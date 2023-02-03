Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement
Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to. Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy. What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois
Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
2023 Senior Bowl: Biggest winners at every position
Senior Bowl practices are officially in the books, and just like every other installment, this year’s week of festivities saw a handful of NFL draft prospects send their stock in the right direction with impressive performances. Here are my picks for the biggest winners at every position from the...
Alabama Football: The ‘Long’ reason Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees
Alabama Football has a new Offensive Coordinator. Nick Saban pulled Tommy Rees away from Notre Dame where he both played and coached. Rees passed for over 7,000 yards in his four-season, Fighting Irish playing career that ended with the 2013 season. He is 30 years old and has seven seasons of coaching experience at Northwestern and Notre Dame, along with one season with the NFL Chargers. For the past five seasons in South Bend, Rees has been the QB coach, and also the Offensive Coordinator in the three most recent seasons.
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Has A Massive Net Worth & She's Only A Junior In College
A gymnast attending Louisiana State University might be one of the most popular college students in the United States right now, which is probably why she's got such a huge net worth. If you don't already know her, her name is Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old student-athlete competing on LSU's women's...
College basketball rankings: Purdue holds firm at No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 despite loss to Indiana
If you listened to Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. Saturday's Top 25 And 1, you likely know that I promised to keep Purdue at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 regardless of what happened Saturday when the Boilermakers played at Indiana. That's why it should come as no surprise that Purdue remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings despite Saturday's 79-74 loss on the road to the Hoosiers.
What Purdue Basketball's Players Said Following Loss to Indiana at Assembly Hall
No. 1 Purdue basketball lost to No. 21 Indiana 79-74 on the road Saturday at Assembly Hall. Zach Edey, Braden Smith and David Jenkins Jr. addressed the media after the game to discuss what went wrong.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday
Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season. Where does Ohio State go from here? Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on ...
Basketball World Reacts To Indiana's Court Storming Decision
The home fans in Bloomington rushed the court at Assembly Hall after Indiana's upset win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday night. While taking down the top-ranked team in the nation is certainly a big deal, some are questioning whether or not the Hoosier fans should have rushed the court — considering ...
Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team
At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
Two more Ohio State football players won't be returning for 2023 season
The Ohio State football team will be without two more of its members when the 2023 season officially begins. Not because of the transfer portal or NFL declarations, but because it’s time to move on. It was announced that both Tyler Friday and Palaie Gaoteote will not return for...
How each Big Ten team finished in 2023 recruiting rankings
National signing day has come and gone and while most teams had filled up their classes prior, during the early signing period, there were a few additions once the ink was dry. That said, the 2023 classes are now set in stone, and with recruiting being the lifeblood of any...
Nebraska Recruiting: Getting to know Maverick Noonan
Nebraska commitment and Husker legacy Maverick Noonan from Elkhorn (Neb.) South is in Lincoln chasing his dream of playing college football.
IMHO Sunday: A major connection surfaces in the Dylan Raiola sweepstakes
In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: The developers: As most of you are all well aware, the Trojans are back in the picture in a big way for the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit for the class of 2024, quarterback Dylan Raiola (Phoenix, Arizona/ Pinnacle High). Raiola is not only the apple of the Trojans eye but also the Georgia Bulldogs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers just to name a few. What you may not know, however, there is a cardinal and gold force already playing a significant role in the kid’s development as a bigtime high school quarterback and a household name in recruiting circles.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Steven Sipple: Matt Rhule’s respect for Tom Osborne and Nebraska’s past glory seems as genuine as leather on a football
Although many Husker fans seem to forget or overlook Tom Osborne's greatness, Matt Rhule seems to have genuine respect for the coaching icon.
Kari Jackson, 4-star LB out of Michigan, includes 3 B1G programs on updated recruiting list
Kari Jackson is one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. Early Friday, he updated his recruitment with a top 7 list on social media. A 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Jackson kept Penn State, Wisconsin and Maryland out of the B1G on his list. Stanford, Missouri, Cincinnati and UCF rounded out his list.
Gymnastics Instant Analysis: No. 11 Alabama 197.850, No. 6 Auburn 197.700
The BamaCentral crew recaps the Crimson Tide's win over the Tigers, including a perfect 10 from Luisa Blanco.
