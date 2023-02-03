ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
BBC

Princess of Wales shares baby picture of herself

The Princess of Wales has shared a new photo of herself as a baby and urged others to do the same, as part of her newly launched early years campaign. Shaping Us, about the importance of early childhood and the impact it can have on later life, has been described as the princess's "life's work".
HollywoodLife

Orlando Bloom’s Fiancée Katy Perry & Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Reunite At G’Day USA’s Art Gala: Photos

Katy Perry, 38, and her fiance Orlando Bloom‘s ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 39, recently greeted each other and posed for photos at G’Day USA’s Art Gala in Los Angeles, CA. The singer and model both wore incredible outfits and smiled from ear to ear for cameras during the memorable moment. Katy wore a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching long skirt and Miranda wore a long sleeveless white dress.
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Elle

Watch Harry Styles Sparkle In His Grammys 2023 Performance of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles brought his sartorial showmanship to the Grammys 2023 stage, performing a near-blinding rendition of his heavily-nominated song “As It Was.” For the big moment, Styles donned a custom silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt and sequin-fringed trousers by Gucci, paired with metallic Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers, prompting numerous audience members—yes, including Taylor Swift—to dance in the disco effect he projected.
Elle

Cardi B's Cutout Blue Dress Is a Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Scene-Stealer

Cardi B took Grammys 2023 ensembles to new heights in her cutout blue dress and its hood. The rapper stepped out with Offset on the red carpet, posing impeccably in her look by Gaurav Gupta. She accessorized with big dangle earrings. Cardi B actually doesn't have any nominations tonight but...

