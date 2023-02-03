ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed News

Seth Rogen Joked That “No One’s Made A Good High School Movie” Since “Superbad,” And It’s Ended Up Causing A Huge Argument On Twitter

By Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

Back in 2007, high school comedy Superbad was released — and it quickly became a cult classic.

YouTube

Starring Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher-Mintz Plasse as main characters Seth, Evan, and Fogell, the film, directed by Greg Mottola, follows the three high school students as they desperately attempt to get laid before college rolls around.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The movie also stars the likes of Emma Stone, Bill Hader, and Seth Rogen, and has remained a fan favorite since it was released well over a decade ago.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

And this week, Seth — who cowrote Superbad alongside Evan Goldberg — reflected on the film’s yearslong success during an interview with People .

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Speaking about the movie with Gabriel LaBelle, with whom he stars in 2022 film The Fabelmans , Seth noted that despite the fact that it was released back in 2007, Superbad has struck a chord with younger viewers — including Gabriel, who is 20.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

“What's crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like, 19 years old and his and his friends’ favorite movie is Superbad ,” Seth said. “So it never changed for some reason.”

Jason Merritt / FilmMagic

And then, Seth went on to joke that Superbad was the last “good high school movie.”

YouTube

“No one’s made a good high school movie since then,” he quipped.

Jason Merritt / FilmMagic

Citing the likes of Easy A (2010), Project X (2012), and The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2010), to name just a few, several Twitter users agreed that tons of “good” high school movies have been released since Superbad .

https://t.co/PwTKag0Hhx

@ZoeRoseBryant 04:38 PM - 02 Feb 2023

Well, Seth’s lighthearted joke has inadvertently sparked a divide among internet users.

Kevork Djansezian / NBC via Getty Images

“I mean... Project X, The Duff, Perks of Being a Wallflower, Easy A, and Edge of Seventeen are all vastly superior to Superbad but go off I guess,” another said.

I mean... Project X, The Duff, Perks of Being a Wallflower, Easy A, and Edge of Seventeen are all vastly superior to Superbad but go off I guess https://t.co/kCBYsMtKlN

@killmikeymdc 07:18 PM - 02 Feb 2023

“People have made ‘good,’ high school movies BUT nothing that comes close to Superbad,” one person tweeted.

People have made “good,” high school movies BUT nothing that comes close to Superbad. https://t.co/0xLuJ1f75m

@ratboiiiiiiii 10:34 AM - 03 Feb 2023

Meanwhile, others argued that while other “good” high school movies have been made, none compare to Superbad and how frequently it’s still quoted to this day.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“booksmart eats superbad up in every conceivable way,” one person suggested.

booksmart eats superbad up in every conceivable way https://t.co/27eYac8Gl5

@itsjulianharper 10:16 PM - 02 Feb 2023

Many users then went on to draw comparisons between Superbad and Booksmart , which was released in 2019.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Film Independent

“This 2 minute clip of Gigi from Booksmart is more iconic than the entirety of Superbad,” said another.

This 2 minute clip of Gigi from Booksmart is more iconic than the entirety of Superbad https://t.co/2pccUb8z2H

@sbstryker 06:39 PM - 02 Feb 2023

The comedy flick was directed by Olivia Wilde, and sees best friends Amy and Molly — portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein — attempting to make up for lost time before graduating college by cramming four years’ worth of partying into one night.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

The two films have long been compared due to their similarity in premise, with Booksmart even starring Jonah Hill’s sister, Beanie Feldstein, in a role fairly akin to his character’s in Superbad .

Lars Niki / Getty Images for The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

“Y’all are in the qts screaming about Booksmart… a Superbad ripoff,” one person wrote.

Y’all are in the qts screaming about Booksmart… a Superbad ripoff https://t.co/d8Dbp5AHYM

@rejectedhannah 06:58 PM - 02 Feb 2023

Bringing this into view now, some users called Booksmart a “ Superbad ripoff” in response to people suggesting that it’s superior.

Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

“Booksmart was good but let’s not pretend it touches Superbad. Superbad is probably one of the most quoted movies of all time,” another tweeted.

Booksmart was good but let’s not pretend it touches Superbad. Superbad is probably one of the most quoted movies of all time. https://t.co/iqwYcyBt1Z

@guv360 07:46 AM - 03 Feb 2023

