ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

City Council to Consider Resolution Making Council Chambers a Site for Hybrid Meetings

As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council will consider adopting a resolution that would essentially make council chambers the site of hybrid meetings. Under the resolution, all meetings of the City Council, its Subcommittees and the planning, design, community police oversight Commissions that take place in the City Council chambers would become hybrid meetings.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Council to Conduct Second Reading on Fuller Master Plan Ordinance

He City Council will hold the second reading of an ordinance that would amend the Fuller Master Plan and Development Agreement. The amendment would allow for the removal of a parcel no longer owned by Fuller. Last June, the Planning Commission approved the proposed exclusion of the property at 282...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Council Ponders Two More Pickleball Courts

The City Council of Pasadena is scheduled to make a decision on Monday regarding the construction of two temporary pickleball courts at the former Jefferson Elementary School campus. The Department of Public Works has recommended accepting the bid submitted by Golden Sun Enterprise, Inc. for the project. The project will...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

This Week in City Government

City Council meetings are now available for public in-person participation. Meetings are held at City Hall in the Council Chamber, Room S249. Finance Committee meetings are now available for public in-person. participation. Meetings are held at City Hall in the Council Chamber, Room S249. Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Deferred Compensation...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police chief continues to recover

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta continues to recover after being hospitalized last month after suffering an “intracranial hemorrhage” around Jan, 13. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. continued to provide periodic updates on the chief’s condition noting Fronterotta made it out of the ICU...
INGLEWOOD, CA
pasadenanow.com

Elaine Reeves, Former Chandler School Board of Trustees President, Dies at 86

Elaine Reeves, a lifelong music enthusiast and dedicated community leader, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023, surrounded by her three children. Born in Visalia, California in 1936, Elaine grew up in San Luis Obispo and attended USC, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree and became the president of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She later married her college sweetheart, Roy Reeves, and the couple settled in Pasadena where Elaine pursued her passion for music through her involvement with Pasadena Pro Musica and the choir at Pasadena Neighborhood Church where she sang for more than 25 years. She was also an active volunteer in her community; devoting many years to the Pasadena Junior Philharmonic Committee (later the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts) and National Charity League.
PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Motion targets sales of ammo, firearms

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will consider a motion by supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis to introduce ordinances that would amend county code to prohibit the sale of .50 caliber firearms and ammunition, with certain exceptions, in the unincorporated county, and to prohibit the carrying or possession of firearms on county property, with certain exceptions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Get to Know Pasadena’s City Manager at Wednesday Event

Want to get up close and personal with a key man behind the scenes at the City of Roses? Pasadena’s very own City Manager, Miguel Márquez, will be the guest speaker at the Pasadena Rotary Club’s weekly meeting this Wednesday at noon. The meeting will be held at the University Club of Pasadena and is open to the public, but reservations are required.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized

A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Enrollment in After-School Programs in PUSD Schools Increases By 48 Percent

The enrollment in afterschool programs being offered at Pasadena Unified School District sites increased by 896 students, Pasadena LEARNs Director Maria Toliver reported during the School Board meeting on Thursday. “Since the inception of the [Expanded Learning Opportunities Program (ELO-P)] our program enrollment in afterschool programs went from 1,841 to...
PASADENA, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: Will the "real" Holly Mitchell please stand up on Sheriff Luna's performance thus far?

LOS ANGELES- I mean it's too tempting with Karen Bass catching heat for her " glowing" support of a new 5-year contract with controversial " LAPD" Police Chief Michel Moore I find it highly curious that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Holly Mitchell hasn't reached the same height in her vocal and public support in the newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna as all metrics show that Robert Luna isn't ready for prime time.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Efforts Ongoing To Build Korean War Memorial in Pasadena

A project to create a memorial for men from the Pasadena area who died in the Korean War is currently in its early stages. The memorial will be about “remembering the approximate 17 men who were killed in Korea from the area served by the Pasadena Unified School District (Pasadena, Altadena & Sierra Madre),” former National Service Officer and member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 446, James Maddox said.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Murder, Attempted Murder Cases Move Forward in Court This Week

This week, two high-profile Pasadena cases will move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Here’s a profile of each of these cases:. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 8:30 a.m. Pretrial Hearing for Tanaj Johnson and Joseph Mekhi Knowles. Tanaj Johnson, 23, of Pasadena, and Joseph...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: Change Pasadena to a 15-Minute City

Thirty years ago, Pasadena voters overwhelmingly approved a new General Plan that included seven core principles. One was particularly visionary: “Pasadena will be a city where people can circulate without cars.”. That vision remains out of reach for most people. True, we now have access to a growing regional...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested for trespassing on Crescenta Valley High School campus arrested again for making criminal threats

The man arrested on Wednesday for trespassing on the Crescenta Valley High School campus has again been taken into custody, after allegedly making criminal threats. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says that Friday's arrest is unrelated to the school trespassing incident.Deputies said that while they were investigating Wednesday's incident, "new information came to light on a matter unrelated to the school. The new evidence gave detectives probable cause to arrest the suspect for felony criminal threats."The man, 41-year-old Brandon Santora, was seen walking through the high school Wednesday afternoon, carrying a large duffel bag and dressed in dark-colored clothing. His presence...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Soaring Gas Bills a Growing Concern for Local Residents

Local residents are being slammed by rising natural gas prices. Some residents are seeing a 100% increase in their gas bills from December and January. The West Coast has experienced higher demand for natural gas due to colder than normal temperatures. To make matters worse, supplies from Canada and the Rocky Mountains have significantly reduced and pipeline maintenance in West Texas continues.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy