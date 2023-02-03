Read full article on original website
Breaking Bad's Walt and Jesse Cook Up Something Special in Super Bowl Ad
It always feels like the good old days when Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reunite. The Breaking Bad stars reunite for PopCorners' exciting new Super Bowl commercial. What's more, they're in character as Walt and Jesse from the beloved AMC drama series. The duo has created a whole new product...
Peacock Exec Addresses Cancellations of Vampire Academy, One of Us Is Lying
Fans of Vampire Academy and One of Us Is Lying were left reeling last month when Peacock canceled the two YA dramas. While details were scarce about their performances on the streaming service, we now have some insight into the cancellations. Susan Rovner, who oversees entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV...
The Flash: Three More Stars Set to Return for Final Season!
By the time The Flash Season 9 concludes on The CW, fans will have checked in with plenty of former stars. EW revealed this month that Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy are the latest cast members locked in for appearances during the final season. Cosnett was an...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13 Spoilers: Joe Hill Gets in Trouble!
His last appearance was bittersweet as he and Frank butted heads over investigating the vandalism to Joe Reagan's gravestone. Joe stormed out of the Sunday dinner after learning Frank hadn't told anyone about the desecration of their brother's grave. Joe's relationship with Frank is unlikely to improve on Blue Bloods...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 12 Review: The Big Leagues
Frank was so disgusted by some cops' negligence that he floated the idea of perp walking them. In real life, police brutality is too often in the news, and people are divided over the issue of whether the bad cops are bad apples. We need more police leaders like Frank, willing to hold officers accountable for failing the people they are supposed to serve.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Mayfair Witches Post-Mortem: Jack Huston on the Connection Between Lasher and Rowan
Lasher (Jack Huston) has been the overarching enemy of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches since its premiere on AMC and AMC+ last month. Sunday's new episode found Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) and Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) trapped in the Mayfair house following the events of Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 4. What started...
What to Watch: A Million Little Things, YOU
Are you ready to say goodbye to A Million Little Things?. Well, you don't need to worry just yet, but the premiere will be the last you'll ever get, so it's never too early to prepare for the inevitable. And for YOU fans, the word on the street is this...
The Last of Us Episode 5 Will Be Released Early on HBO Max
Were you worried about juggling The Last of Us and the Super Bowl on one night?. HBO understands and has put a measure in place to allow fans to watch The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 5 early. HBO announced late Sunday that the next episode will be available...
George Clooney to Direct Le Bureau des Légendes Adaptation at Showtime
Showtime is teaming up with George Clooney. The cabler on Monday handed out a straight-to-series order for The Department (working title), an adaptation of Le Bureau des Legendes. Clooney and Grant Heslov will executive produce through their Smokehouse Pictures, with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios set to produce. "THE...
Revamped Showtime to Expand Billions and Dexter Franchises
When Showtime becomes Paramount+ With Showtime, the service will hone in on some of its established franchises. Showtime boss Chris McCarthy spoke to The Wall Street Journal about the future, and there are some big swings. For one, the Billions franchise is becoming a universe with spinoffs titled Millions and...
