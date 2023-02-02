Read full article on original website
Loretta Kendall, 88, of Spencer
Services for 88-year-old Loretta Kendall of Spencer will be Wednesday, February 8th at 10:30am at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7pm at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Three KICD area Wrestlers Find the Podium at Girls State Wrestling Tournament
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament wrapped up Friday night, and 3 KICD area Wrestlers found their way to the podium. GTRA’s Trista Guinn would place 6th in the 110 pound Bracket, Spencer’s Shaylee Sutherland took 7th in the 135 pound Bracket, and Olivia Huckfelt would win the 235 pound State Championship, pinning all of her opponents in the tournament.
