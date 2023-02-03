Read full article on original website
Related
Fans Are Disgusted With Ellen Degeneres’ ‘Humiliating’ Comments About Taylor Swift’s Dating Life In Resurfaced Video
Over the past week, a controversial 2012 clip of Ellen Degeneres interviewing Taylor Swift resurfaced and went viral on social media, with thousands of fans (including famous names like Emily Ratajkowski) coming to Swift’s defense and criticizing Degeneres. In the video (which was uploaded onto TikTok by user @thatnostalgicgirl)...
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend Ellen DeGeneres surprise vow renewal at wife’s 50th birthday party
Ellen DeGeneres was surprised by her wife, Portia de Rossi, with a wedding vow renewal at de Rossi's 50th birthday party. Kris Jenner officiated and they had some royal guests.
Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons
Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Is No Stranger to Hollywood Romances
Brad Pitt continues to be spotted with Ines de Ramon — who is no stranger to Hollywood romances.
Victoria Beckham designed the bridesmaids’ dresses for Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s wedding
For Nadia Ferreira having Victoria Beckham dress her bridesmaids might have been one of the greatest moments in bridal history. Beckham, renowned designer, and wife of David Beckham, not only attended with her family as a guest but also played a crucial role in the ceremony. Nadia’s bridal party...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammys: Photos of Stars on Red Carpet
Musicians know how to push the style envelope like no other stars. That’s why the 2023 Grammys red carpet featured such a wide variety of the sexiest and boldest outfit choices, mixed in with some inevitable fashion disasters. So many celebrities arrived at downtown Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on...
EW.com
Whitney Houston emotionally honored by Kevin Costner and Jennifer Hudson at Clive Davis gala at Beverly Hilton
Just a week before the 11th anniversary of Whitney Houston's tragic death at the Beverly Hilton, Jennifer Hudson honored the legendary singer with a performance of "Greatest Love of All" in the historic hotel's ballroom. Kevin Costner also appeared, paying tribute to his The Bodyguard costar with a touching speech.
BBC
Princess of Wales shares baby picture of herself
The Princess of Wales has shared a new photo of herself as a baby and urged others to do the same, as part of her newly launched early years campaign. Shaping Us, about the importance of early childhood and the impact it can have on later life, has been described as the princess's "life's work".
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s romantic vow renewal, officiated by Kris Jenner: WATCH
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi just had a very romantic celebration! The couple have renewed their vows nearly 15 years after their marriage in 2008. During Portia’s 50th birthday, Ellen was surprised with an intimate ceremony organized by her wife, officiated by none other than Kris...
Orlando Bloom’s Fiancée Katy Perry & Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Reunite At G’Day USA’s Art Gala: Photos
Katy Perry, 38, and her fiance Orlando Bloom‘s ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 39, recently greeted each other and posed for photos at G’Day USA’s Art Gala in Los Angeles, CA. The singer and model both wore incredible outfits and smiled from ear to ear for cameras during the memorable moment. Katy wore a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching long skirt and Miranda wore a long sleeveless white dress.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Portia De Rossi’s Past Relationships: Everyone She Was Connected With Before She Married Ellen DeGeneres
Portia de Rossi is an actress who appeared in ‘Ally McBeal’, ‘Arrested Development,’ and more. She’s been married to Ellen DeGeneres since 2008. She was married to a man, and dated at least two women, before she met Ellen. Portia de Rossi, 50, has been...
Shania Twain Reveals Her Honest Opinions on Cher, Madonna & More Icons
There are some music artists that certainly impress Shania Twain. Fitting with the title of her new album Queen of Me—out Feb. 3—Shania gushed about her fellow music industry queens exclusively on...
Elle
Watch Harry Styles Sparkle In His Grammys 2023 Performance of ‘As It Was’
Harry Styles brought his sartorial showmanship to the Grammys 2023 stage, performing a near-blinding rendition of his heavily-nominated song “As It Was.” For the big moment, Styles donned a custom silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt and sequin-fringed trousers by Gucci, paired with metallic Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers, prompting numerous audience members—yes, including Taylor Swift—to dance in the disco effect he projected.
Portia De Rossi Goes Makeup Free In 1st Photos Since Renewing Vows With Ellen DeGeneres
Portia de Rossi, 50, looked content and pretty as she was photographed on a shopping trip in Santa Barbara, CA on Friday. The actress, who recently renewed her vows with Ellen DeGeneres, was makeup-free and wore a long blue and white patterned button-down jacket and jeans during the outing. She also had her shoulder-length hair down and wore tan heeled boots.
Prince Harry Has New Demands for Royal Family as He Remains ‘Frustrated’ Meghan Still Hasn’t Received an Apology, Report
Prince Harry reportedly has a few fresh demands for the royal family to cater to if they want him and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles III's coronation.
Elle
Cardi B's Cutout Blue Dress Is a Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Scene-Stealer
Cardi B took Grammys 2023 ensembles to new heights in her cutout blue dress and its hood. The rapper stepped out with Offset on the red carpet, posing impeccably in her look by Gaurav Gupta. She accessorized with big dangle earrings. Cardi B actually doesn't have any nominations tonight but...
