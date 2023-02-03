News of Reboot‘s cancellation at Hulu was met with obvious frustration from co-star Johnny Knoxville, who called the axing “pretty unbelievable” in a social media post on Monday. “It’s with a heavy heart that I say that despite getting great reviews and being nominated for a critics choice award @hulu has failed to pick up Reboot even for a second season. Pretty unbelievable,” Knoxville wrote in an Instagram caption. “Working on this show has been one of the great highlights of my life, and I wanted to thank @stevelevitan and the entire stellar cast for allowing me to be part of...

6 DAYS AGO