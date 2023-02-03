Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Former Local Last Seen in Humboldt Bay Region
When Robin Renner’s dad, Carrol Johnson, a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Illwaco*, Washington, called her about noon on Friday, January 27, he told her he was in Eureka and going to visit her sister who lived there, but first, he was going to go grocery shopping. He planned to stay for two days.
thelumberjack.org
Beloved student Camile Nauta dies at 21
Camile Nauta, a beloved CPH student and community member, was hit by a truck and killed while out walking their dog Wilson with friend Rune Kubbany on Jan. 17. Wilson was also killed in the accident, and Kubbany was hospitalized. Nauta was 21 years old. They are already sorely missed...
tourcounsel.com
Bayshore Mall | Shopping mall in Eureka, California
Bayshore Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Eureka, California. It is named for its close proximity to Humboldt Bay. The large shopping facility is the only major mall located on the coast north of the San Francisco Bay Area, securing Eureka as the trading center for the entire far North Coast.
North Coast Journal
Gerhard Drumm: 1929-2023
Gerhard Drumm, born in Yugoslavia on Feb. 2, 1929, died peacefully at his home in Loleta on Jan. 25, 2023 after a long, well-lived life. Gerhard’s family survived the violence and hunger of WWII, only to be interned in concentration camps with other Yugoslavians of German descent by Tito’s forces after the war was over. They were able to flee and eventually emigrated to Pasadena, California. In 1934, Gerhard married Elisabeth Lindner. After completing a B.S. in chemistry, he entered the ministry and was ordained into the (United) Methodist Church in 1961, serving churches in Potter Valley, Fresno, Oakdale and Eureka, California. In addition to ministering to their congregations and raising eight children, Gerhard and Elisabeth opened their home to a stream of relatives, exchange students and refugees.
kymkemp.com
Medical, Vision and Dental Clinic in Fortuna on February 24, 26
Join the discussion! For rules visit: https://kymkemp.com/commenting-rules. Comments system how-to: https://wpdiscuz.com/community/postid/10599/
kymkemp.com
50 Miles from the Freeway: A Few Good Men
Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist living in Eureka, California. Her monthly syndicated column, 50 Miles from the Freeway, is about rural healthcare. This year – 2023 – will be focused on mental health access and resiliency. To learn more, suggest a topic or share your story, contact her via her website www.lindastansberry.com.
kymkemp.com
Three Rescued From Humboldt Bay Yesterday
A clever plan, a bunch of rocks, a rope, and several determined firefighters saved the day for three folks whose 28’ sailboat ran aground off the town of Samoa on Humboldt Bay Saturday afternoon. Our local US Coast Guard posted on their Facebook page, “When the Sector Humboldt Bay...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Supervisor Michelle Bushnell, visits Whale Gulch to Discuss the Road Situation
By Pamela Lauer, a local substitute teacher in Southern Humboldt, a board member of the Coastal Headwaters Association, and the secretary for the Whale Gulch Fire Safe Council. On January 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. with the air a frigid 33 degrees, Humboldt County Supervisor Michelle Bushnell took the Briceland/Thorn...
lostcoastoutpost.com
All Simulated Hell is About to Break Loose in Old Town, Because an Earthquake-Delayed ‘Shop With a Cop’ Event is Happening This Afternoon
Are you anywhere near Old Town or Target right now? If so, find some earplugs quick. One of the least-noticed big bummers of the Dec. 20 earthquake was that “Shop With a Cop” was scheduled for that day, and was of course postponed. “Shop With a Cop” is an annual Humboldt County Christmas tradition wherein local first responders escort local kids who might need a nice Christmas present to Target for a shopping trip.
kymkemp.com
Fundraisers Started for Businesses Damaged in Last Week’s Fortuna Fire
Last week, photography studio Unveiled Studios caught fire on Main Street in Fortuna. According to the “Unveiled Studio Fire” GoFundMe page, the contents of the studio were destroyed. From the “Unveiled Studio Fire” GoFundMe page:. [Cady Gambrell] is so incredibly talented and has poured her heart...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt Bay Fire kept 'very busy' in 2022, but not in the way you might expect
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt Bay Fire employees kicked off the new year by responding to more than 500 calls for service in January alone, based on new data from the department. This busy month follows what the the organization says was a "very busy year." But oddly enough, fires...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Earthquake! 3.0M Earthquake 165 Kilometers West of Ferndale
More information at the USGS.
North Coast Journal
Richard 'Dick' Lindsay: 1936-2023
Richard “Dick” Lindsay, loving husband to wife of 31 years, Barbara Lindsay, and adoring father to his children, Michelle and Renee, passed away at home on Jan. 30, 2023. Dick was born May 24,1936, to Alfred and Olga Lindsay in Cambridge, Minnesota. The oldest of six children, Dick joined the U.S. Air Force on June 15,1954 and served until Dec. 9,1957. After his military service, Dick moved to Hawaii with his first wife, Marie, where they had two children, Michelle and Renee. Dick managed a New Holland dealership on the island of Oahu, before moving to California after learning of an opportunity to own his own dealership. That place was Fernbridge and the dealership was Barnes Tractor & Equipment Co. Together with his business partner, Clayton Andrew (Zeke) Van Deventer, they ran the John Deere dealership for many years until Zeke’s death in 1990, when Dick took sole ownership. In 2010, Dick and his son-in-law, Mike Bibby, became partners in Fernbridge Tractor & Equipment, which remained in operation until 2018, when the business was sold to Papé Machinery.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Steven Kyle Buckingham, 1984-2023
Steven Kyle Buckingham passed away on January 16, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital at the age of 38. Steven was born in 1984 to Ronald and Debra Buckingham. Steven quickly became a big brother to Laura when he was 18 months old. He was a dedicated big brother and truly looked after his little sister. Unfortunately the parents divorced and Steven and his sister moved to many new homes.
kymkemp.com
‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka
In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
probrewer.com
7 bbl Brewery For Sale – Owners have retired
Located on the beautiful Redwood Coast, along the northern most tip of California in Del Norte County. This successful, thriving Veteran owned 7 bbl brewery and pub opened its doors in the fall of 2015. The Brewery has built a reputation for the highest quality, fresh craft beer along with outstanding pub food.
krcrtv.com
Why the City of Eureka has not opened any emergency weather shelters this winter
EUREKA, Calif. — Despite many severe weather days, the City of Eureka has not opened a single emergency weather shelter this winter. This is because the city relies on a different system to address its homeless problem, regardless of weather conditions. "This is a much more effective and just...
North Coast Journal
Casey John Ray: 1973-2022
Casey passed away on Dec. 21. He was born on Nov. 18, 1973, to Jennifer and Geary Ray. He spent his early years in Southern California. His mother remarried in 1982, and his family moved to Ferndale when he was in third grade. Casey was involved in Boy Scouts, church...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Photos and Video] Fully Involved Structure Fire on Main Street in Fortuna
According to scanner traffic, the Playroom a structure across from the Playroom in Fortuna is on fire. The structure fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on February 1. The reporting party stated that the structure was fully involved, and windows were breaking due to the flames that were visible from outside the building.
kymkemp.com
One Hiker Rescued, One Still Missing, Says Coast Guard
A 74-year-old woman is still missing after two mushroom hunters got lost in the French Hill area of Gasquet Friday. According to the Lost Coast Outpost who has a full story here, the woman’s daughter was located but the woman is still out in the cold and the wet.
Comments / 0