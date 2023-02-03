ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

ValleyCentral

Cities in the RGV host free weddings on Valentine’s Day

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Are you ready to tie the knot? Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are hosting free weddings on Valentine’s Day. Hidalgo County The city of Edinburg announced Judge Charlie Espinoza is hosting a free wedding event on Valentine’s Day. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

TikTok Challenge Leads To Brownsville Teen Getting Burned

A 13-year-old Brownsville boy was severely burned while taking part in a TikTok challenge over the weekend. According to Brownsville police, the boy poured rubbing alcohol on himself, then began playing around an open flame Saturday evening. The boy caught fire and suffered severe burns over 60 percent of his body. His current condition is not known.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Los Tigres Del Norte, Randy Rogers Band to headline Edinburg festival

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce announced its headliners for the 54th annual Fiesta Edinburg festival Thursday. Fiesta Edinburg is one of the city’s largest annual community events hosted by the chamber, according to the city’s website. Fiesta Edinburg officials announced Los Tigres Del Norte and Randy Rogers Band will be headlining […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Coffee & fast food: Donna will welcome these 2 chains in 2023

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna is expected to welcome at least two more national chain restaurants in 2023, with state records indicating plans to open a Taco Bell and a Dutch Bros Coffee within city limits. Taco Bell is expected to break ground in May with construction wrapping up by Aug. 1, according to the […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

BARCC host free microchipping, vaccines this month

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville and Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center are hosting free microchipping and DAPPv vaccine clinics. Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the month of February the shelter will host the free clinic by appointment only. The vaccines will only be administered to dogs while supplies last. To book […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
San Juan Basilica to host mariachi night of music

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine is hosting a mariachi and folklorico concert Friday evening. The music event will include performances from high school mariachi and folklorico groups throughout the Valley, according to the Basilica’s Facebook page. The...
SAN JUAN, TX
kurv.com

United Launch Alliance Leaving Harlingen, 100 Jobs To Be Lost

Colorado-based rocket manufacturer United Launch Alliance is ending operations in Harlingen. The Rio Grande Guardian reports that ULA has notified the city it will be closing its facility near Valley International Airport by the end of the year. The closure will impact about 100 jobs. ULA has offered all of the employees a chance to transfer to its other locations in Colorado, Florida, and Georgia.
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

San Benito renovation project underway

A renovation project for the San Benito Housing Authority is more than halfway complete. A makeover is underway at the Palmview Estates in San Benito. For the last six years, Santos Sanchez and his wife have called this place home. "Well, it was ok,” Sanchez said. “They were very run down, the houses, they didn't have much in terms of services.”
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Mission announces new installations at public park

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission announced a new playground and improved sidewalks will be available to the public at one of its public parks next week. The Extreme Generation, located at Bannworth Park, is a rope course-inspired playground with enclosed skyways for children to interact with, according to a press release from […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Edinburg PD gives message on school threats being made

The Edinburg Police Department wants to remind students about the consequences they can face when making fake school threats. In just last week, two incidents happened at Edinburg schools. Thankfully, neither of them played out, but the students did end up getting in trouble with the law. Police want to...
EDINBURG, TX
cw39.com

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Bahia Grande Rejuvenation

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tens of thousands of redhead ducks are once again overwintering on the Bahia Grande Unit of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. The 22,000-acre tract, with some 10,000 acres of wetlands, situated between Brownsville and Port Isabel, is undergoing a remarkable resurgence since the acquisition of the property by Fish and Wildlife in 2000 and subsequent re-inundation.
PORT ISABEL, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen road construction causes nine-month road closure on McColl

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobile Authority closed down South McColl Road for construction of an overpass bridge, which will be part of the 365 Tollway Project. The 365 Tollway Project is as 12.2 mile project meant to connect the port of Pharr and the port of Anzalduas. This will relieve heavy […]
MCALLEN, TX

