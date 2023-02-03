Bella Ramsey on what they're excited for in The Last of Us season 2

The Last of Us, HBO's adaptation of Naughty Dog's hit video game, is proving super popular with viewers – so it's no surprise that the broadcaster has already greenlit a second season . Now, Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie on the show, has revealed what they're most looking forward to exploring in season 2.

While appearing on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast , the actor explained that while they've never played the game, they're excited to play out "the Ellie and Dina story," having seen an edit online of the characters' love story.

"Also, the complexity of her relationship with Joel and how that gets decidedly... more complex," they continued. "I'm looking forward to that, and the violence that ensues is thrilling in a way. To get to explore that in a really safe environment would be cool but I am nervous about it, too. I know what happens in the second game, and I'm nervous about potentially being without Pedro for a while. That's gonna be really sad."

Warning! Game spoilers for The Last of Us Part II below. If you've yet to play the game and don't want to spoil the show for yourself, turn back now.

(Image credit: HBO)

When it was released in June 2020, The Last of Us Part II shocked fans by brutally killing off the first game's playable protagonist Joel (played by The Mandalorian 's Pedro Pascal onscreen) early on. The subsequent story sees Ellie, now 19, stumble down a dark path, compromising her romance with fellow Jackson-based survivor Dina and her morality, in her blinkered quest for revenge.

The Last of Us continues on Sunday, February 5 on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV the following day in the UK. Make sure you never miss an episode by checking out our The Last of Us release schedule and our breakdown of how many episodes are in The Last of Us .

