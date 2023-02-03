A project to create a memorial for men from the Pasadena area who died in the Korean War is currently in its early stages. The memorial will be about “remembering the approximate 17 men who were killed in Korea from the area served by the Pasadena Unified School District (Pasadena, Altadena & Sierra Madre),” former National Service Officer and member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 446, James Maddox said.

PASADENA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO