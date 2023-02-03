Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
East Yorkshire free school meals scheme to run in Easter holidays
A free school meals scheme is to be run in East Yorkshire during the Easter holidays, councillors have heard. East Riding of Yorkshire Council will fund the scheme using cash left over from money to help households. Confirmation of the supermarket voucher scheme came as councillors heard at least 8,050...
Head of Epsom College found dead at school alongside husband and daughter
Emma Pattison and family found at prestigious Surrey independent school early on Sunday morning
BBC
Wiltshire priority housing support for young people from care
People who have been looked after in council care will be given priority for social housing until they are aged 25, a council has said. Until now band one priority was only given until the age of 21, but Wiltshire Council has approved the change. The authority also exempts those...
BBC
Entrepreneur enters Dragons' Den playing the bagpipes
An entrepreneur made a dramatic entrance to Dragons' Den after emerging from the famous lift playing the bagpipes. Robbie MacIsaac's product withdraws moisture from a piper's breath so it does not damage the instrument. During his pitch he looked on as Dragons Deborah Meaden and Sara Davies attempted to strike...
BBC
St Ives: Hurling the Silver Ball tradition kept alive
Children gathered in the Cornish seaside town of St Ives to participate in a centuries-old traditional game. Hurling the Silver Ball is believed to date back at least 1,000 years, according to the town council. The event, held on Feast Monday, started with a silver ball being thrown to youngsters...
BBC
Nurses and ambulance staff striking across region
Nurses and ambulance staff have been joining strike picket lines across the South West. It is the first time ambulance crews and nurses have walked out on the same day since NHS industrial action started in December. NHS England said it is the biggest round of strikes to have hit...
NME
Glastonbury auction off tickets and “once in a lifetime opportunities” for Trussell Trust
Glastonbury Festival is auctioning off ten “once in a lifetime opportunities” in aid of food bank charity The Trussell Trust. Starting from today, supporters will have the chance to bid for exclusive experiences such as the chance to watch a set from the viewing platform on the Pyramid Stage, the opportunity to take part in the Festival’s famous opening ceremony parade, or hit the “fire” button on Arcadia’s legendary Spider. All 10 experiences include a pair of tickets to the Worthy Farm festival.
BBC
Jasvir Singh: 'I'm a devout Sikh - and married to a man'
Jasvir Singh is one of the most prominent Sikh voices in British public life. He is also gay - a fact that he has kept mostly private until now. It's put him at odds with some members of his own community, but he says he now wants to speak up about his sexuality.
BBC
Coventry City Council takes action over asylum hostel plan
A council has taken planning enforcement action to prevent the government from housing more than 100 extra asylum seekers in Coventry. Coventry City Council said it was a "last resort" to stop contractor Serco turning property there into a hostel. It added a new hostel would pressurise "already over-stretched" resources,...
BBC
Ukrainian from Bristol went home for dentist to be 'seen faster'
A Ukrainian refugee travelled back to their war-torn country for dental work because they could be seen more quickly there, a councillor has claimed. A meeting of South Gloucestershire Council was told the dental system is in a "death spiral". Councillor Sandie Davis said: "Ukrainian refugees couldn't find a dentist,...
BBC
Hertfordshire council tax rise to support police agreed
An average £15 a year increase to council tax to help fund a county's police force has been agreed. Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, David Lloyd, said the rise would generate an extra £7m. The county's police and crime panel approved the increase after more than half of...
Edinburgh school accused of discrimination by ex-spy is cleared
St George’s school asked to improve procedures after complaint from former MI6 mole within al-Qaida Aimen Dean
BBC
First-time rough sleeping in London up 29% - data
The number of first-time rough sleepers on the capital's streets has grown by 29% year on year, data funded by the Greater London Authority shows. A total of 3,570 people were recorded on the streets by outreach teams between October and December with 1,700 of those first-time rough sleepers. London...
Comments / 0