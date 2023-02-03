Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Council to Conduct Second Reading on Fuller Master Plan Ordinance
He City Council will hold the second reading of an ordinance that would amend the Fuller Master Plan and Development Agreement. The amendment would allow for the removal of a parcel no longer owned by Fuller. Last June, the Planning Commission approved the proposed exclusion of the property at 282...
pasadenanow.com
City Council to Consider Resolution Making Council Chambers a Site for Hybrid Meetings
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council will consider adopting a resolution that would essentially make council chambers the site of hybrid meetings. Under the resolution, all meetings of the City Council, its Subcommittees and the planning, design, community police oversight Commissions that take place in the City Council chambers would become hybrid meetings.
pasadenanow.com
This Week in City Government
City Council meetings are now available for public in-person participation. Meetings are held at City Hall in the Council Chamber, Room S249. Finance Committee meetings are now available for public in-person. participation. Meetings are held at City Hall in the Council Chamber, Room S249. Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Deferred Compensation...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Ponders Two More Pickleball Courts
The City Council of Pasadena is scheduled to make a decision on Monday regarding the construction of two temporary pickleball courts at the former Jefferson Elementary School campus. The Department of Public Works has recommended accepting the bid submitted by Golden Sun Enterprise, Inc. for the project. The project will...
LA Councilwoman Yaroslavsky wants city to buy 260-acre Bel-Air parcel
City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky called Friday for the city to purchase Senderos Canyon, a 260-acre parcel of land in the Bel–Air neighborhood, according to a motion. The canyon, also called Hoag Canyon, is one of the “largest and last remaining undeveloped parcels” and currently is up for auction.
pasadenanow.com
Soaring Gas Bills a Growing Concern for Local Residents
Local residents are being slammed by rising natural gas prices. Some residents are seeing a 100% increase in their gas bills from December and January. The West Coast has experienced higher demand for natural gas due to colder than normal temperatures. To make matters worse, supplies from Canada and the Rocky Mountains have significantly reduced and pipeline maintenance in West Texas continues.
LA council signs off on South LA Marriott hotel despite housing concerns
The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing. The proposed seven-story building...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: Change Pasadena to a 15-Minute City
Thirty years ago, Pasadena voters overwhelmingly approved a new General Plan that included seven core principles. One was particularly visionary: “Pasadena will be a city where people can circulate without cars.”. That vision remains out of reach for most people. True, we now have access to a growing regional...
L.A. Council approves one-month grace period for tenants behind on rent
The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance today providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings.
pasadenanow.com
Elaine Reeves, Former Chandler School Board of Trustees President, Dies at 86
Elaine Reeves, a lifelong music enthusiast and dedicated community leader, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023, surrounded by her three children. Born in Visalia, California in 1936, Elaine grew up in San Luis Obispo and attended USC, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree and became the president of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She later married her college sweetheart, Roy Reeves, and the couple settled in Pasadena where Elaine pursued her passion for music through her involvement with Pasadena Pro Musica and the choir at Pasadena Neighborhood Church where she sang for more than 25 years. She was also an active volunteer in her community; devoting many years to the Pasadena Junior Philharmonic Committee (later the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts) and National Charity League.
Shutting off heat, delaying repairs: How Long Beach residents are coping with high gas bills
Tens of thousands of customers in the Long Beach utility service area, which includes Signal Hill, saw large increases in their monthly bills over the past few months, as the price of natural gas increased by nearly fivefold since November 2022. The post Shutting off heat, delaying repairs: How Long Beach residents are coping with high gas bills appeared first on Long Beach Post.
westsidetoday.com
Culver City Approves Construction of 165,000-Square-Foot Office Building on Watseka Avenue
Four-story development set to be complete in 2025 or 2026. The City of Culver has given the green light to the 165,000-square-foot office building planned for Watseka Avenue. Developed by LPC West and designed by Gensler, the four-story structure will reportedly provide occupants with indoor-outdoor environments upon completion. Rob Kane,...
Fence surrounding Echo Park Lake to be removed, LA council member says
L.A. City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez announced that a chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake will be removed.
LA County Launches Fair Chance Hiring Program
On January 27, 2023, LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the goal to secure 200 local businesses committed to hiring system-impacted individuals this year. Mitchell and the DEO joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, encouraging the...
LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment
In January 2023, the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and California State Parks cleared homeless encampments in the Surfrider Beach and Malibu Creek areas of the City. The teams addressed the issue in a service-oriented approach, offering homeless outreach services to the people in the encampments prior to clearing the area. Six full […] The post LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment appeared first on The Malibu Times.
pasadenanow.com
Efforts Ongoing To Build Korean War Memorial in Pasadena
A project to create a memorial for men from the Pasadena area who died in the Korean War is currently in its early stages. The memorial will be about “remembering the approximate 17 men who were killed in Korea from the area served by the Pasadena Unified School District (Pasadena, Altadena & Sierra Madre),” former National Service Officer and member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 446, James Maddox said.
pasadenanow.com
Guests Enjoyed a Safari of Delights at Young & Healthy’s Something Tells Me It’s All Happening at the Zoo
California State Senator Anthony Portantino, Jennifer Quan, Jon Livingston, and Benefit Chair Sandy Roberts at Young & Healthy Pasadena’s 2023 Gala, “Something Tells Me It’s All Happening at the Zoo,” held Feb. 4, 2023 at the L.A. Zoo. [Paul Takizawa / Pasadena Now]. Young and Healthy...
palisadesnews.com
Renters and Landlords File Suit Against Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA
Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax. Measure ULA, the newly passed City of LA property transfer tax seems to be headed for the courts as a group of landlords, The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have chosen to file a lawsuit against the city and Measure ULA, as reported by Globest.com.
pasadenanow.com
Conversations with Art: African American Artists Pre-1960
Pasadena Village will host arts enrichment facilitator Helane Rheingold on Tuesday, Feb. 7, for “Conversations with Art: African American Artists Pre-1960” exploring the life and works of early African American artists, including Henry Ossawa Tanner (1859-1937), Horace Pippin (1888?1946), and Lois Mailou Jones (1905-1998). An Art Education Consultant,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Montebello, CA
Montebello is a vibrant city in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California, and is known for its charming historical sites, numerous parks, and lush foliage. It's the perfect destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From picturesque parks to monolithic historical sites, there are plenty of things to see...
