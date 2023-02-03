Read full article on original website
Cities in the RGV host free weddings on Valentine’s Day
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Are you ready to tie the knot? Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are hosting free weddings on Valentine’s Day. Hidalgo County The city of Edinburg announced Judge Charlie Espinoza is hosting a free wedding event on Valentine’s Day. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. […]
kurv.com
TikTok Challenge Leads To Brownsville Teen Getting Burned
A 13-year-old Brownsville boy was severely burned while taking part in a TikTok challenge over the weekend. According to Brownsville police, the boy poured rubbing alcohol on himself, then began playing around an open flame Saturday evening. The boy caught fire and suffered severe burns over 60 percent of his body. His current condition is not known.
10 of the Valley’s most romantic restaurants, according to Yelp
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There is nothing worse than not being able to decide on a spot to eat when you’re hungry, and with Valentine’s Day just a week away, this list could help you decide on a place to take your special someone. After all, they have been highly rated from others online. Hidalgo […]
Brownsville, McAllen lead ranking in multigenerational homes: Is this good?
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multigenerational homes are making a comeback in the United States — where the phenomenon is especially prevalent in the Rio Grande Valley. The homes, in which three or more generations of a family live together, can be found all over the United States but are particularly common in places with high […]
Los Tigres Del Norte, Randy Rogers Band to headline Edinburg festival
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce announced its headliners for the 54th annual Fiesta Edinburg festival Thursday. Fiesta Edinburg is one of the city’s largest annual community events hosted by the chamber, according to the city’s website. Fiesta Edinburg officials announced Los Tigres Del Norte and Randy Rogers Band will be headlining […]
Coffee & fast food: Donna will welcome these 2 chains in 2023
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna is expected to welcome at least two more national chain restaurants in 2023, with state records indicating plans to open a Taco Bell and a Dutch Bros Coffee within city limits. Taco Bell is expected to break ground in May with construction wrapping up by Aug. 1, according to the […]
BARCC host free microchipping, vaccines this month
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville and Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center are hosting free microchipping and DAPPv vaccine clinics. Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the month of February the shelter will host the free clinic by appointment only. The vaccines will only be administered to dogs while supplies last. To book […]
Food 4 Thought: Ceviche restaurant reels in a Top Performer sticker
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” This week’s Top Performer sticker recipient for a clean health inspection report is Ceviche Xpress at 206 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya. The Food Patrol surprised owner Gabriela Mancias with a Top […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
San Juan Basilica to host mariachi night of music
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine is hosting a mariachi and folklorico concert Friday evening. The music event will include performances from high school mariachi and folklorico groups throughout the Valley, according to the Basilica’s Facebook page. The...
Frank Boggus dies at 94; community members share his philanthropic efforts
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Frank Boggus, a well-known business man and philanthropist, died early yesterday morning at the age of 94. Boggus was the owner of Boggus Ford – with dealerships in both Harlingen and McAllen. But what Frank Boggus is being remembered by from community members is his philanthropic work. “Frank was the kind […]
kurv.com
United Launch Alliance Leaving Harlingen, 100 Jobs To Be Lost
Colorado-based rocket manufacturer United Launch Alliance is ending operations in Harlingen. The Rio Grande Guardian reports that ULA has notified the city it will be closing its facility near Valley International Airport by the end of the year. The closure will impact about 100 jobs. ULA has offered all of the employees a chance to transfer to its other locations in Colorado, Florida, and Georgia.
KRGV
San Benito renovation project underway
A renovation project for the San Benito Housing Authority is more than halfway complete. A makeover is underway at the Palmview Estates in San Benito. For the last six years, Santos Sanchez and his wife have called this place home. "Well, it was ok,” Sanchez said. “They were very run down, the houses, they didn't have much in terms of services.”
Need a date for Valentines Day? Rio Grande Valley Humane Society to host take a shelter dog on a date.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Need a date to spend Valentines Day with or just want to share some extra love with a furry companion? The Rio Grande Humane Society is hosting a take a shelter dog on a date from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14. A questionnaire, provided by the Rio Grande Humane Society, will […]
Police: Waiter used an app to steal $50 from customer’s card in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A waiter is wanted by police after allegedly using a money-tranfer app to steal $50 from a customer’s credit card, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Jesus Humberto Blanco, 28, is wanted on charges of credit abuse, the police department said. On Monday, the police department told ValleyCentral that the money […]
City of Mission announces new installations at public park
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission announced a new playground and improved sidewalks will be available to the public at one of its public parks next week. The Extreme Generation, located at Bannworth Park, is a rope course-inspired playground with enclosed skyways for children to interact with, according to a press release from […]
KRGV
Edinburg PD gives message on school threats being made
The Edinburg Police Department wants to remind students about the consequences they can face when making fake school threats. In just last week, two incidents happened at Edinburg schools. Thankfully, neither of them played out, but the students did end up getting in trouble with the law. Police want to...
cw39.com
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Bahia Grande Rejuvenation
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tens of thousands of redhead ducks are once again overwintering on the Bahia Grande Unit of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. The 22,000-acre tract, with some 10,000 acres of wetlands, situated between Brownsville and Port Isabel, is undergoing a remarkable resurgence since the acquisition of the property by Fish and Wildlife in 2000 and subsequent re-inundation.
Police: Body found in resaca identified as missing Brownsville man
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police said they recovered the body of a missing man Friday afternoon. According to Brownsville police, the body was located Friday in a resaca near 525 Paredes Line Road. Police say the body is that of Juan Antonio Garcia, who was last seen Jan. 13 at Lindale Drive. Garcia’s body […]
McAllen road construction causes nine-month road closure on McColl
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobile Authority closed down South McColl Road for construction of an overpass bridge, which will be part of the 365 Tollway Project. The 365 Tollway Project is as 12.2 mile project meant to connect the port of Pharr and the port of Anzalduas. This will relieve heavy […]
Texas woman had 33 AK-47s in truck en route to Mexico, feds say
A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday.
