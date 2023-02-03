ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collbran, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KJCT8

Winter not over yet as more snowfall arrives tomorrow night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout this past week, temperatures have slowly warmed, and for today, in Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures sat in the upper to mid-30s. In addition, we saw plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day and getting into Saturday night into early Sunday morning; low temperatures will sit in the mid-20s for both locations.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Tax benefits can potentially be sent directly to employees

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With just a touch of a button, employers can now send a statement with tax benefit information to their employees. Colorado Democrats have proposed a bill centered around making tax benefit information more accessible to working Coloradans. Representative Mary Young said many Coloradans don’t access...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges

A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail, each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
MESA COUNTY, CO
highcountryshopper.com

Delta County Clarifies Proposed Land Use Changes

Delta, CO (February 2, 2023) Misinformation is being posted publicly and on social media about the Delta County Land Use Code (LUC). As a result, people have been making incorrect assumptions about the LUC and what it does (or doesn’t) do. For example, we are not talking about building codes (How a structure is built). Land Use regulations have been in place, in one form or another, since 1985. There also could be confusion about where to find information. Information about the Master Plan and Land Use Code remains available via a County sponsored website: DeltaCountyPlan.com - not to be confused with a new, community-based website titled DeltaCountyPlanning.com, sharing opinions of individuals.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Brian Cohee is found guilty of all charges

Brian Cohee has been found guilty of all charges. Terri Cohee, the defendant's mother, shed tears of sadness when the verdict was read, and tears of happiness were shed by Warren's family because justice for the reading man has finally been served.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy