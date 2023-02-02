ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, NJ

Bridgewater-Raritan Recreational Wrestling Takes 3rd Place in New Jersey Championship

By Audrey Blumberg
 3 days ago

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater-Raritan New Jersey Grade School wrestling team placed third in the New Jersey Grade School League Dual Meet Championship.

The Panthers scored a first-round victory over Morris Hills, 54–35, then fell to Philliipsburg, 36–60, in the semi-finals.

This led to a rematch against powerhouse North Hunterdon, which had defeated Bridgewater, 36–52, earlier in the season.

But this time, Bridgewater-Raritan won the game, 49–39, to take third place.

The team finished the season with a record of 15–5.

On the Bridgewater-Raritan team are fifth graders Reid Chartowich, Brayden Hope, Ryan Mayo and Lucas Toro; sixth graders Lucas Churpakovich, Hunter Karp and Will Suozzo; seventh graders Douglas Hesse, Dante Markovitch, Marcus Puorro and Marcus VanNess; eighth graders Eli Barnwell, Chris Brown, Tony DelMonte, Michael Garcia, Ryan Kozubal, Rhys Kozubal, Jayden Lee, Trent Levash, Jake Markovitch, Matthew McCann; and statistician Adriana Hoppe. The coaches are Brian Chartowich, Danny Hoppe, Kevin McCann and Mike Puorro.

The team returns for the Final Exam Tournament Feb. 5 at Hunterdon Central High School.

