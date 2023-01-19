ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC Adds Second Show for Samantha Bee

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Due to popular demand, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has added a second show for Emmy Award-winning comedian Samantha Bee who will bring trademark satirical comedy to the stage on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at 8:00pm. Samantha Bee has quickly established herself as...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

"Cats" National Tour comes to MPAC

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, Cats will come to Morristown’s Mayo Performing Arts Center from Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12. Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, and is now on tour across North America!
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Sea.Hear.Now Announces 2023 Lineup

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Sea.Hear.Now has announced an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. The world-class festival will return to North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park in Ashbury Park NJ on September 16-17, 2023, with over 25 artists, three stages, a surf contest and celebration of the arts!
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Algonquin Arts Theatre presents "Wait Until Dark"

(MANASAQUAN, NJ) -- Algonquin Arts Theatre presents its winter thriller, Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott. The show will run from February 18 through February 26. Murder, secret identities, and a switchblade named Geraldine set the stage for this white-knuckle thriller that will have you sleeping with the lights on.
MANASQUAN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Musicians on a Mission and Special People United to Ride present "Come To Your Senses"

(LINCROFT, NJ) -- Musicians on a Mission and Special People United to Ride present "Come To Your Senses" on February 26, 2023, from 5:00pm to 9:30pm at The Gallery at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road in Lincroft, NJ. This jam-packed evening will provide a "feast" for all five senses, including art, music, food, drink, fragrant soaps & candles from Brielle Soap and massage, plus a chance to win beautiful raffle baskets!
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy