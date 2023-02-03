Richard “Dick” Lindsay, loving husband to wife of 31 years, Barbara Lindsay, and adoring father to his children, Michelle and Renee, passed away at home on Jan. 30, 2023. Dick was born May 24,1936, to Alfred and Olga Lindsay in Cambridge, Minnesota. The oldest of six children, Dick joined the U.S. Air Force on June 15,1954 and served until Dec. 9,1957. After his military service, Dick moved to Hawaii with his first wife, Marie, where they had two children, Michelle and Renee. Dick managed a New Holland dealership on the island of Oahu, before moving to California after learning of an opportunity to own his own dealership. That place was Fernbridge and the dealership was Barnes Tractor & Equipment Co. Together with his business partner, Clayton Andrew (Zeke) Van Deventer, they ran the John Deere dealership for many years until Zeke’s death in 1990, when Dick took sole ownership. In 2010, Dick and his son-in-law, Mike Bibby, became partners in Fernbridge Tractor & Equipment, which remained in operation until 2018, when the business was sold to Papé Machinery.

