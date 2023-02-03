Read full article on original website
Contaminated site of former downtown Ann Arbor gas station, car wash to be turned into condos, shops
The site of a former gas station in downtown Ann Arbor, contaminated by petroleum and an underground storage tank, is getting new life, thanks to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Saline Landlords Voice Concerns Over New Rental Ordinance
A Saline City Hall chamber full of landlords voiced concerns about the city's new rental inspection ordinance at a meeting Feb. 2. The meeting was held to explain the ordinance to landlords. Many, however, took the meeting as an opportunity to voice their concerns about government overreach and costs cut already slim margins and that may be passed on to tenants already struggling with inflation.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Feb. 5
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East University Avenue: The street between South University Avenue and Willard Street is being closed from 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, until 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
Apartment tenants take issues to landlord’s home
The protestors could be seen across the street from the landlord's home demanding action.
Subdivision under construction north of Ann Arbor could trigger more growth nearby
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Roger Harris can remember sitting outside his cousin’s home overlooking a cornfield just north of Ann Arbor, watching deer and foxes dart across the lawn. Today, the same view is framed by a construction zone for a 264-unit housing development rising across Whitmore Lake Road,...
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
From vacant lots to thriving shops, downtown Milan is booming
MILAN, MI – Milan is shaping up to be Washtenaw County’s own little boom town. On a recent January day, Martina Bode and Laurie Key traveled to the city -- 14 miles south of Ann Arbor -- from Livonia and Rochester in suburban Detroit for some shopping. The women were drawn to Milan because of businesses like Life is Sweet Bakery & Cafe and Lavender Lane on Main, which sells products made from fresh lavender.
Livonia residents don't want Basilica of St. Mary to develop vacant land into school, apartments
LIVONIA — Residents who live near the Basilica of St. Mary spoke out this week during a planning commission meeting, saying they don't want the church to develop roughly an acre of vacant property. The church, 18200 Merriman Road, wants to build a Montessori school and senior apartment complex...
HopCat opens Monday in Royal Oak, plans Livonia spot for midsummer
The wait is over for the opening of a returning bar and restaurant to Royal Oak. HopCat, with its well-known signature Cosmik Fries, is back in downtown Royal Oak after more than a two-year absence. The gastropub's former Royal Oak home closed in 2020. At the time, its parent company,...
He had a ‘heart of gold’: Longtime Washtenaw County orchard owner was dedicated to farming
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Bruce Upston always wanted to run a farm. With the help of his wife, Jan, he was able to do that until the day he died. Upston died on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly a year after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, a passion for farming and a dedication to the customers at his Augusta Township orchard. He was 77.
Howell Superintendent to hold next “Coffee Chat” on Thursday
Howell Superintendent Erin MacGregor has scheduled his next Coffee Chat of the school year for Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Howell Carnegie District Library Meabon Room. During the chat, MacGregor will share general district updates and provide an update on the facility assessment the district...
Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard
Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street. “We’re desperate,” said Keith Rodgerson, who, along with his children, developed asthma since moving to the area eight...
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
New report reveals dangerous intersections, uptick in crashes in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Traffic crashes in Washtenaw County increased in 2021 after a sharp drop during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report that also includes data on the county intersections that see the most wrecks. The annual crash report from the Washtenaw Area...
Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center
PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
Central Campus dorm project will gobble up Ann Arbor properties, officials say
ANN ARBOR, MI — There are now two phases to the University of Michigan’s plan to add student housing on Central Campus. The first phase, the construction of a 2,300-bed dormitory on the site of Elbel Field, is already underway due to UM owning the land involved. The...
Southbound US-127 near Dunckel Road back open following accident
US-127 southbound near Dunckel Road is back open.
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
