Arcata, CA

Former Local Last Seen in Humboldt Bay Region

When Robin Renner’s dad, Carrol Johnson, a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Illwaco*, Washington, called her about noon on Friday, January 27, he told her he was in Eureka and going to visit her sister who lived there, but first, he was going to go grocery shopping. He planned to stay for two days.
Beloved student Camile Nauta dies at 21

Camile Nauta, a beloved CPH student and community member, was hit by a truck and killed while out walking their dog Wilson with friend Rune Kubbany on Jan. 17. Wilson was also killed in the accident, and Kubbany was hospitalized. Nauta was 21 years old. They are already sorely missed...
Bayshore Mall | Shopping mall in Eureka, California

Bayshore Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Eureka, California. It is named for its close proximity to Humboldt Bay. The large shopping facility is the only major mall located on the coast north of the San Francisco Bay Area, securing Eureka as the trading center for the entire far North Coast.
Gerhard Drumm: 1929-2023

Gerhard Drumm, born in Yugoslavia on Feb. 2, 1929, died peacefully at his home in Loleta on Jan. 25, 2023 after a long, well-lived life. Gerhard’s family survived the violence and hunger of WWII, only to be interned in concentration camps with other Yugoslavians of German descent by Tito’s forces after the war was over. They were able to flee and eventually emigrated to Pasadena, California. In 1934, Gerhard married Elisabeth Lindner. After completing a B.S. in chemistry, he entered the ministry and was ordained into the (United) Methodist Church in 1961, serving churches in Potter Valley, Fresno, Oakdale and Eureka, California. In addition to ministering to their congregations and raising eight children, Gerhard and Elisabeth opened their home to a stream of relatives, exchange students and refugees.
50 Miles from the Freeway: A Few Good Men

Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist living in Eureka, California. Her monthly syndicated column, 50 Miles from the Freeway, is about rural healthcare. This year – 2023 – will be focused on mental health access and resiliency. To learn more, suggest a topic or share your story, contact her via her website www.lindastansberry.com.
Three Rescued From Humboldt Bay Yesterday

A clever plan, a bunch of rocks, a rope, and several determined firefighters saved the day for three folks whose 28’ sailboat ran aground off the town of Samoa on Humboldt Bay Saturday afternoon. Our local US Coast Guard posted on their Facebook page, “When the Sector Humboldt Bay...
All Simulated Hell is About to Break Loose in Old Town, Because an Earthquake-Delayed ‘Shop With a Cop’ Event is Happening This Afternoon

Are you anywhere near Old Town or Target right now? If so, find some earplugs quick. One of the least-noticed big bummers of the Dec. 20 earthquake was that “Shop With a Cop” was scheduled for that day, and was of course postponed. “Shop With a Cop” is an annual Humboldt County Christmas tradition wherein local first responders escort local kids who might need a nice Christmas present to Target for a shopping trip.
Fundraisers Started for Businesses Damaged in Last Week’s Fortuna Fire

Last week, photography studio Unveiled Studios caught fire on Main Street in Fortuna. According to the “Unveiled Studio Fire” GoFundMe page, the contents of the studio were destroyed. From the “Unveiled Studio Fire” GoFundMe page:. [Cady Gambrell] is so incredibly talented and has poured her heart...
Richard 'Dick' Lindsay: 1936-2023

Richard “Dick” Lindsay, loving husband to wife of 31 years, Barbara Lindsay, and adoring father to his children, Michelle and Renee, passed away at home on Jan. 30, 2023. Dick was born May 24,1936, to Alfred and Olga Lindsay in Cambridge, Minnesota. The oldest of six children, Dick joined the U.S. Air Force on June 15,1954 and served until Dec. 9,1957. After his military service, Dick moved to Hawaii with his first wife, Marie, where they had two children, Michelle and Renee. Dick managed a New Holland dealership on the island of Oahu, before moving to California after learning of an opportunity to own his own dealership. That place was Fernbridge and the dealership was Barnes Tractor & Equipment Co. Together with his business partner, Clayton Andrew (Zeke) Van Deventer, they ran the John Deere dealership for many years until Zeke’s death in 1990, when Dick took sole ownership. In 2010, Dick and his son-in-law, Mike Bibby, became partners in Fernbridge Tractor & Equipment, which remained in operation until 2018, when the business was sold to Papé Machinery.
OBITUARY: Steven Kyle Buckingham, 1984-2023

Steven Kyle Buckingham passed away on January 16, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital at the age of 38. Steven was born in 1984 to Ronald and Debra Buckingham. Steven quickly became a big brother to Laura when he was 18 months old. He was a dedicated big brother and truly looked after his little sister. Unfortunately the parents divorced and Steven and his sister moved to many new homes.
‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka

In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
7 bbl Brewery For Sale – Owners have retired

Located on the beautiful Redwood Coast, along the northern most tip of California in Del Norte County. This successful, thriving Veteran owned 7 bbl brewery and pub opened its doors in the fall of 2015. The Brewery has built a reputation for the highest quality, fresh craft beer along with outstanding pub food.
Casey John Ray: 1973-2022

Casey passed away on Dec. 21. He was born on Nov. 18, 1973, to Jennifer and Geary Ray. He spent his early years in Southern California. His mother remarried in 1982, and his family moved to Ferndale when he was in third grade. Casey was involved in Boy Scouts, church...
One Hiker Rescued, One Still Missing, Says Coast Guard

A 74-year-old woman is still missing after two mushroom hunters got lost in the French Hill area of Gasquet Friday. According to the Lost Coast Outpost who has a full story here, the woman’s daughter was located but the woman is still out in the cold and the wet.
GASQUET, CA

