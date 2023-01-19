Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NJPAC Adds Second Show for Samantha Bee
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Due to popular demand, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has added a second show for Emmy Award-winning comedian Samantha Bee who will bring trademark satirical comedy to the stage on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at 8:00pm. Samantha Bee has quickly established herself as...
"Cats" National Tour comes to MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, Cats will come to Morristown’s Mayo Performing Arts Center from Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12. Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, and is now on tour across North America!
UGLY STUDIO presents An Evening with an Artist: featuring YIGSY MAGALY
(LEONIA, NJ) -- On February 10th and February 14th from 7:00pm-8:30pm, UGLY STUDIO will be hosting "An Evening with an Artist: feat. YIGSY MAGALY." People will be able to paint along on canvases with the featured artist while sipping on wine and indulging in their latest collection of art from their upcoming show: Love can be UGLY.
PHOTOS from The Secret Garden at Music Mountain Theatre
LAMBERTVILLE NJ -- Music Mountain Theatre is presenting The Secret Garden weekends now through February 19. The enchanting classic of childrens literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style.The Secret Garden sees Mary an 11- year-old living in British India forced from her home by tragedy.
Sea.Hear.Now Announces 2023 Lineup
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Sea.Hear.Now has announced an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. The world-class festival will return to North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park in Ashbury Park NJ on September 16-17, 2023, with over 25 artists, three stages, a surf contest and celebration of the arts!
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "In the Night" by Project 18 featuring Dave Vargo
Project 18, featuring Monmouth County-based singer-songwriter Dave Vargo, has released a four-song EP, the opener of which, “In the Night,” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. Monmouth County singer-songwriter Dave Vargo has followed up his impressive third LP, “Crooked Miles,” with a new all-star outfit called...
Algonquin Arts Theatre presents "Wait Until Dark"
(MANASAQUAN, NJ) -- Algonquin Arts Theatre presents its winter thriller, Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott. The show will run from February 18 through February 26. Murder, secret identities, and a switchblade named Geraldine set the stage for this white-knuckle thriller that will have you sleeping with the lights on.
Musicians on a Mission and Special People United to Ride present "Come To Your Senses"
(LINCROFT, NJ) -- Musicians on a Mission and Special People United to Ride present "Come To Your Senses" on February 26, 2023, from 5:00pm to 9:30pm at The Gallery at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road in Lincroft, NJ. This jam-packed evening will provide a "feast" for all five senses, including art, music, food, drink, fragrant soaps & candles from Brielle Soap and massage, plus a chance to win beautiful raffle baskets!
