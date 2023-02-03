Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
University High Reclaims Victory at JPL-Hosted Science Bowl
The annual event at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory returned to in-person competition, bringing back the “pressure-cooker” environment beloved by young science enthusiasts. A team from Irvine, California’s University High School prevailed over teams from 19 other schools Saturday, Feb. 4, at the regional competition of the National...
pasadenanow.com
Calling All Pasadena Teachers! California Credit Union Invites You to Apply to Teacher Grant Program
California Credit Union (CCU) is encouraging teachers in Pasadena to apply for credit union’s spring Teacher Grant program. The program, which has been running since 2012, provides ten grants of $500 each to teachers looking to fund special projects and activities for their students. The projects should have clearly...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified Science Teacher Earns Nationwide Recognition
A science teacher from Pasadena Unified School District has received nationwide recognition for her contributions to promoting diversity in STEM education. Susana Oliu, who teaches at John Muir High School, has been named an Educator Ambassador for the nonprofit “I Am A Scientist.”. Oliu said that her grandmother inspired...
pasadenanow.com
Fuller Seminary’s David C. Wang Receives $260,000 Grant for Research on Spirituality and Culture
Fuller Seminary in Pasadena has received a $260,000 grant from Templeton Religious Trust to fund research by David C. Wang, the Cliff and Joyce Penner Chair for the Formation of Emotionally Healthy Leaders, on spirituality and culture. The grant will fund a broad-based global and ecumenical study of spiritual formation and leadership.
pasadenanow.com
Efforts Ongoing To Build Korean War Memorial in Pasadena
A project to create a memorial for men from the Pasadena area who died in the Korean War is currently in its early stages. The memorial will be about “remembering the approximate 17 men who were killed in Korea from the area served by the Pasadena Unified School District (Pasadena, Altadena & Sierra Madre),” former National Service Officer and member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 446, James Maddox said.
pasadenanow.com
Artists and Craftsmen Lecture Series Part 2 of 2: Art & Artists of Pasadena
Exhibition curator and art historian Julia Long continues her illustrated two-part lecture series on “Art and Artists of Pasadena” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m., hosted by the Pasadena Museum of History. From its early days, many artists moved to Pasadena, motivated by its quality of light and...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: Change Pasadena to a 15-Minute City
Thirty years ago, Pasadena voters overwhelmingly approved a new General Plan that included seven core principles. One was particularly visionary: “Pasadena will be a city where people can circulate without cars.”. That vision remains out of reach for most people. True, we now have access to a growing regional...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena-Based Scratch Financial Partners to Streamline Dental Care Financing for Patients Nationwide
Pasadena-based financial technology company Scratch Financial Inc. said it is partnering with Wellfit Technologies, Inc. to help dental patients across the country access financing, payments, and affordable dental plans. The partnership aims to bring financial simplicity and convenience to patients seeking dental care, according to a company release. Scratch offers...
pasadenanow.com
Soaring Gas Bills a Growing Concern for Local Residents
Local residents are being slammed by rising natural gas prices. Some residents are seeing a 100% increase in their gas bills from December and January. The West Coast has experienced higher demand for natural gas due to colder than normal temperatures. To make matters worse, supplies from Canada and the Rocky Mountains have significantly reduced and pipeline maintenance in West Texas continues.
pasadenanow.com
Guests Enjoyed a Safari of Delights at Young & Healthy’s Something Tells Me It’s All Happening at the Zoo
California State Senator Anthony Portantino, Jennifer Quan, Jon Livingston, and Benefit Chair Sandy Roberts at Young & Healthy Pasadena’s 2023 Gala, “Something Tells Me It’s All Happening at the Zoo,” held Feb. 4, 2023 at the L.A. Zoo. [Paul Takizawa / Pasadena Now]. Young and Healthy...
pasadenanow.com
Council to Conduct Second Reading on Fuller Master Plan Ordinance
He City Council will hold the second reading of an ordinance that would amend the Fuller Master Plan and Development Agreement. The amendment would allow for the removal of a parcel no longer owned by Fuller. Last June, the Planning Commission approved the proposed exclusion of the property at 282...
pasadenanow.com
Enrollment in After-School Programs in PUSD Schools Increases By 48 Percent
The enrollment in afterschool programs being offered at Pasadena Unified School District sites increased by 896 students, Pasadena LEARNs Director Maria Toliver reported during the School Board meeting on Thursday. “Since the inception of the [Expanded Learning Opportunities Program (ELO-P)] our program enrollment in afterschool programs went from 1,841 to...
pasadenanow.com
City Council to Consider Resolution Making Council Chambers a Site for Hybrid Meetings
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council will consider adopting a resolution that would essentially make council chambers the site of hybrid meetings. Under the resolution, all meetings of the City Council, its Subcommittees and the planning, design, community police oversight Commissions that take place in the City Council chambers would become hybrid meetings.
pasadenanow.com
City Council Ponders Two More Pickleball Courts
The City Council of Pasadena is scheduled to make a decision on Monday regarding the construction of two temporary pickleball courts at the former Jefferson Elementary School campus. The Department of Public Works has recommended accepting the bid submitted by Golden Sun Enterprise, Inc. for the project. The project will...
pasadenanow.com
A Week of Clear, Sunny and Mostly 70’s
Pasadena residents can look forward to a warm and sunny week, with temperatures in the 70s for the majority of the week. On Monday, the sun will shine and temperatures will be warmer compared to previous days. However, Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up on Tuesday, bringing with it continued sunny skies and even warmer temperatures.
pasadenanow.com
This Week Expected to Bring First Warm Weather of 2023
The first warm weather of 2023 is expected to sweep across Pasadena this week, bringing much-needed relief from the chilly temperatures of recent weeks. According to the National Weather Service, Pasadena can expect light rain on Sunday morning, but the sun will make a gradual return in the afternoon. What...
pasadenanow.com
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
pasadenanow.com
Tickets Go On Sale Monday for Choral Magic in the Making, As the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus Returns to the Stage
The Los Angeles Children’s Chorus (LACC) announced its return to the stage with two special performances in May. With the success of their sold-out Winter Concerts, demand for tickets to both performances is expected to be high. On May 7th, LACC will be returning to the LA Philharmonic’s ‘Sounds...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Murder, Attempted Murder Cases Move Forward in Court This Week
This week, two high-profile Pasadena cases will move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Here’s a profile of each of these cases:. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 8:30 a.m. Pretrial Hearing for Tanaj Johnson and Joseph Mekhi Knowles. Tanaj Johnson, 23, of Pasadena, and Joseph...
Comments / 0