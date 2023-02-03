ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

thesalinepost.com

Saline Landlords Voice Concerns Over New Rental Ordinance

A Saline City Hall chamber full of landlords voiced concerns about the city's new rental inspection ordinance at a meeting Feb. 2. The meeting was held to explain the ordinance to landlords. Many, however, took the meeting as an opportunity to voice their concerns about government overreach and costs cut already slim margins and that may be passed on to tenants already struggling with inflation.
fox2detroit.com

Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
MLive

From vacant lots to thriving shops, downtown Milan is booming

MILAN, MI – Milan is shaping up to be Washtenaw County’s own little boom town. On a recent January day, Martina Bode and Laurie Key traveled to the city -- 14 miles south of Ann Arbor -- from Livonia and Rochester in suburban Detroit for some shopping. The women were drawn to Milan because of businesses like Life is Sweet Bakery & Cafe and Lavender Lane on Main, which sells products made from fresh lavender.
MILAN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

He had a ‘heart of gold’: Longtime Washtenaw County orchard owner was dedicated to farming

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Bruce Upston always wanted to run a farm. With the help of his wife, Jan, he was able to do that until the day he died. Upston died on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly a year after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, a passion for farming and a dedication to the customers at his Augusta Township orchard. He was 77.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Howell Superintendent to hold next “Coffee Chat” on Thursday

Howell Superintendent Erin MacGregor has scheduled his next Coffee Chat of the school year for Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Howell Carnegie District Library Meabon Room. During the chat, MacGregor will share general district updates and provide an update on the facility assessment the district...
HOWELL, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard

Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street. “We’re desperate,” said Keith Rodgerson, who, along with his children, developed asthma since moving to the area eight...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
mitechnews.com

Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
PLYMOUTH, MI

