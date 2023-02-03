Read full article on original website
Peacock Exec Addresses Cancellations of Vampire Academy, One of Us Is Lying
Fans of Vampire Academy and One of Us Is Lying were left reeling last month when Peacock canceled the two YA dramas. While details were scarce about their performances on the streaming service, we now have some insight into the cancellations. Susan Rovner, who oversees entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV...
The Last of Us Episode 5 Will Be Released Early on HBO Max
Were you worried about juggling The Last of Us and the Super Bowl on one night?. HBO understands and has put a measure in place to allow fans to watch The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 5 early. HBO announced late Sunday that the next episode will be available...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 12 Review: The Big Leagues
Frank was so disgusted by some cops' negligence that he floated the idea of perp walking them. In real life, police brutality is too often in the news, and people are divided over the issue of whether the bad cops are bad apples. We need more police leaders like Frank, willing to hold officers accountable for failing the people they are supposed to serve.
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13 Spoilers: Joe Hill Gets in Trouble!
His last appearance was bittersweet as he and Frank butted heads over investigating the vandalism to Joe Reagan's gravestone. Joe stormed out of the Sunday dinner after learning Frank hadn't told anyone about the desecration of their brother's grave. Joe's relationship with Frank is unlikely to improve on Blue Bloods...
1923 Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Ghost of Zebrina
How much death and destruction can one family take?. 1923 Season 1 Episode 5 broke my heart into pieces, and after what we've come to know with the Yellowstone prequels, it would be silly to hold out hope. The light of the family may be gone before anyone even got...
The Flash: Three More Stars Set to Return for Final Season!
By the time The Flash Season 9 concludes on The CW, fans will have checked in with plenty of former stars. EW revealed this month that Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy are the latest cast members locked in for appearances during the final season. Cosnett was an...
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 6 Review: Old Friends Gold
The number is up for another queen in the competition. Performing in girl group challenges can make or break a queen's journey for the crown. The latest performance on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 6 was no exception. Some queens sizzled, some fizzled, and many played it safe. Sound...
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 13 Review: You Know Your Dragon Best
Some milestones people look forward to, like birthdays, start to lose meaning when one is in prison. Bode turned 30 years old on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 13 , and it reminded him of what he was missing in his life: freedom. Sharon noticed Eve's leadership talent, prompting an...
George Clooney to Direct Le Bureau des Légendes Adaptation at Showtime
Showtime is teaming up with George Clooney. The cabler on Monday handed out a straight-to-series order for The Department (working title), an adaptation of Le Bureau des Legendes. Clooney and Grant Heslov will executive produce through their Smokehouse Pictures, with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios set to produce. "THE...
Dan Jeannotte Teases Sweeter Than Chocolate, Shares Love Advice, and Hopes for Halloween Represenation
What is sweeter than chocolate? Love! And Dan Jeannotte. Jeannotte stars with Eloise Mumford in Hallmark Channel's Valentine's Day movie, Sweeter than Chocolate, which mixes the title ingredient, love, and some other unexpected delights into a perfect celebration of the holiday. We had the chance to chat with Jeannotte about...
