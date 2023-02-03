Read full article on original website
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: Change Pasadena to a 15-Minute City
Thirty years ago, Pasadena voters overwhelmingly approved a new General Plan that included seven core principles. One was particularly visionary: “Pasadena will be a city where people can circulate without cars.”. That vision remains out of reach for most people. True, we now have access to a growing regional...
Get Fit and Make Friends with Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition Bicycle-Centric Happenings This February
If you’re looking for a fun and active way to get some exercise and make new friends in February, look no further than the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition (PCSC). Whether you’re a seasoned veteran bicyclist or a newcomer, PCSC has plenty of exciting events and activities to keep you entertained and fit this month.
15 Free Things to Do in Montebello, CA
Montebello is a vibrant city in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California, and is known for its charming historical sites, numerous parks, and lush foliage. It's the perfect destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From picturesque parks to monolithic historical sites, there are plenty of things to see...
City Council to Consider Resolution Making Council Chambers a Site for Hybrid Meetings
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council will consider adopting a resolution that would essentially make council chambers the site of hybrid meetings. Under the resolution, all meetings of the City Council, its Subcommittees and the planning, design, community police oversight Commissions that take place in the City Council chambers would become hybrid meetings.
Calling All Pasadena Teachers! California Credit Union Invites You to Apply to Teacher Grant Program
California Credit Union (CCU) is encouraging teachers in Pasadena to apply for credit union’s spring Teacher Grant program. The program, which has been running since 2012, provides ten grants of $500 each to teachers looking to fund special projects and activities for their students. The projects should have clearly...
Soaring Gas Bills a Growing Concern for Local Residents
Local residents are being slammed by rising natural gas prices. Some residents are seeing a 100% increase in their gas bills from December and January. The West Coast has experienced higher demand for natural gas due to colder than normal temperatures. To make matters worse, supplies from Canada and the Rocky Mountains have significantly reduced and pipeline maintenance in West Texas continues.
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
LA council signs off on South LA Marriott hotel despite housing concerns
The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing. The proposed seven-story building...
Southern California museums offering free general admission on Sunday
More than 30 museums in Southern California will offer free general admission on Feb. 5. The initiative is a part of the SoCal Museum organization’s “Museums Free For All” event. The free general admission does not cover parking fees or specially ticketed exhibits, SoCal Museums said in a news release. The event will also take […]
Shutting off heat, delaying repairs: How Long Beach residents are coping with high gas bills
Tens of thousands of customers in the Long Beach utility service area, which includes Signal Hill, saw large increases in their monthly bills over the past few months, as the price of natural gas increased by nearly fivefold since November 2022. The post Shutting off heat, delaying repairs: How Long Beach residents are coping with high gas bills appeared first on Long Beach Post.
South Los Angeles Costco could be built with 800 apartment units built on top
A real estate company is proposing to build the first Costco in South Los Angeles, except this shopping center comes with a unique addition: 800 apartment units built on top of it. Thrive Living, the real estate company, wants to build a mixed-used complex in a five-acre commercial lot near the intersections of La Brea […]
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
Fence surrounding Echo Park Lake to be removed, LA council member says
L.A. City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez announced that a chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake will be removed.
LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment
In January 2023, the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and California State Parks cleared homeless encampments in the Surfrider Beach and Malibu Creek areas of the City. The teams addressed the issue in a service-oriented approach, offering homeless outreach services to the people in the encampments prior to clearing the area. Six full […] The post LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Get to Know Pasadena’s City Manager at Wednesday Event
Want to get up close and personal with a key man behind the scenes at the City of Roses? Pasadena’s very own City Manager, Miguel Márquez, will be the guest speaker at the Pasadena Rotary Club’s weekly meeting this Wednesday at noon. The meeting will be held at the University Club of Pasadena and is open to the public, but reservations are required.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
At least 3 businesses vandalized at Lakewood shopping center
At least three businesses at a Lakewood shopping center were vandalized overnight, including a taco shop, whose owners said marks the third time in four years the restaurant has been targeted.
Female Found Stabbed to Death in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A female was found stabbed to death in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to reports of a stabbing in the 300 block of South Main Street around 2:00 a.m., Feb. 5. When units arrived on scene,...
Efforts Ongoing To Build Korean War Memorial in Pasadena
A project to create a memorial for men from the Pasadena area who died in the Korean War is currently in its early stages. The memorial will be about “remembering the approximate 17 men who were killed in Korea from the area served by the Pasadena Unified School District (Pasadena, Altadena & Sierra Madre),” former National Service Officer and member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 446, James Maddox said.
