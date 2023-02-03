ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marktechpost.com

A New Artificial Intelligence Method Called Synthetic Prompting Leverages The Large Language Models LLMs’ Own Knowledge And Generative Power For Improving LLMs’ Reasoning

Large Language Models (LLMs) can complete various tasks without the need for fine-tuning with the help of few-shot demos or samples of the inputs and outputs for a task. Chain-of-thought prompting, which offers intermediate steps for the task’s reasoning, can help LLMs perform even better. However, the demonstration quality significantly impacts the LLMs’ few-shot performance, particularly for reasoning tasks that call for sophisticated and varied reasoning patterns. It is expensive and time-consuming to manually create a wide and varied set of instances for demonstration selection, and relying on a small number of demos could prevent the LLMs from generalizing and adapting to various test inputs.
techxplore.com

Engineers devise a modular system to produce efficient, scalable aquabots

Underwater structures that can change their shapes dynamically, the way fish do, push through water much more efficiently than conventional rigid hulls. But constructing deformable devices that can change the curve of their body shapes while maintaining a smooth profile is a long and difficult process. MIT's RoboTuna, for example, was composed of about 3,000 different parts and took about two years to design and build.
The Verge

Spotify’s founder helped develop an AI-powered body health scanner

Spotify founder Daniel Ek is getting into the healthcare industry. A post shared on LinkedIn names Ek as the co-founder of a startup, called Neko Health, which specializes in providing body scans powered by artificial intelligence (AI), as reported earlier by European news outlets Sifter and Tech.eu. “After four years...
Science Focus

M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built

For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones

Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Warn your children: Robots and AI are coming for their careers

For five years or so, I have been running around as a pale imitation of Paul Revere, yelling, “The robots are coming! The robots are coming!” At schools, social settings, with family and friends, or even to complete strangers with whom I fell into conversations, I have uttered the same warning: “It’s critical that you…
CNET

The Humanoid Robot NASA Is Helping Build

We've seen impressive developments in humanoid robots over the last few years. Elon Musk and Tesla introduced the Optimus robot last year, and every few months Boston Dynamics teaches its Atlas robot a few new tricks. Next month at South by Southwest, a Texas-based startup will reveal to a small group its take on a general-purpose robot.
retailleader.com

Retail Minute: Efficiencies with Robotics and AI

Automation of the retail industry across all sectors, from supply chains to fast food restaurants to e-commerce AI took over the news this week. All of this is centered around making retail more efficient and more cost effective in retailers daily activities. Hi, I’m Elizabeth Lafontaine, chief retail analyst, here...
techxplore.com

A model that could improve robots' ability to grasp objects

When completing missions and tasks in the real-world, robots should ideally be able to effectively grasp objects of various shapes and compositions. So far, however, most robots can only grasp specific types of objects. Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Peking University have recently developed a new machine...
msn.com

Meta's Quest Pro Gives a Glimpse Into the Future of Work

Imagine sitting down at your empty work desk, putting on a pair of glasses and seeing an array of computer screens and controls projected around you. With Meta's Quest Pro mixed-reality headset, I did just that and experienced an early, impressive version of this future. Using the Quest Pro within...

Comments / 0

Community Policy