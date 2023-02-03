ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

Tricky alien worlds easier to find when humans and machines team up

By Briley Lewis
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugdrY_0kbMUVFn00

Many of our imagined sci-fi futures pit humans and machines against each other — but what if they collaborated instead? This may, in fact, be the future of astronomy.

As data sets grow larger and larger, they become more difficult for small teams of researchers to analyze. Scientists often turn to complex machine-learning algorithms, but these can't yet replace human intuition and our brains' superb pattern-recognition skills. However, a combination of the two could be a perfect team. Astronomers recently tested a machine-learning algorithm that used information from citizen-scientist volunteers to identify exoplanets in data from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite ( TESS ).

"This work shows the benefits of using machine learning with humans in the loop," Shreshth Malik, a physicist at the University of Oxford in the U.K. and lead author of the publication, told Space.com.

Related : 10 amazing exoplanet discoveries

The researchers used a typical machine-learning algorithm known as a convolutional neural network. This computer algorithm looks at images or other information that humans have labeled correctly (a.k.a "training data"), and learns how to identify important features. After it's been trained, the algorithm can identify these features in new data it hasn't seen before.

For the algorithm to perform accurately, though, it needs a lot of this labeled training data. "It's difficult to get labels on this scale without the help of citizen scientists," Nora Eisner, an astronomer at the Flatiron Institute in New York City and co-author on the study, told Space.com.

People from across the world contributed by searching for and labeling exoplanet transits through the Planet Hunters TESS project on Zooniverse , an online platform for crowd-sourced science. Citizen science has the extra benefit of "sharing the euphoria of discovery with non-scientists, promoting science literacy and public trust in scientific research," Jon Zink, an astronomer at Caltech not affiliated with this new study, told Space.com.

Finding exoplanets is tricky work — they're tiny and faint compared to the massive stars they orbit. In data from telescopes like TESS, astronomers can spot faint dips in a star's light as a planet passes between it and the observatory, known as the transit method.

However, satellites jiggle around in space and stars aren't perfect light bulbs, making transits sometimes tricky to detect. Zink thinks partnerships with machine learning "could significantly improve our ability to detect exoplanets" in this kind of real-world, noisy data.

Some planets are harder to find than others, too. Long-period planets orbit their star less frequently, meaning a longer period of time between dips in the light. TESS only studies each patch of sky for a month at a time, so for these planets may only capture one transit instead of several periodic changes.

Related stories:

7 ways to discover alien planets
NASA needs your help finding alien worlds
9 alien planet discoveries that were out-of-this-world in 2022

"With citizen science, we are particularly good at identifying long-period planets, which are the planets that tend to be missed by automated transit searches," Eisner said.

This work has the potential to go far beyond exoplanets, as machine learning is quickly becoming a popular technique across many aspects of astronomy, Malik said. "I can only see its impact increasing as our datasets and methods become better."

The research was presented at the Machine Learning and the Physical Sciences Workshop at the 36th conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS) in December and is described in a paper posted to the preprint server arXiv.org.

Follow the author at @ briles_34 on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Stars disappearing from human sight at ‘astonishing rate’, say scientists

Stars in the night sky are disappearing from human sight at an “astonishing rate” due to rapidly growing light pollution, scientists have warned.Astronomers believe an increase in the use of light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs – which are more energy efficient compared to traditional lights – may be contributing to the trend.They said artificial lighting, also called skyglow, had increased the overall sky brightness at a rate of 9.6% per year – with stars disappearing from human sight more rapidly than indicated by satellite measurements.Dr Christopher Kyba, a researcher at the German Research Centre for Geosciences, said: “At this rate of...
Futurism

Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
RadarOnline

Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
a-z-animals.com

What Was the First Word Ever?

Every species in the world has created some way to communicate with each other. Humans are the only type of being on earth capable of spoken language. Since the existence of humans, we have found ways to communicate, whether through movement sounds or even drawings. Communication is essential to the...
ancientpages.com

Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
msn.com

Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth

Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
ARIZONA STATE
The Weather Channel

Where And When To See The Green Comet

The green comet is visible in the night sky now. It's best viewed in the early-morning hours. Binoculars or a small telescope are recommended. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A green comet is speeding past Earth...
wegotthiscovered.com

Dangerous fungus among us unnerves ‘Last of Us’ fans

An apocalypse might be right around the corner, as The Wall Street Journal reports that dangerous fungi, such as those responsible for Valley Fever — diagnosed by symptoms resembling those of the flu — has begun spreading across the U.S. That’s no news to The Last of Us fans, whose knowledge of the fungus known as cordyceps has prepared them for just such an occurrence. In fact, they’ve been preaching of an impending outbreak since 2013, when Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us game dramatized a supposedly-fictional pandemic caused by a mutated cordyceps strand. Shortly thereafter, fans came to realize that the higher-ups at Naughty Dog were inspired by a real-life fungus known as Ophiocordyceps unilateralis (cordyceps for short), otherwise called the “zombie ant fungus,” which is known to infect insects.
Popular Science

Nightmare-fuel fungi exist in real life

A "zombie fungus"-infested fly from the Andean cloud forest. While Ophiocordyceps does prey on many insect species, chytrids pose a bigger threat to wildlife. Daniel Newman - stock.adobe.comYou're more likely to have Cocci infiltrate your lungs than cordyceps burst out of your head.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Digital Trends

NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock

While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
studyfinds.org

‘Quantum light’ breakthrough could revolutionize science at the atomic level

CAMBRDIGE, United Kingdom — “Quantum light” may sound like something out of a Marvel movie, but scientists say it may hold the real-world key to revolutionizing science as we know it. An international team says generating this high-energy light and controlling it can unlock a whole new realm in quantum computing.
Robb Report

This Rare Asteroid May Be Worth 70,000 Times the Global Economy. Now NASA Is Sending a Spaceship to Explore It.

NASA’s mission to an asteroid that could be worth 70,000 times the global economy is expected to begin this year. The space agency decided back in 2017 that humankind would benefit from a closer look at 16 Psyche. The Psyche mission was initially slated to take place at the end of 2022 but was delayed due to “development problems.” NASA is now planning to launch the Psyche spacecraft this October. The vessel should reach the ultra-valuable asteroid in August 2029. Here’s everything we know so far about the Psyche asteroid, the upcoming Psyche mission and the Psyche spacecraft. What Is 16 Psyche? Named after...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
msn.com

Alleged Pterosaur Flying Dinosaur Claimed to be Seen on Video

Eyes have been turned to the skies in search of UFOs but this time a cryptid was recorded instead. At first glance it seems like a large bird soaring through the grey and cloudy sky, but something about the shape doesn’t seem quite right. The head is too elongated and instead of tail feathers there are two short legs trailing behind giving the overall effect of a pterodactyl-like creature that should be extinct.
Space.com

Space.com

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy