ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

Consumer Alert: New Medicare Card Scam

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French is urging Ohioans on Medicare to be alert for telephone scammers posing as representatives of the government to steal their personal information. Called the “New Medicare Card” scam, the scammers are posing as employees of the Social Security Administration,...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Ohio officials warn of new Medicare card scam

State officials are warning of a so-called new Medicare card scam. Thieves reportedly are calling people, posing as government officials and saying their Medicare card needs to be updated or replaced. The scammers then request personal information. The Ohio Department of Insurance says government agencies never cold-call Ohioans about Medicare...
OHIO STATE
Edy Zoo

Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH
UPMATTERS

Ohio residents killed in Mackinac County crash identified

MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The two Ohio residents killed in a crash on US-2 in Mackinac County this past weekend have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Hostetler and 27-year-old Joas Miller, both of Plain City, Ohio. The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that speed, in addition to...
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy