Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say

In an update Friday morning, authorities said that a woman believed to have jumped into Buffalo Bayou to escape a robber actually fell in while trying to get help.

Authorities responded to a drowning call in the 700 block of North San Jacinto near Fannin at about 6:55 a.m. Friday. It's along the section of Buffalo Bayou that runs through downtown, near the Harris County Jail.

Earlier information from the Harris County Sheriff's Office indicated that the woman jumped into the water, and when deputies arrived, one jumped into the water to help her.

After speaking to officials again, ABC13 learned that the woman was indeed jogging on the sidewalk area and said she was robbed. But rather than intentionally jumping into the water, the woman ran down the steps to the lower level, closer to the bayou to get help, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.

Another woman saw what happened and alerted someone to get help.

First responders were able to throw the woman a flotation device and pull her out of the bayou.

She wasn't very far into the water and was not seriously injured, officials said. She was taken to the hospital out of precaution.

Officials did not have a description of the suspected robber.