94kix.com
Tour The Most Expensive House For Sale Right Now in Grand Junction Colorado
Are you in the market for a new home? A magnificent house in Grand Junction, Colorado featuring close to 10,000 square feet is on the market now. At a list price of $3,000,000, it's the most expensive house on the market in Grand Junction. This house packs an awesome five...
Colorado care worker sentenced to 60 days in jail for assisted-living facility death
A care worker on duty the day Hazel Place died after being left unattended for six hours in 100-degree weather at a Grand Junction assisted living facility was sentenced to 60 days in county jail on Monday in Mesa County district court. Jamie Johnston, 32, was also sentenced to three...
KJCT8
Winter not over yet as more snowfall arrives tomorrow night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout this past week, temperatures have slowly warmed, and for today, in Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures sat in the upper to mid-30s. In addition, we saw plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day and getting into Saturday night into early Sunday morning; low temperatures will sit in the mid-20s for both locations.
KJCT8
Xcel Energy costs increase, residents curious where their money is being spent
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While Xcel Energy bills have been rising, residents have been wondering where Xcel is spending its money. “I’m sure the millions of dollars they spend in a year would offset quite a few winter bills for people that are less fortunate than myself,” said Mike Chadwick, a viewer.
KJCT8
Tax benefits can potentially be sent directly to employees
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With just a touch of a button, employers can now send a statement with tax benefit information to their employees. Colorado Democrats have proposed a bill centered around making tax benefit information more accessible to working Coloradans. Representative Mary Young said many Coloradans don’t access...
Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus
Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday.
KJCT8
One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges
A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail, each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
highcountryshopper.com
Delta County Clarifies Proposed Land Use Changes
Delta, CO (February 2, 2023) Misinformation is being posted publicly and on social media about the Delta County Land Use Code (LUC). As a result, people have been making incorrect assumptions about the LUC and what it does (or doesn’t) do. For example, we are not talking about building codes (How a structure is built). Land Use regulations have been in place, in one form or another, since 1985. There also could be confusion about where to find information. Information about the Master Plan and Land Use Code remains available via a County sponsored website: DeltaCountyPlan.com - not to be confused with a new, community-based website titled DeltaCountyPlanning.com, sharing opinions of individuals.
Brian Cohee is found guilty of all charges
Brian Cohee has been found guilty of all charges. Terri Cohee, the defendant's mother, shed tears of sadness when the verdict was read, and tears of happiness were shed by Warren's family because justice for the reading man has finally been served.
