.
akronohiomoms.com
FREE Prom Dresses for Akron, Ohio Girls at Princess Night Project
Hey moms! I want to share a wonderful opportunity for the high school girls in our community. Altrusa International of Akron is hosting their annual Princess Night Project, where girls can choose the prom dress of their dreams for FREE!. This year’s event is taking place on March 11th at...
‘He was a part of us’: Friends, family, Guardians pay respects to John Adams
People from across NE Ohio are paying their final respects to Cleveland baseball's number one fan, John Adams.
Watch as Guardians fans say goodbye to John Adams with live stream of Saturday’s funeral at 10 a.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians fans can watch live online Saturday morning as the club and all of northeast Ohio gathers to bid farewell to longtime drummer and team supporter John Adams, who died earlier this week at age 71. Adams’ funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. and...
I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining.
Target 11 Exclusive: Foster father accused of impregnating child in Pittsburgh facing new charges
A foster father accused of raping two foster children decades ago is now in jail, facing new charges in Cleveland, Ohio.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
wakr.net
A Massive Drug Bust in Cleveland Featured
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force announced a massive drug bust stemming from warrants issued in Cleveland and Painesville earlier this week. Law enforcement seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs. Officials say the net amount of fentanyl seized is valued at $5.2 million and is enough to kill 20 million people.
Cleveland Jewish News
Melt Bar & Grilled to close Canton, southern Ohio locations
Melt Bar & Grilled owner Matt Fish announced Jan. 31 that two of its locations held its last day of operations Jan. 30. The locations at Belden Village Mall in Canton and Fairfield Commons Mall in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek closed as the restaurant group looks to shrink its footprint, Fish said in a news release.
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two cities
According to a Redfin report, the proportion of American homebuyers purchasing their home with cash, avoiding a mortgage, increased to 31.9% in October 2022, the highest rate since 2014.
180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
Comments / 11