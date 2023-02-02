Read full article on original website
“People Live Longer in Colorado,” Says Math + Numbers
Colorado has a reputation for having a fairly healthy population. I've previously deduced that this has a lot to do with our love of the outdoors, but it's definitely something we can brag about. In what I can only assume is the natural evolution of our healthy ways, it turns out that Colorado can hang our collective hat on yet another health accolade.
Who Are Colorado’s Most Famous Philosophers?
When you think of philosophers, generally you think of some of the great minds of the past like Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates, all of which lived many, many years ago. However, there are, of course, more modern philosophers that are noteworthy that have made their own impacts on society, some of which are either from Colorado or have spent a considerable amount of time in the state.
