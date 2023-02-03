Read full article on original website
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
The Delta Queen Steamboat Said to Be Haunted by Former Lady CaptainZoe DixonDelta, LA
This 137 Years Old Landmark Hotel In New Orleans is One Of The Oldest Family-Owned And Operated Hotels In The U.SMadocNew Orleans, LA
LSAT still required for law school, American Bar Association decides in New OrleansBrenna Temple
Bananas Foster For a Change of Pace DessertJames Patrick
Louisiana Man Arrested Accused of Shooting Another Man and Fleeing While Holding an Infant Child
Louisiana Man Arrested Accused of Shooting Another Man and Fleeing While Holding an Infant Child. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested after being accused of shooting another man and fleeing the scene while holding an infant child. According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies...
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop. New Orleans, Louisiana – The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ronnie Davis, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on January 31, 2023, to being a felon in possession of a firearm before United States District Judge Susie Morgan.
Louisiana Felon Arrested Suspected of Multiple Crimes After Crashing into a Waterway During a Police Chase
Louisiana Felon Arrested Suspected of Multiple Crimes After Crashing into a Waterway During a Police Chase. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has been arrested and is suspected of multiple crimes after he crashed into a waterway during a police chase. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet reported on...
NOLA.com
16-year-old carjacking suspect shot by JPSO deputies charged as adult with armed robbery
A 16-year-old carjacking suspect who was shot in the leg after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies say he opened fire on them has been charged as an adult with armed robbery, according to court records. Cedric Payne, of Algiers, appeared in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty...
Louisiana Grand Jury Indicts Two Felons on Firearms Charges, Each Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted
Louisiana Grand Jury Indicts Two Felons on Firearms Charges, Each Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, Michael Williams, 28, and Nolan Long, 31, both of New Orleans, Louisiana, were charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. If...
5 juveniles arrested in homicide investigation of Bogalusa teen, police say
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department says their officers have arrested five juveniles in connection to the December homicide of 15-year-old Ronnie “King” Taylor. Taylor was killed in a shooting at another 15-year-old’s birthday party on Warren Street in Bogalusa. “On Tuesday, February 07, 2023,...
WWL-TV
Carjacking victim who spent 70 days in ICU reacts to news that case against suspect was dismissed
NEW ORLEANS — Scott Toups, the man who was shot, carjacked, and nearly lost his life last July, is still hopeful the 17-year-old suspect in his case will be tried as an adult. Seven months after Toups was shot and carjacked while dropping off Mardi Gras bead donations Uptown,...
fox8live.com
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a shooting at a bus stop outside of a Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7), according to the New Orleans Police Department. According to police, an adult male was declared deceased in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Gentilly neighborhood around 11:35 a.m.
Suspect fatally shoots man at New Orleans bus stop, evades police after running into nearby Walmart
The Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East was shut down on Tuesday. Our news crew responded to the scene where multiple New Orleans Police Department units and a SWAT Team were working the incident.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Police Find Multiple Firearms in His Vehicle
Louisiana Felon Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Police Find Multiple Firearms in His Vehicle. New Orleans, Louisiana – Nelson Raymond, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to seventy months (5 years and ten months) in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Wendy B. Vitter on January 31, 2023, after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment. Raymond will be on supervised release for three (3) years after his release from prison, according to Judge B. Vitter. Raymond was also fined $100 for failing to pay a mandatory special assessment fee.
calcasieu.info
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine
Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said that the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Poydras, Louisiana couple wanted in connection with their child being taken from state custody.
WDSU
NOPD searching for woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor. According to the NOPD, Kaneisha Danielle Manue, 35, is accused of shooting a boy in the abdomen at the 14600 block of Saigon Drive on Feb. 4.
Police arrest five juveniles after three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party
After three teens were shot and one was killed at a Bogalusa home in December, police have arrested five people believed to have been involved in the incident.
stpso.com
Woman Driving Old School Bus Takes STPSO Deputies on Pursuit
A Florida woman who was driving an old, repurposed school bus is in custody after a pursuit with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, STPSO deputies received a call from employees of a gas station in the 2200 block of Florida Street in Mandeville after a woman came into the store carrying a blowtorch and said she was looking for the local Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Office. She was driving a school bus covered in graffiti. The bus had a Virginia license plate.
WDSU
Covington police: Bus chase ends in crash on school campus
COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department responded to a pursuit with a bus Tuesday morning. According to police, a Florida woman was driving an old repurposed school bus and led St. Tammany deputies on a chase. Covington police assisted with the pursuit. Police say no children were inside...
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
WDSU
New Orleans woman admitted to staged car crash for money
A New Orleans woman has been sentenced to two years in prison and one year supervised release after a staged automobile collision scam. According to the Department of Justice, Ashley McGowan, 36, admitted to being in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with a staged automobile collision. The...
3 dead in St. Tammany with suspected overdoses from tainted fentanyl
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An illegal drug now being sold on the Northshore can kill you. Over the weekend the parish's coroner believes it claimed the lives of three people in 24 hours in St. Tammany. “I have seen this clinical presentation over and over and over again...
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed from Injuries Sustained in Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 42
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed from Injuries Sustained in Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 42. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana pedestrian died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash on LA 42 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Troopers with Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving...
