unioncountydailydigital.com
Consumer Alert: New Medicare Card Scam
wvxu.org
Ohio officials warn of new Medicare card scam
Keeping Ohioans safe after new Medicare card scam targets seniors
The callers are not actually affiliated with the state or federal government, but scammers are on the hunt to get your personal information.
wktn.com
Consumer Alert: New Medicare Card Telephone Scammers Posing as Government Employees to Steal Personal Information
More Details About Dollar General Overcharging Customers in Ohio
Where weddings cost more than a mortgage: 2 Ohio cities make top 5 list
Becoming a homeowner and getting married are two of the biggest - and most expensive - milestones you may have. Where you live could impact which is more expensive.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost among GOP officials to warn CVS, Walgreens against sending abortion pills in mail
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost signed a letter sent to CVS and Walgreens arguing that the companies’ plans to send abortion pills through the mail is illegal under state and federal law. Yost joined 19 other Republican attorneys general in sending the letters, written after...
Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports
COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
Don’t like property taxes? Here’s where you can find the lowest rates in Ohio in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Five Ohio counties are home to the 20 districts in the state with the lowest property tax rates - all under $970 in taxes per $100,000 of home value. And none of them are in Greater Cleveland. Once again, and like most years, the lowest tax rate...
wyso.org
Ohio is one of 20 states warning major pharmacies against selling abortion pills
Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, is one of 20 attorneys general nationwide putting pressure on two major pharmacies to not dispense pills that are commonly used in abortions. Recently, the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced it will make a pandemic era change permanent by allowing more...
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
cwcolumbus.com
Gov. DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice for East Palestine following train derailment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials have issued an evacuation notice for people living within a mile of the derailment. Around 8 p.m. Sunday night DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard to deploy to the area to assist local authorities. In a statement,...
Overcharged: Reports detail price mistakes at Ohio’s Dollar General, Family Dollar stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Bandages, fruit snacks, coffee, cleaning supplies and deodorant all have one thing in common at Dollar General stores in Greater Cleveland. The prices at the register and on the shelf often don’t match. Inspectors visited 14 Dollar General stores in Summit County in late December to...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
‘I’d strong encourage you to get one;’ ODH says too many people skipping the new booster
Severe illnesses caused by Covid-19 are down but too many people are skipping the new booster, according to ODH Director Doctor Bruce Vanderhoff.
Aspirational relocation: Poll finds where Ohioans want to move to most
Despite the prevalence of hurricanes, alligators and high humidity the residents of Ohio would most likely prefer to live in the Sunshine State if given the chance, a new poll found.
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approves big hike in gas charges
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Thursday agreed to a measure that could increase fixed monthly charges to 1.4 million Ohio natural gas customers by more than 50% over the next five years.
Ohio Gov. DeWine warns of possible explosion following train derailment
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine late Sunday warned residents living within a mile of where a train derailed late last week to evacuate immediately over fears a rail car filled with chemicals could explode.
wvxu.org
Ohioans who skip new COVID-19 booster are taking 'unnecessary risks,' state's top doc says
The amount of severe illness caused by respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 is decreasing in Ohio, but the state's health director said too many people are skipping the new booster and unnecessarily risking serious disease or death at a time when the coronavirus is still circulating. “COVID-19 is still very real,”...
UPMATTERS
Ohio residents killed in Mackinac County crash identified
MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The two Ohio residents killed in a crash on US-2 in Mackinac County this past weekend have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Hostetler and 27-year-old Joas Miller, both of Plain City, Ohio. The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that speed, in addition to...
