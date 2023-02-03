ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: Change Pasadena to a 15-Minute City

Thirty years ago, Pasadena voters overwhelmingly approved a new General Plan that included seven core principles. One was particularly visionary: “Pasadena will be a city where people can circulate without cars.”. That vision remains out of reach for most people. True, we now have access to a growing regional...
15 Free Things to Do in Montebello, CA

Montebello is a vibrant city in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California, and is known for its charming historical sites, numerous parks, and lush foliage. It's the perfect destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From picturesque parks to monolithic historical sites, there are plenty of things to see...
City Council to Consider Resolution Making Council Chambers a Site for Hybrid Meetings

As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council will consider adopting a resolution that would essentially make council chambers the site of hybrid meetings. Under the resolution, all meetings of the City Council, its Subcommittees and the planning, design, community police oversight Commissions that take place in the City Council chambers would become hybrid meetings.
Soaring Gas Bills a Growing Concern for Local Residents

Local residents are being slammed by rising natural gas prices. Some residents are seeing a 100% increase in their gas bills from December and January. The West Coast has experienced higher demand for natural gas due to colder than normal temperatures. To make matters worse, supplies from Canada and the Rocky Mountains have significantly reduced and pipeline maintenance in West Texas continues.
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist

Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
Shutting off heat, delaying repairs: How Long Beach residents are coping with high gas bills

Tens of thousands of customers in the Long Beach utility service area, which includes Signal Hill, saw large increases in their monthly bills over the past few months, as the price of natural gas increased by nearly fivefold since November 2022. The post Shutting off heat, delaying repairs: How Long Beach residents are coping with high gas bills appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized

A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment

In January 2023, the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and California State Parks cleared homeless encampments in the Surfrider Beach and Malibu Creek areas of the City. The teams addressed the issue in a service-oriented approach, offering homeless outreach services to the people in the encampments prior to clearing the area. Six full […] The post LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Get to Know Pasadena’s City Manager at Wednesday Event

Want to get up close and personal with a key man behind the scenes at the City of Roses? Pasadena’s very own City Manager, Miguel Márquez, will be the guest speaker at the Pasadena Rotary Club’s weekly meeting this Wednesday at noon. The meeting will be held at the University Club of Pasadena and is open to the public, but reservations are required.
Efforts Ongoing To Build Korean War Memorial in Pasadena

A project to create a memorial for men from the Pasadena area who died in the Korean War is currently in its early stages. The memorial will be about “remembering the approximate 17 men who were killed in Korea from the area served by the Pasadena Unified School District (Pasadena, Altadena & Sierra Madre),” former National Service Officer and member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 446, James Maddox said.
