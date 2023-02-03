Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
The Way Home Season 1 Episode 4 Review: What’s My Age Again?
This is the episode that changes everything. I've watched The Way Home Season 1 Episode 4 twice, and both times, I'm as overcome as Kat when she sees her father and brother for the first time. Would getting the opportunity to peer through the window of your life change you?...
TV Fanatic
Peacock Exec Addresses Cancellations of Vampire Academy, One of Us Is Lying
Fans of Vampire Academy and One of Us Is Lying were left reeling last month when Peacock canceled the two YA dramas. While details were scarce about their performances on the streaming service, we now have some insight into the cancellations. Susan Rovner, who oversees entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV...
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13 Spoilers: Joe Hill Gets in Trouble!
His last appearance was bittersweet as he and Frank butted heads over investigating the vandalism to Joe Reagan's gravestone. Joe stormed out of the Sunday dinner after learning Frank hadn't told anyone about the desecration of their brother's grave. Joe's relationship with Frank is unlikely to improve on Blue Bloods...
TV Fanatic
The Flash: Three More Stars Set to Return for Final Season!
By the time The Flash Season 9 concludes on The CW, fans will have checked in with plenty of former stars. EW revealed this month that Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy are the latest cast members locked in for appearances during the final season. Cosnett was an...
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 12 Review: The Big Leagues
Frank was so disgusted by some cops' negligence that he floated the idea of perp walking them. In real life, police brutality is too often in the news, and people are divided over the issue of whether the bad cops are bad apples. We need more police leaders like Frank, willing to hold officers accountable for failing the people they are supposed to serve.
Is ‘Yellowstone’ on Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 Premiere Date, Streaming Info
Last week, we recommended Graham Yost’s sensational action series Justified (now streaming on Hulu) to Yellowstone fans looking for something new to stream while the show’s on hiatus. This week, we’re shouting out another Yost classic: Sneaky Pete. Premiering in 2015 on Prime Video, the series followed...
NBC’s latest schedule update is bad news for Chicago Fire and One Chicago fans
NBC has updated its schedule for the upcoming weeks and it seems Chicago Fire and the One Chicago shows will be taking a longer break than expected. Following the Jan. 18 episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD, NBC aired promos for the shows’ upcoming episodes which teased a break was coming. In the promos, it was teased that the next new episodes would arrive on Wednesday, Feb. 8; however, a tweet posted to the One Chicago Twitter account instead teased the shows would be returning on Feb. 15.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ viewers react to episode three: “One of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”
Viewers of The Last Of Us have reacted to the show’s third episode, with many heaping huge praise on it. Debuting last night (January 29) on HBO in the US, ‘Long Long Time’ shifted focus on new characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). We are...
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
Johnny Knoxville Slams 'Pretty Unbelievable' Reboot Cancellation, Shades Hulu for Its Lack of Support
News of Reboot‘s cancellation at Hulu was met with obvious frustration from co-star Johnny Knoxville, who called the axing “pretty unbelievable” in a social media post on Monday. “It’s with a heavy heart that I say that despite getting great reviews and being nominated for a critics choice award @hulu has failed to pick up Reboot even for a second season. Pretty unbelievable,” Knoxville wrote in an Instagram caption. “Working on this show has been one of the great highlights of my life, and I wanted to thank @stevelevitan and the entire stellar cast for allowing me to be part of...
‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu
Hulu has canceled the comedy series “Reboot” after just one season, Variety has learned. The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator,...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us Episode 5 Will Be Released Early on HBO Max
Were you worried about juggling The Last of Us and the Super Bowl on one night?. HBO understands and has put a measure in place to allow fans to watch The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 5 early. HBO announced late Sunday that the next episode will be available...
TV Fanatic
FBI Universe: CBS Announces Action-Packed Global Crossover Event
CBS announced Tuesday that it would leverage the FBI universe's power later this year. FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted will join forces in an action-packed new three-hour global crossover event Tuesday, April 4 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. As always, the event will be available...
TV Fanatic
What to Watch: A Million Little Things, YOU
Are you ready to say goodbye to A Million Little Things?. Well, you don't need to worry just yet, but the premiere will be the last you'll ever get, so it's never too early to prepare for the inevitable. And for YOU fans, the word on the street is this...
TV Fanatic
Mayfair Witches Post-Mortem: Jack Huston on the Connection Between Lasher and Rowan
Lasher (Jack Huston) has been the overarching enemy of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches since its premiere on AMC and AMC+ last month. Sunday's new episode found Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) and Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) trapped in the Mayfair house following the events of Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 4. What started...
King of the Hill Revival Ordered at Hulu, With Most of Original Cast Returning — But Could a Key Role Be Recast?
Yep. It’s time to head back to the alley again. King of the Hill is returning to TV with all-new episodes, via a series order at Hulu, TVLine has learned. The animated sitcom that centered on propane salesman Hank Hill and his family and friends in Arlen, Texas ran for a whopping 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009. The revival “will take place in fictional Arlen, Texas, in present day USA,” the streamer says. Original stars Mike Judge (Hank), Kathy Najimy (Hank’s wife Peggy) and Pamela Adlon (Hank’s son Bobby) will return to reprise their voice roles in the revival,...
The Blacklist to end with Season 10: See the promo for the final season
The end is finally coming for The Blacklist. NBC announced that the upcoming 10th season of the hit drama will also be its last. The final season begins on Sunday, Feb. 26, and will include the show’s milestone 200th episode, set to air Sunday, March 19. Premiering in 2013,...
What Time Does ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 4 Premiere on HBO and HBO Max?
This week, The Last of Us is ditching sob-worthy storytelling and cranking up the action. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are finally on the road as part of their search to find the Fireflies. And that road is paved with Infected and borderline lunatics. Wondering how you can...
‘The Company You Keep’: Release Date, Cast, and How to Watch
Milo Ventimiglia's new character in 'The Company You Keep' is a far cry from his role as Jack in 'This Is Us.' Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming ABC series.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'New Amsterdam'
Spinoffs of a teen comedy-drama and baking competition series are also trending on the streaming service.
Comments / 0