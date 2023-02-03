ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Remembering WGN great Jack Taylor, dead at age 94

CHICAGO — If you are a long-time viewer of WGN News, you will remember the name Jack Taylor. Taylor died this weekend from heart failure at the age of 94. The legendary broadcaster was the face of WGN News during the 1970’s alongside Len O’Connor, Harry Volkman and Jack Brickhouse. Taylor had a journalistic career […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson shares his story

Brandon Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate, joins Steve Dale to talk about his run for mayor, what his plans as Mayor would be ahead of the election on February 28, and he gives a little insight into his motivations and upbringing that led him into a path of politics. Listen below […]
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Lake Forest Blizzard Book

We have a suggestion for Classic Chicago readers searching the perfect snowy day book for the next blizzard we are certain to have—if not this weekend, soon. Those of you who have inherited a marvelous old house in Lake Forest may already own a copy of Lake Forest, Illinois: History and Reminiscences 1861-1961 by Edward Arpee. Check your personal library first.
LAKE FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

Comedian Adam Sandler performing at United Center tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Comedian and actor Adam Sandler is bringing his tour to Chicago Sunday night.He's performing at the United Center at 7:30 p.m.Sandler was seen at Saturday night's Bulls game – possibly getting a sneak peek at the venue. The team tweeted out a video saying "wanna come off the bench?"If you don't have tickets, don't worry. There are still some resale tickets available.They start at $125 on SeatGeek and StubHub. They're sold out on Ticketmaster.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

PAWS Chicago welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas

Brace yourselves for an overload of cuteness. PAWS Chicago is welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas after Pasadena Animal Shelter was damaged in a tornado. They are all up for adoption. Head to Home Page | PAWS Chicago. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can...
CHICAGO, IL
My 1053 WJLT

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem

Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
CHICAGO, IL
beckersasc.com

Rush opens 1st outpatient center outside of Illinois

Chicago-based Rush University System for Health has opened its first outpatient center outside of Illinois in Munster, Ind., according to a Feb. 3 report from The Times of Northwest Indiana. The facility has 19 exam rooms, X-ray and testing capabilities. It will employ 18 physicians who also practice at Rush's...
MUNSTER, IN
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs OF Jason Heyward Opens Baseball Academy in Chicago's West Side

Jason Heyward opens baseball academy in West Side neighborhood originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward gave back to the Chicago community last week, when he opened a new baseball academy in the Austin neighborhood. The academy is part of a new 150,000 square foot North Austin Community Center at 1841 N. Laramie Avenue, aimed at offering sports and wellness programming and education for local kids and families.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy