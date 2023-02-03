Read full article on original website
Michigan hockey player returns to ice after life-threatening illness
Steven Holtz has played in 23 hockey games during his Michigan career and hundreds more at the youth and junior level. But Friday night’s game against Wisconsin at Yost Ice Arena felt like his first. The 23-year-old junior defenseman has a new perspective on life after battling for his...
MLive.com
No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central hockey surges past No. 2 Houghton, 5-2, in MIHL Showcase
TRENTON -- The third period could have gotten off to a better start for the Detroit Catholic Central hockey team on Friday evening. The saving grace is that it ended how they had hoped. Carrying a 3-1 lead into the third period over No. 2-ranked Houghton, No. 1 Catholic Central...
WATCH: Michigan's Mason Graham Takes Flight
Mason Graham had an impressive freshman season for the Michigan Wolverines, but the 300-pound defensive lineman might be equally as impressive on the hardwood.
HometownLife.com
Xavier Thomas, No. 2 Brother Rice boys basketball gets past rival Detroit Catholic Central
That's that message Xavier Thomas heard from a few teammates during a timeout break Friday night. It was a slow start for the No. 2 Brother Rice boys basketball team. Some of that had to do with a handful of players still recovering from illnesses. The other part had to do with who the Warriors were playing.
CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news
The Michigan Wolverines had one of the top defenses in all of college football last season, but it wasn’t enough to win a College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs as the team gave up 51 points in the semifinal loss on New Year’s Eve. But it looks like the Wolverines are making Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan football hiring Josh Sinagoga as offensive analyst, sources confirm
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program will add Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst, sources confirmed to The Michigan Insider. Sinagoga spent the previous four years at Youngstown State, where he most recently worked as quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator. At Michigan, he will fill the analyst vacancy created by Kirk Campbell’s promotion to quarterbacks coach.
Michigan Football & Jim Harbaugh, QB Coach, Juwan Howard & Hoops, National Signing Day
Michigan basketball is hanging in there, and it's officially the offseason for football, but there's still always something to talk about.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
mitechnews.com
Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center
PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
airlinegeeks.com
Endeavor Air Winds Down Detroit CRJ-200 Operations
Airlines around the world change their schedules constantly, and that’s nothing new. But over the last couple of months, Delta has had a considerable amount of shift in its schedule, most of which includes moving away from its smaller 50-seat CRJ-200 in favor of larger and much more reliable CRJ-700s and CRJ-900s. Endeavor Air, Delta’s wholly owned subsidiary, is slowly winding down its operations with the current smallest plane in Delta’s fleet, the almost unanimously hated CRJ-200.
HopCat opens Monday in Royal Oak, plans Livonia spot for midsummer
The wait is over for the opening of a returning bar and restaurant to Royal Oak. HopCat, with its well-known signature Cosmik Fries, is back in downtown Royal Oak after more than a two-year absence. The gastropub's former Royal Oak home closed in 2020. At the time, its parent company,...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Howell Superintendent to hold next “Coffee Chat” on Thursday
Howell Superintendent Erin MacGregor has scheduled his next Coffee Chat of the school year for Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Howell Carnegie District Library Meabon Room. During the chat, MacGregor will share general district updates and provide an update on the facility assessment the district...
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
3 Michigan restaurants rank in top 100 in the entire country on annual Yelp list
It’s a big list foodies look forward to every year. Yelp just released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and three Michigan eateries have made the cut on the app’s 10th listing of this kind, including a current James Beard Award semifinalist. To...
Tv20detroit.com
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
fox2detroit.com
Jessica Starr honored at Toast of The Town charity event
Proceeds from the event will be going to a 3,200-square-foot splash pad that will be built at Novi's Bosco Park. A memorial in Jessica’s honor, a place that will spark joy for the young and the young at heart.
HometownLife.com
Saint John's Resort in Plymouth Township unveils $40M facelift
PLYMOUTH TWP. - It’s absolutely gorgeous. Those were the words of Ethan Zink, who was attending a conference on mental health last month at Saint John’s Resort. Formerly known as The Inn at Saint John's, the establishment has undergone a $40 million rebranding transformation over the past year.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
fox2detroit.com
Charity event held for creation of splash pad that will honor Jessica Starr
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It’s been four years since our beloved FOX 2 Meteorologist Jessica Starr died. Jessica ended her life on December 12th, 2018, two months after she underwent eye surgery to correct her vision. On Saturday night, Jessica was honored at the Toast of The Town,...
