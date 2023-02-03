ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to.  Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy.  What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois

Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Alabama Football: The ‘Long’ reason Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees

Alabama Football has a new Offensive Coordinator. Nick Saban pulled Tommy Rees away from Notre Dame where he both played and coached. Rees passed for over 7,000 yards in his four-season, Fighting Irish playing career that ended with the 2013 season. He is 30 years old and has seven seasons of coaching experience at Northwestern and Notre Dame, along with one season with the NFL Chargers. For the past five seasons in South Bend, Rees has been the QB coach, and also the Offensive Coordinator in the three most recent seasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Purdue holds firm at No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 despite loss to Indiana

If you listened to Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. Saturday's Top 25 And 1, you likely know that I promised to keep Purdue at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 regardless of what happened Saturday when the Boilermakers played at Indiana. That's why it should come as no surprise that Purdue remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings despite Saturday's 79-74 loss on the road to the Hoosiers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday

Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season.  Where does Ohio State go from here? Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team

At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
EAST LANSING, MI
On3.com

IMHO Sunday: A major connection surfaces in the Dylan Raiola sweepstakes

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: The developers: As most of you are all well aware, the Trojans are back in the picture in a big way for the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit for the class of 2024, quarterback Dylan Raiola (Phoenix, Arizona/ Pinnacle High). Raiola is not only the apple of the Trojans eye but also the Georgia Bulldogs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers just to name a few. What you may not know, however, there is a cardinal and gold force already playing a significant role in the kid’s development as a bigtime high school quarterback and a household name in recruiting circles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Kari Jackson, 4-star LB out of Michigan, includes 3 B1G programs on updated recruiting list

Kari Jackson is one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. Early Friday, he updated his recruitment with a top 7 list on social media. A 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Jackson kept Penn State, Wisconsin and Maryland out of the B1G on his list. Stanford, Missouri, Cincinnati and UCF rounded out his list.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

