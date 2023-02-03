ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

The Comeback

CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news

The Michigan Wolverines had one of the top defenses in all of college football last season, but it wasn’t enough to win a College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs as the team gave up 51 points in the semifinal loss on New Year’s Eve. But it looks like the Wolverines are making Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan football hiring Josh Sinagoga as offensive analyst, sources confirm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program will add Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst, sources confirmed to The Michigan Insider. Sinagoga spent the previous four years at Youngstown State, where he most recently worked as quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator. At Michigan, he will fill the analyst vacancy created by Kirk Campbell’s promotion to quarterbacks coach.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
mitechnews.com

Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
PLYMOUTH, MI
airlinegeeks.com

Endeavor Air Winds Down Detroit CRJ-200 Operations

Airlines around the world change their schedules constantly, and that’s nothing new. But over the last couple of months, Delta has had a considerable amount of shift in its schedule, most of which includes moving away from its smaller 50-seat CRJ-200 in favor of larger and much more reliable CRJ-700s and CRJ-900s. Endeavor Air, Delta’s wholly owned subsidiary, is slowly winding down its operations with the current smallest plane in Delta’s fleet, the almost unanimously hated CRJ-200.
DETROIT, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Howell Superintendent to hold next “Coffee Chat” on Thursday

Howell Superintendent Erin MacGregor has scheduled his next Coffee Chat of the school year for Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Howell Carnegie District Library Meabon Room. During the chat, MacGregor will share general district updates and provide an update on the facility assessment the district...
HOWELL, MI
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Saint John's Resort in Plymouth Township unveils $40M facelift

PLYMOUTH TWP. - It’s absolutely gorgeous. Those were the words of Ethan Zink, who was attending a conference on mental health last month at Saint John’s Resort. Formerly known as The Inn at Saint John's, the establishment has undergone a $40 million rebranding transformation over the past year.
