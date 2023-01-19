(LEONIA, NJ) -- On February 10th and February 14th from 7:00pm-8:30pm, UGLY STUDIO will be hosting "An Evening with an Artist: feat. YIGSY MAGALY." People will be able to paint along on canvases with the featured artist while sipping on wine and indulging in their latest collection of art from their upcoming show: Love can be UGLY.

